LG 8L RO + Carbon Filter Water Purifier , Stainless Steel Tank , Solid Black

  Get 7.5%* instant Cashback up to ₹2500* (Max Discount) on No Cost EMI on selected credit and debit cards. Cashback offer not valid on payment via SMS payment link and QR Code.

LG 8L RO + Carbon Filter Water Purifier , Stainless Steel Tank , Solid Black

LG 8L RO + Carbon Filter Water Purifier , Stainless Steel Tank , Solid Black

WW131NF
Key Features

  • True RO Filtration
  • Dual Protection Stainless Steel Tank
  • Digital Sterilizing care
  • Wall Mount
  • Complementary True Maintenance Package
Stainless Steel Tank with 10 year Warranty*

Stainless Steel Tank with 10 year Warranty*

True-Preservation

The promise of the absolute Purity

LG True Water Purifier provide complete protection of your water in 3 Easy Steps.
Step 1: True Preservation Step 2: True Maintenance Step 3: True Filtration

 

True-Filtration

The promise of the absolute Purity

LG True Water Purifier provide complete protection of your water in 3 Easy Steps.
Step 1: True Preservation Step 2: True Maintenance Step 3: True Filtration

 

True-Maintenance

The promise of the absolute Purity

LG True Water Purifier provide complete protection of your water in 3 Easy Steps.
Step 1: True Preservation Step 2: True Maintenance Step 3: True Filtration

 

Blank image

True Preservation

goodnees of steel

Goodness of Steel

The LG water purifier's Dual Protection Stainless Steel Water Tank, maintain freshness of water and reduce the growth of bacteria and algae. Far more hygienic than a conventional plastic tank, it ensures that water remains safe for drinking with Dual Protection Seal.

1 Year on complete product + 9 Years on Stainless steel storage tank.
goodness certificate

Goodness Certified

LG's Stainless Steel water storage tanks have 94.4% less E.Coli growth in 24hrs as compared to plastic tanks. Thus, stainless steel storage tank in LG True water purifier is safer than regular plastic tank in other water purifier.

Drink Pure, Live Healthy

Drink Pure, Live Healthy

The Stainless Steel Tank in LG True Water Purifier preserves the freshness of stored filtered water for an enhanced duration.

1 Year on complete product + 9 Years on Stainless steel storage tank.
Blank image

True Filtration

True Filtration

Digital Sterilizing Care3

Digital Sterilizing Care

LG Digital Sterilizing Care Cleans and sanitizes water path, like hose, faucet and pipes, without using any harmful chemicals.

Auto Smart Connect

LG WATER PURIFIER NEVER SWITCHES OFF

Auto Smart Connect is a technology that helps connect your water Purifier to your home inverter. Once the water purifier is connected to the home inverter, every time the power goes off it automatically takes inverter power to run the water purifier without any manual supervision.

True Maintenance

maintenance package

Complementary True Maintenance 

Applicable for 1 Year from the date of purchase.
wall mount

Wall Mount

Convenience

Convenience

LG Water Purifier Enhanced Water Savings

Water Savings

With RO Recovery Plus Filter, now LG Water Purifiers* comes with > 40%** water recovery solution.

Selected Models Only.

Recovery > 40%, at 25 deg C Water Temperature, at input pressure > 8.8 kgf/cm2, Input TDS < 1500 ppm.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Color / Pattern

    Solid Black

  • Dual Protection Stainless Steel Tank

    Yes

  • Gross Weight (kg)

    12.0

  • Installation Type

    Wall Mount

  • Net Weight (kg)

    9.2

  • Packaging (WxHxD, mm)

    447 x 660 x 371

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    365 x 506 x 283

  • Purified Water Temperature

    Room Temperature

PERFORMANCE & FUNCTIONS

  • Filters

    Outside Sediment Filter with anti scalant module, Sedi + Carbon Filter, RO Membrane Filter, Post Carbon Filter

  • Digital Sterilizing care

    Yes

  • Filtration Process

    Multi Stage

  • Power Indicator

    Yes

  • Tank Full Indicator

    Yes

  • STS Tank 10yr warranty

    Yes

  • Capacity (L)

    8.0

  • Hygiene Type

    RO

COMPLIANCE

  • Country of Origin

    MADE IN INDIA

  • Manufactured by

    LG Electronics India Ltd.,51, Udyog Vihar, GR. NOIDA (UP) - 201306

  • Net quantity

    1

