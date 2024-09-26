We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Magic Remote for Select 2024 LG Smart TV w/ AI ThinQ
- Bluetooth based Remote
- Netflix and Prime Video Hot Keys Point, Click and Scroll
- Universal Control
- Single Click Access
- Mic Button for Voice Commands
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Weight Gross (kg)
0.102
COMPATIBLE MODELS
-
Compatible Model
43QNED82T6A, 43UT80406LA 43UT80506LA, 43UT90406LB 43UT90506LB, 50QNED82T6A 50UT80406LA, 50UT80506LA 55NANO80T6A, 55QNED82T6A 55QNED88T6A, 55UT80406LA 55UT80506LA, 55UT90406LB 55UT90506LB, 65NANO80T6A 65QNED82T6A, 65QNED88T6A 65QNED90T6A, 65UT80406LA 65UT80506LA, 65UT90406LB 65UT90506LB, 70UT80406LA 70UT80506LA, 75QNED82T6A 75QNED88T6A, 75UT80406LA 75UT80506LA, 75UT90406LB 75UT90506LB, 86UT80506LA OLED42C44LA, OLED48C46LA OLED48C4XLA, OLED55B46LA OLED55C46LA, OLED55C4XLA OLED55G46LA, OLED65B46LA OLED65C46LA, OLED65C4XLA OLED65G46LA, OLED77B46LA OLED77C46LA, OLED77G46LA OLED83C46LA, OLED97G46LA
GENERAL
-
Parts Number
AKB76045009
