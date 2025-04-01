Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 32 (81.28 cm) LG HD LR68 Smart TV

LG 32 (81.28 cm) LG HD LR68 Smart TV

32LR686B6LA
()
  LG 32lr686b6la Smart tvs Front View
  Front view of LG HD TV, LR60
  Slightly-angled left-facing side view of LG HD TV, LR60
  Side view of LG HD TV, LR60
  Rear view of LG HD TV, LR60
  Close-up of the top edge of LG HD TV, LR60
LG 32lr686b6la Smart tvs Front View
Front view of LG HD TV, LR60
Slightly-angled left-facing side view of LG HD TV, LR60
Side view of LG HD TV, LR60
Rear view of LG HD TV, LR60
Close-up of the top edge of LG HD TV, LR60

Key Features

  • Natural and vivid color from a HD display
  • Rich, lifelike picture with the alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6
  • Immersive cinematic viewing at home with HDR10
  • Enhanced gaming experience with Game Dashboard and Optimizer
More

The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

A pebble shape of orange, yellow, pink and blue-colored artwork on a LG HD TV.

Immerse in vibrant color and clarity

LG HD TVs bring vivid clarity and rich color to all your favorite content.

*Screen image simulated.

Shine a light on fine details

HDR10

Shine a light on fine details

Enter a world where every color paps and brightness is fine-tuned for breathing views, all achieved by brilliant HDR10.

*HDR10 is a technology developed by LG Electronics based on the standardized picture quality of standard 'HDR'.

LG's alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen6 with yellow light emanating underneath, and colorful circuit board lines branching off the AI Processor.

alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen6

Experience superb entertainment enhanced from within

The alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6 enhances picture and sound for a more deeply immersive experience.

*Screen image simulated.

Virtual 5.1

Submerge yourself in a spatial symphony

Feel the immersive thrill of a captivating 5.1 virtual surround sound system, and hear every echo in rich audio detail.

LG TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.

*Screen images simulated.

**Must be activated through the sound mode menu.

***Sound may vary according to the listening environment. 

webOS 23

Make your TV sync to you

Discover TV that's made to match you, with My Profile, Quick Card, and AI Concierge. 

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.

**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language. 

***Applied to OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD/HD model manufactured in the year of 2023 and after.

****Screen images simulated.

*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.

**Supported features, menus, and apps above may vary by country and upon release. 

***Service Availability may vary depending on region and series.

****'For you keyword' in AI Concierge can only be provided in countries that support NLP in their native language. 

***** Recommended keywords vary depending on Foreground App and time. 

******Screen images simulated.

An LG Magic Remote with the middle circular button, as neon purple light emanates around the button to highlight them. A soft purple glow surrounds the remote on a black background.

Magic Remote

The magic is
in your hands

Free yourself from the constraints of old-fashioned buttons. LG Magic Remote unlocks all the smart functionality of your LG TV with a click, scroll, or your voice.

*The functions and features in Magic Remote may vary by region and language.

A rich array of content ready to watch

Six thumbnails of movies and TV shows are displayed and the logos of LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and Apple TV+ are below.

OTT Services

Explore your favorite streaming services easily

Dive straight into a new series as easily as possible, with built-in shortcut access to your favorite streaming services and apps.

*Screen images simulated.

**Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region.

***Separate subscription and its related entities are required for Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV+.

****Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.

*****Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

Dive into the ultimate
movie and gaming zone

Home Cinema Experience

Movie magic with the comfort of your own home

Movie theater ambience, recreated at home. HDR10 ensures every film is presented in true glory, with exceptionally accurate color and contrast for more immersive cinematic viewings.

A family sat on the floor of a low-lit living room by a small table, looking up at an LG TV mounted on the wall showing the Earth from space.

*HDR10 is a technology developed by LG Electronics based on the standardized picture quality of standard 'HDR10'.

Powerful Gameplay

Raise your gaming experience with next-level features

Immersive HGiG ensures every moment of play looks incredible, while eARC makes it all sound amazing.

A car racing game on the finish line, with the sign saying 'WIN!', as the player clenches on to the game joystick. eARC, HGiG logo are placed on the bottom left corner.

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

**Support for HGiG may vary by country.

Controls right where you need them

Don't pause to use Game Optimizer and Game Dashboard.

A FPS gaming scene with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay. A dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game.

*Game Dashboard is activated only when both "Game Optimizer" and "Game Dashboard" is on. 

**Screen images simulated.

Sustainability

Discover LG HD's vision for tomorrow

Choose what's right for the planet with light, bio packaging and global sustainability credentials.

LG HD packaging against a beige background with illustrated trees.

*Supported partnerships may differ by country.

Print

Key Specs

  • Display Type

    HD

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

  • Picture Processor

    α5 AI Processor Gen6

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Speaker System

    2.0 Channel

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    HD

  • Display Resolution

    HD (1,366 x 768)

  • Backlight Type

    Direct

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α5 AI Processor Gen6

  • AI Upscaling

    Resolution Upscaler

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Picture Mode

    8 modes

GAMING

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 23

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • LG Channels

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.0 Channel

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.0)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • HDMI Input

    2ea (supports eARC)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    2ea

  • USB Input

    1ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Ltd

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Ltd. Plot No. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 (India)

  • Net Quantity

    1N

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Detachable)

BROADCASTING

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Digital TV Reception

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

