LG WOW Bracket BT5-2P

BT5-2P

LG WOW Bracket BT5-2P

Front view of LG WOW Bracket BT5-2P

Soundbar matching bracket for LG QNED TV

Compatible TVs

(Dual-Pole Stand Type)

75QNED90T**, 65QNED90T**,

86QNED85T**, 75QNED85T**,

65QNED85T**, 55QNED85T**,

86QNED80T**, 75QNED80T**,

65QNED80T**, 55QNED80T**

Soundbar matches

S95TR, DS95TR, NS95TR, US95TR, S90TR, DS90TR, NS90TR, US90TR, S90TY, DS90TY, NS90TY, US90TY, S70TR, DS70TR,NS70TR, US70TR, DS70TY, NS70TY, US70TY, S75TR

Spec

Two components of WOW Bracket set upright on a beige background. The width, height, and depth is labeled and displayed by arrows. At the bottom, the following specs: Width 231.3mm, Height 257.8mm, Depth 120.5mm.

How to install LG Soundbar bracket on LG QNED TV

Five boxes are labelled Step 1-5 in numerical order, each box showing a different step of the soundbar bracket installation process.

Find the right Wall Mount Bracket for your QNED

LG WOW Bracket is a Soundbar bracket for installing wall-mounted LG QNED TVs. When using WOW Bracket, make sure to use the specified TV Wall Mount Bracket.

WB24GD

Compatible TVs: 86QNED99T** / 86QNED90T** / 86QNED91T** / 86QNED86T** / 86QNED85T** / 86QNED81T** / 86QNED80T** (Vesa size : 600*400)

WB24GC

Compatible TVs: 75QNED99T** / 75QNED90T** / 65QNED90T** / 75QNED91T** / 65QNED91T** / 75QNED86T** / 75QNED85T** / 75QNED81T** / 75QNED80T**

(Vesa size : 400*400) 

65QNED85T** / 55QNED85T** / 65QNED86T** / 55QNED86T** / 65QNED81T** / 55QNED81T** / 65QNED80T** / 55QNED80T**

(Vesa size: 300*300)

Find the right spacer for your QNED

Install your WOW Bracket using the right spacer that fits your QNED's wall mount bracket.

Spacers are included with the TV Wall Mount Bracket (WB24GC / WB24GD).

Spacer-matching BT5-2P TVs

75QNED90T, 86QNED85T, 75QNED85T, 65QNED85T, 55QNED85T, 86QNED80T, 75QNED80T, 65QNED80T, 55QNED80T

65QNED90T

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Main

    231.3 x 257.8 x 120.5

WEIGHT

  • Main

    1.46Kg

  • Gross Weight

    2.4Kg

ACCESSORY

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

