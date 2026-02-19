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LG 8L RO+UV Water Purifier with Stainless Steel Tank, Black

LG 8L RO+UV Water Purifier with Stainless Steel Tank, Black

WW152NT
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Q3a2xYUld24, thumbnail 2
LG ww152nt water purifier front view
filter view
filter view
button view
button view
top view with open
left view
right view
right view
ie2cnJzxOjI, thumbnail 1
Q3a2xYUld24, thumbnail 2
LG ww152nt water purifier front view
filter view
filter view
button view
button view
top view with open
left view
right view
right view

Key Features

  • True RO Filtration
  • Dual Protection Stainless Steel Tank
  • Digital Sterilizing care
  • Filter Change Indicator
  • Complementary True Maintenance Package
More

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Trust of Purity

Trust of Purity

● Dual Protection Airtight Stainless Steel Tank with 10-year warranty

● In Tank UV

Airtight Stainless Steel Tank

Airtight Stainless Steel Tank

Assurance of 100%* Purity throughout the day.

Safety Certified

Safety Certified

Safety Certified

LG's Stainless Steel water storage tanks have 94.4%* less E. coli growth in 24 hrs.

EverFresh UV Plus In The Tank

EverFresh UV Plus In The Tank

EverFresh UV Plus
In The Tank

Purifies stored water every 6 hours for75 minutes to prevent bacterial growth

and keep it fresh.

Trust of Care

Trust of Care

Trust of Care

● True RO filtration with Mineral Booster

● >40%*/60%* recovery with RO Recovery Plus Filter

Mineral Booster

Mineral Booster

Mineral Booster

Adds essential minerals to the water like Calcium& Mognesium,

making it healthier & tastier.

The All-New RO Recovery Plus Filter

The All-New RO Recovery Plus Filter

The All-New RO
Recovery Plus Filter

Maximize water conservation with the innovative RO Recovery Plus Filter

in LG Water Purifiers, designed to recover over 60%* of water.

Trust of Hygiene

Trust of Hygiene

Trust of Hygiene

● 2 Free Scheduled & Automated Visits

● 2 Free Contactless Maintenance

● 2 Free Pre-Sediment Filters

 

Contactless Maintainance

Contactless Maintainance

Contactless Maintainance

LG Contoctless Maintenance cleans and sanitizes water paths, like hose, foucet and

pipes without using any harmful chemicals.

Digital Sterilizing Care for Contactless Maintenance

Digital Sterilizing Care for Contactless Maintenance

Digital Sterilizing Care for
Contactless Maintenance

LG Contactiess Maintenance offers peace of mind by ensuring clean drinking water for

you and your family with these added benefits-

Free True Maintenance

Free True Maintenance

Free True Maintenance

Smart Display

Smart Display

Smart Display

Get instant updates on Water Level, UV Operation

and Filter Status for convenient use.

Low Pressure Installation

Low Pressure Installation

Low Pressure Installation

LG Water Purifier supports low pressure installation, eliminating the need for an

external booster pump. This means less noise and no extra costs for you.

Auto Smart Connect

Auto Smart Connect

Auto Smart Connect

Automatically links your water purifier to your home's inverter,ensuring uninterrupted

operation during power outages-no manual effort required.

Smart Display

Smart Display

Installation

Mount it on the wall or ploce it on the counter-flexibility that fits your space.

Range Catalogue-Water purifiers

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All Spec

GENERAL

  • Color / Pattern

    Solid Black

  • Dual Protection Stainless Steel Tank

    Yes

  • Flexible Installaion

    No

  • Gross Weight (kg)

    12.3

  • In Tank UV LED

    Yes

  • Installation Type

    Wall Mount

  • Net Weight (kg)

    9.3

  • Packaging (WxHxD, mm)

    447 x 660 x 371

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    365 x 506 x 283

  • Purified Water Temperature

    Room Temperature

PERFORMANCE & FUNCTIONS

  • 2-in-1 Water Solution

    No

  • Filters

    Outside Sediment Filter with anti scalant module, Sedi + Carbon Filter, RO Membrane Filter, Post Carbon Filter

  • Digital Sterilizing care

    Yes

  • Filter Change Indicator

    Yes

  • Filtration Process

    Multi Stage

  • Water Tray

    No

  • Power Indicator

    Yes

  • RO Recovery Plus

    No

  • Tank Full Indicator

    Yes

  • STS Tank 10yr warranty

    Yes

  • Capacity (L)

    8.0

  • UV Indicator

    Yes

  • Water Level Indicator

    No

  • Cold Tank Capacity (ℓ)

    No

  • Cold Water Temperature Indicator

    No

  • Hot Tank Capacity (ℓ)

    No

  • Hot Water Temperature Indicator

    No

  • Hygiene Type

    RO + UV

  • Mineral Booster

    No

COMPLIANCE

  • Country of Origin

    MADE IN INDIA

  • Imported by

    N/A

  • Manufactured by

    LG Electronics India Ltd.,51, Udyog Vihar, GR. NOIDA (UP) - 201306

  • Net quantity

    1

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