NVIDIA GeForce NOW coming soon to more TVs models.
*The following TV models currently do not have the NVIDIA GeForce NOW service. Development is under way and this service will become available soon.
UQ90
65UQ9000PSD, 55UQ9000PSD
UQ80
75UQ8050PSB, 75UQ8040PSB, 70UQ8050PSB, 70UQ8040PSB, 65UQ8050PSB, 65UQ8040PSB, 65UQ8020PSB, 55UQ8050PSB, 55UQ8040PSB, 55UQ8020PSB, 50UQ8050PSB, 50UQ8040PSB, 43UQ8050PSB, 43UQ8040PSB, 43UQ8020PSB
LQ63
32LQ636BPSA, 32LQ635BPSA, 32LQ6360PSA