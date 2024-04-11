Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Where do you sit down and watch TV from?

The sweet spot of watching TV is from the side

Observing people’s TV watching behavior, we can easily notice that people habitually sit at an angle and not directly in front of the TV. This is including you as well. Were you aware that colors can be easily distorted as well as wrong information being delivered depending on the viewing angle?

*TV watching spots research (2017, Feb, IPSOS)

LG NanoCell™ TV promises true color at any angle

While LG NanoCell TV maintains colors as accurately nearly 100% from the side as it does from the front, Conventional TVs might not. The colors may be distorted from the side.

*The relative size of the color gamut set at 100% when viewed from the center (0 degree).
*The data is based on LG internal research.

The true color, it's all about viewing angle

LG NanoCell TV presents precise colors without color distortion at your sweet spots unlike other conventional TVs.

Minipage-Viewing-Angle-05-D

Surprisingly, you may even get incorrect information with conventional TVs at an angle. However, LG NanoCell TV delivers accurate information no matter where it’s viewed from.

*The data is based on LG internal research.

How does NanoCell™ TV controls color accurately?

Nanoparticles absorb surplus light wavelength and cut down on color bleed from RGB colors displayed on the screen. It presents pure and vivid colors.

LG NanoCell™ TV, accurate colors from any angle

