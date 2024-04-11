We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG LED TV LR65 32 (81.28cm) AI Smart HD TV | WebOS | ThinQ AI | Resolution Upscaler | HDR10
Boost Your Viewing Experience
*LR65 feature α5 AI Processor Gen6.
AI Brightness Control
LG 32LR656BPSA A screen, depicting an image of a forest, having its brightness being adjusted for depending on the surrounding.
Diversified Settings
LG 32LR656BPSA The interface to change settings is displayed on the TV screen.
Tailored to Your Liking
My Profile
Quick Card
AI Concierge
LG 32LR656BPSA A man's face is displayed on the TV screen, and recommended keywords are displayed nearby.
LG Smart Cam
LG 32LR656BPSA A woman is sitting on an armrest of a sofa, holding a laptop and watching TV. Inside the TV on the big screen, you can see four characters and a video conference.
LG 32LR656BPSA A woman is sitting on an armrest of a sofa, holding a laptop and watching TV. Inside the TV on the big screen, you can see four characters and a video conference.
Smart Assistant & Connectivity
LG 32LR656BPSA The logo of alexa built-in, The logo of works with Apple AirPlay, The logo of works with Apple Home, The logo of works with Matter.
HDR10 Pro
LG 32LR656BPSA An image shows bunch of iceberg and sky, left half of image appears to be dull and less vibrant color, while on the right half of the image looks more vibrant with more colors. On left top corner says ‘SDR’, on right top corner says ‘HDR10 Pro’.
Game Optimizer & Dashboard
HGiG
Key Specs
Display Type
HD
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
Picture Processor
α5 AI Processor Gen6
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
Audio Output
20W
Speaker System
2.0 Channel
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
728 x 431 x 59.9
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
4.54
All Spec
PRODUCT DETAILS
Imported By
Definable Spec Only in LG.COM
Net Quantity
Definable Spec Only in LG.COM
CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.0)
Ethernet Input
1ea
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
HDMI Input
2ea (supports eARC as specified in HDMI 2.1)
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
1ea
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
-
1ea (v 2.0)
-
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
812 x 510 x 134
Packaging Weight (kg)
5.9
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
728 x 431 x 59.9
-
728 x 457 x 164
-
588 x 164
-
4.54
-
4.6
-
200 x 200
GAMING
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
HGIG Mode
Yes
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
Backlight Type
Direct
Display Resolution
HD (1,366 x 768)
Display Type
HD
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
AI Brightness Control
Yes
AI Upscaling
Resolution Upscaler
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
Picture Mode
8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
Picture Processor
α5 AI Processor Gen6
POWER
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
SMART TV
Family Settings
Yes
Full Web Browser
Yes
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Ready
Magic Remote Control
Ready
Operating System (OS)
webOS 23
Room to Room Share
Yes (Receiver)
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
Sports Alert
Yes
ThinQ
Yes
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
Gray Scale
Yes
High Contrast
Yes
Invert Colors
Yes
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
Power Cable
Yes (Detachable)
Remote
Standard Remote
Remote Control Batteries
Yes (AAA x 2EA)
AUDIO
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
AI Sound
AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
Audio Output
20W
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Down Firing
-
2.0 Channel
What people are saying
Buy Directly
