LG 108 cm (43) Smart TV (LM56) with Quad Core Processor, Smart AI, 20W (2.0 Channel), Active HDR, Dolby Audio™, FHD

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*The actual product may differ from image shown.
*The conventional mentioned in this content is based on the previous LG models and the images are simulated.
*The actual product may differ from image shown.
Live smarter with the new webOS
*Launcher Bar may differ by region.
*The actual product may differ from image shown.
*Availability of services may vary with regions/countries.
*The actual product may differ from image shown.
Key Specs
-
Display Type
FHD
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
-
Picture Processor
α5 AI Processor Gen6
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
Audio Output
20W
-
Speaker System
2.0 Channel
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
977 x 575 x 80.8
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
8
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
FHD
-
Display Resolution
Full HD (1,920 x 1,080)
-
Backlight Type
Direct
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α5 AI Processor Gen6
-
AI Upscaling
Resolution Upscaler
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
Picture Mode
8 modes
GAMING
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 23
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes (with LG ThinQ app.)
-
LG Channels
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Ready (requires Magic Remote)
-
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
Works with Apple Home
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Output
20W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Ready (requires Magic Remote)
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
2.0 Channel
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 1)
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
-
HDMI Input
2ea (supports eARC)
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
2ea
-
USB Input
1ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Country of Origin
Definable Spec Only in LG.COM
-
Imported By
Definable Spec Only in LG.COM
-
Manufactured By
Definable Spec Only in LG.COM
-
Net Quantity
Definable Spec Only in LG.COM
-
Energy Star Rating
Definable Spec Only in LG.COM
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
Standard Remote
-
Power Cable
Yes (Detachable)
BROADCASTING
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
977 x 575 x 80.8
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)
977 x 615 x 187
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
1060 x 660 x 152
-
TV Stand (WxD, mm)
852 x 187
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
8
-
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
8.1
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
10.5
-
VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)
200 x 200
What people are saying
Find Locally
PICKS FOR YOU:
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact us
-
Live chat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Chat with LG Service Support using the most popular messenger
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
FOR CONSUMERS:
For any customer assistance, our support team is available 24/7, except on national holidays. Call 08069379999 anytime.