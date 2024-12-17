Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG LQ643 80 cm (32) AI Smart HD TV | WebOS | HDR

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

LG LQ643 80 cm (32) AI Smart HD TV | WebOS | HDR

32LR600B6LC

LG LQ643 80 cm (32) AI Smart HD TV | WebOS | HDR

  • LG 32LR603B6LC Smart tvs Front View
  • perspective
  • left side
  • side view
  • Right view
  • Right side
  • Back view
  • Perspective
  • Side view
  • Top view
  • Rear perspective
  • Port view
  • Rear perspective
LG 32LR603B6LC Smart tvs Front View
perspective
left side
side view
Right view
Right side
Back view
Perspective
Side view
Top view
Rear perspective
Port view
Rear perspective

Key Features

  • α5 Gen5 AI Processor
  • Active HDR: Enjoy any video content in amazing HDR quality
  • AI Sound (Virtual Surround 5.1) for an Immersive Experience
  • Smart WebOS platform with OTT Apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and many more
  • HGIG Mode for a Better HDR Gaming Experience
More

An image that bright and colourful glass cups.

A New Level of HD

LG's HD TVs display richer color, displaying your favorite content more vividly and naturally.

LG's alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen6 with yellow light emanating underneath, and colorful circuit board lines branching off the AI Processor.

alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen6

Experience superb entertainment enhanced from within

α5 Gen 5 AI Processor

Boost your viewing experience

α5 Gen5 AI Processor enhances the LG HD TV to provide you with an immersive experience.

ThinQ AI

Smart beyond what you think

ThinQ AI makes LG HD TV a smarter experience.

*The actual product and on-screen image may differ from image shown.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
*Magic Remote to be Purchased Separately.

My profile

Enjoy comfort by logging into your own account and watching recommended content just for you.

*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.

Sport Alert

With Sport Alert, you can stop worrying about missing out on your favorite matches! Receive notifications before all the most important games.

*Supported sports and leagues may differ by country.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.

HDR10 Pro

With HDR10 Pro, brightness level is adjusted to enhance color and clarity in every image. Be mesmerized by how realistic your content looks.

Access to your favourites

Connect to your subscribed OTT media services to keep up with your shows.

*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region. Separate subscription required for Disney+.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported service may differ by country.

Game Dashboard & Optimiser

Find all the settings you need for optimal gameplay in one place. Game Dashboard allows you to change the current game genre settings quickly.

HGiG

LG is partnered with some of the biggest names in the gaming industry, allowing you to enjoy the latest HDR games and immerse yourself in your gameplay.

*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Supported partnerships may differ by country.
*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
**Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.
*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

Key Specs

  • Display Type

    HD

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

  • Picture Processor

    α5 AI Processor Gen6

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Speaker System

    2.0 Channel

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    HD

  • Display Resolution

    HD (1,366 x 768)

  • Backlight Type

    Direct

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α5 AI Processor Gen6

  • AI Upscaling

    Resolution Upscaler

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Picture Mode

    8 modes

GAMING

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 23

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • AI Chatbot

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Home Hub

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes (with LG ThinQ app.)

  • LG Channels

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Ready (requires Magic Remote)

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Ready (requires Magic Remote)

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.0 Channel

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.0)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • HDMI Input

    2ea (supports eARC)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    2ea

  • USB Input

    1ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 110~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Ltd.

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Ltd.

  • Net Quantity

    1

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Standard Remote

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Attached)

BROADCASTING

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Digital TV Reception

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

