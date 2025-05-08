We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 81 cm (32) Smart TV (LR57) with α5 Gen6 AI Processor, WebOS, ThinQ AI, Active HDR, Smart AI, HD Ready
Key Features
- α5 Gen6 AI Processor with AI Brightness
- Active HDR: Enjoy any video content in amazing HDR quality
- AI Sound (Virtual Surround 5.1) for an Immersive Experience
- HGIG Mode for a Better HDR Gaming Experience
AI Brightness Control
A screen, depicting an image of a forest, having its brightness being adjusted for depending on the surrounding.
*The actual product and on-screen image may differ from image shown.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
*Magic Remote to be Purchased Separately.
*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.
Sports Alert
With Sports Alert, you can stop worrying about missing out on your favorite matches! Receive notifications before all the most important games.
*Supported sports and leagues may differ by country.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
HDR 10
With HDR 10 , brightness level is adjusted to enhance color and clarity in every image. Be mesmerized by how realistic your content looks.
Access to your favourites
*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region. Separate subscription required for Disney+.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported service may differ by country.
Game Dashboard & Optimiser
HGiG
*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Supported partnerships may differ by country.
*Game Dashboard & Optimizer on cloud gaming will be available from the second half of 2022.
*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
**Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.
*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
Key Specs
-
Display Type
HD
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
-
Picture Processor
α5 AI Processor Gen6
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
Audio Output
10W
-
Speaker System
2.0 Channel
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
739 x 441 x 84
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
4.85
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
HD
-
Display Resolution
HD (1,366 x 768)
-
Backlight Type
Direct
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α5 AI Processor Gen6
-
AI Upscaling
Resolution Upscaler
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
Picture Mode
8 modes
GAMING
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 23
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
AI Chatbot
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Home Hub
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes (with LG ThinQ app.)
-
LG Channels
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Ready (requires Magic Remote)
-
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
Works with Apple Airplay
Yes
-
Works with Apple Home
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
739 x 441 x 84
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)
739 x 472 x 168
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
812 x 510 x 142
-
TV Stand (WxD, mm)
661 x 168
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
4.85
-
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
4.90
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
6.1
-
VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)
200 x 200
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Output
10W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Ready (requires Magic Remote)
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
2.0 Channel
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
-
HDMI Input
2ea (supports eARC)
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
2ea
-
USB Input
1ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Country of Origin
Definable Spec Only in LG.COM
-
Energy Star Rating
Definable Spec Only in LG.COM
-
Imported By
Definable Spec Only in LG.COM
-
Manufactured By
Definable Spec Only in LG.COM
-
Net Quantity
Definable Spec Only in LG.COM
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
Standard Remote
-
Power Cable
Yes (Detachable)
BROADCASTING
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)
