LG AI ThinQ 2019

LG AI TV 2019

LG AI TV changes the way you watch TV

*Alexa and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

LG AI TV 2019 ThinQ

Fulfill your taste

With just a simple voice request, the LG AI TV, which learned your viewing habits and patterns, makes suggestions suited to your preference such as movie, programs or music.

LG AI TV 2019 Google Assistant

Satisfy your curiosity

Ask the Google Assistant questions while watching your favorite content and see answers on the screen. Your Google Assistant is here to help whenever you need it.

LG AI TV 2019 Alexa

With LG AI TV and the Amazon Alexa built in, you can ask questions and learn new things all while watching TV.



LG AI TV 2019 Google Assistant

Expand your accessibility

Control smart home devices with the Google Assistant on LG AI TV. Adjust room temperature, lighting, or other connected devices without missing your favorite contents.

*Supported content and services subject to availability and may vary across products and platforms.

LG AI TV 2019 Alexa

With one simple request, you can change the mood of an entire room to match the contents. LG AI TV with Amazon Alexa, allowing you to realize the amazing world of smart connectivity within your space.



LG AI TV 2019

Enhanced compatibility. extended potential.

AirPlay2 lets you do it all. watch. listen. share.

AirPlay 2 lets you effortlessly share movies, TV shows, photos and more on your LG OLED TV right from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

LG AI TV 2019

AirPlay lets you do it all. Watch. Listen. Share.

AirPlay 2 lets you play music on every LG OLED TV and other AirPlay 2- compatible speakers in your home at the same time or adjust volume in any room - all in sync.

LG AI TV 2019

Your home. Under your control.

With the Home app and Siri, easily and securely control your LG OLED TV using your iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, or HomePod.

LG AI TV 2019

LG AI TV 2019 Home Dashboard

Home Dashboard

Home at your command. all in one place.

Using the intuitive Home Dashboard, you can access connected smart devices remotely from one big screen. Create your unique daily routine with the Magic Remote.

*The products represented in the content feature the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV and the LG OLED TV.
*Images/features of product may vary by region, country or model.
*For LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W9, included TV-to-AV Box cable is required for TV operation. Please consult with your local installer for proper installation. LG AI TV is available in the following 10 languages and the feature may differ by country. : English (USA/Australia/Canada/United Kingdom), German, Spanish (Mexico/Spain), French, Italian, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Turkish, Russian, Korean.
*Scope of service may vary by region.
*Please refer to service details on your LG AI TV Manual.
*Requires LG Magic Remote and separate purchase may be necessary.
*Some features require 3rd party service subscription. Service limited to certain models.
*Please note that voice recognition service may be changed, removed or terminated without notice, by LGE or its third-party providers.
*All user utterances into LG's Magic Remote are passed to Google. User utterances are captured only while the user holds down the "microphone" button on the remote. Google performs a speech-to-text translation from the utterance and returns the transcribed text from the utterance with LG. Based on which of LG or Google responds to the user query, the other partner deletes the user query and all associated data from their logs within a short time thereafter.
*Google and LG do not share the user’s account information with each other except the device attributes such as device name, location, and device ID.
*Google and LG may use previous queries (“Who is Barack Obama” -> “How tall is he”) from the user in a single instance of a conversation to build contextual reference for a better response.
*Google is a trademark of Google LLC.