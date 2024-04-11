Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
8L RO+Mineral Booster Water Purifier with Steel Tank, Crimson Red

WW146RPLC

Stainless Steel Tank with 10 year Warranty*

Stainless Steel Tank with 10 year Warranty*

LG True Water Purifier

The promise of the absolute Purity

LG True Water Purifier provide complete protection of your water in 3 Easy Steps.

Step 1: True Preservation Step 2: True Maintenance Step 3: True Filtration

True Preservation

LG Water Purifier With Dual Protection Stainless Steel Water Tank

Goodness of Steel

The LG water purifier's Dual Protection Stainless Steel Water Tank, maintain freshness of water and reduce the growth of bacteria and algae. Far more hygienic than a conventional plastic tank, it ensures that water remains safe for drinking with Dual Protection Seal.

*1 Year on complete product + 9 Years on Stainless steel storage tank.
LG True Water Purifier

Goodness Certified

LG's Stainless Steel water storage tanks have 94.4% less E.Coli growth in 24hrs as compared to plastic tanks. Thus, stainless steel storage tank in LG True water purifier is safer than regular plastic tank in other water purifier.

Drink Pure, Live Healthy

The Stainless Steel Tank in LG True Water Purifier preserves the freshness of stored filtered water for an enhanced duration.

True Filtration

Multi Stage Filtration Process

LG's advanced multi-stage reverse osmosis (RO) system delivers safe drinking water via a multi-stage filtration method that removes contaminants as minute as 0.0001 micrometers in size.RO filtration eradicates bacteria, viruses and heavy metals to provide incredibly pure drinking water.

LG Multi Stage Filtration Process

*Representation Image: Source – TUV SUD report as per IS 16240:2015.
LG True Maintenance

Digital Sterilizing Care

LG Digital Sterilizing Care Cleans and sanitizes water path, like hose, faucet and pipes, without using any harmful chemicals.

LG Mineral Booster

Mineral Booster

Mineral Booster adds essential minerals to the water like calcium and magnesium, making it healthier and tastier.

Auto Smart Connect

LG WATER PURIFIER NEVER SWITCHES OFF

Auto Smart Connect is a technology that helps connect your water Purifier to your home inverter. Once the water purifier is connected to the home inverter, every time the power goes off it automatically takes inverter power to run the water purifier without any manual supervision.

complementary true maintenance package

Complementary True Maintenance Package

Worth Rs.4200*

*Applicable for 1 Year from the date of purchase.
LG Water Purifier Wall Mount

Wall Mount

LG water Purifier Certified by Heart Care foundation

LG water Purifier Certified by Heart Care foundation

It's Pure! It's Certified!

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

ww146rplc

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Color / Pattern

    CRIMSON RED

  • Dual Protection Stainless Steel Tank

    Yes

  • Flexible Installaion

    No

  • Gross Weight (kg)

    12.3

  • In Tank UV LED

    No

  • Installation Type

    Wall Mount

  • Net Weight (kg)

    9.3

  • Packaging (WxHxD, mm)

    447 x 660 x 371

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    365 x 508 x 264

  • Purified Water Temperature

    Room Temperature

PERFORMANCE & FUNCTIONS

  • 2-in-1 Water Solution

    No

  • Filters

    Outside Sediment Filter with anti scalant module, Sedi + Carbon Filter, RO Membrane Filter, Mineral Booster Filter

  • Digital Sterilizing care

    Yes

  • Filter Change Indicator

    Yes

  • Filtration Process

    Multi Stage

  • Water Tray

    No

  • Power Indicator

    Yes

  • RO Recovery Plus

    No

  • Tank Full Indicator

    Yes

  • STS Tank 10yr warranty

    Yes

  • Capacity (L)

    8.0

  • UV Indicator

    No

  • Water Level Indicator

    No

  • Cold Tank Capacity (ℓ)

    No

  • Cold Water Temperature Indicator

    No

  • Hot Tank Capacity (ℓ)

    No

  • Hot Water Temperature Indicator

    No

  • Hygiene Type

    RO

  • Mineral Booster

    Yes

COMPLIANCE (FOR INDIA ONLY)

  • Country of Origin

    MADE IN INDIA

  • Imported by

    N/A

  • Manufactured by

    LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd.,51, Udyog Vihar, GR. NOIDA (UP) - 201306

  • Net quantity

    1

What people are saying

