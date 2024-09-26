Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Magic Remote for Select 2024 LG Smart TV w/ AI ThinQ

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Magic Remote for Select 2024 LG Smart TV w/ AI ThinQ

AKB76045009

LG Magic Remote for Select 2024 LG Smart TV w/ AI ThinQ

Front view
  • Bluetooth based Remote
  • Netflix and Prime Video Hot Keys Point, Click and Scroll
  • Universal Control
  • Single Click Access
  • Mic Button for Voice Commands
All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Weight Gross (kg)

    0.102

COMPATIBLE MODELS

  • Compatible Model

    43QNED82T6A, 43UT80406LA  43UT80506LA, 43UT90406LB  43UT90506LB, 50QNED82T6A  50UT80406LA, 50UT80506LA  55NANO80T6A, 55QNED82T6A  55QNED88T6A, 55UT80406LA  55UT80506LA, 55UT90406LB  55UT90506LB, 65NANO80T6A  65QNED82T6A, 65QNED88T6A  65QNED90T6A, 65UT80406LA  65UT80506LA, 65UT90406LB  65UT90506LB, 70UT80406LA  70UT80506LA, 75QNED82T6A  75QNED88T6A, 75UT80406LA  75UT80506LA, 75UT90406LB  75UT90506LB, 86UT80506LA  OLED42C44LA, OLED48C46LA  OLED48C4XLA, OLED55B46LA  OLED55C46LA, OLED55C4XLA  OLED55G46LA, OLED65B46LA  OLED65C46LA, OLED65C4XLA  OLED65G46LA, OLED77B46LA  OLED77C46LA, OLED77G46LA  OLED83C46LA, OLED97G46LA

GENERAL

  • Parts Number

    AKB76045009

What people are saying

