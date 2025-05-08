Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 8L RO+UV+UF+Mineral Booster Water Purifier with Steel Tank, Crimson Red

LG 8L RO+UV+UF+Mineral Booster Water Purifier with Steel Tank, Crimson Red

WW184ETC
Key Features

  • Mineral Booster
  • 2-in-1 Water Solution
  • EverFresh UV Plus
  • Enhanced Water Savings
  • Complementary True Maintenance Package
More
The promise of the absolute Purity1

LG True Water Purifier provide complete protection of your water in 3 Easy Steps.

Step 1: True Preservation Step 2: True Maintenance Step 3: True Filtration

LG True Water Purifier provide complete protection of your water in 3 Easy Steps.
Step 1: True Preservation Step 2: True Maintenance Step 3: True Filtration

LG True Water Purifier provide complete protection of your water in 3 Easy Steps.
Step 1: True Preservation Step 2: True Maintenance Step 3: True Filtration

True Preservation

LG WW184EPC True Preservation

Goodness of Steel

The LG water purifier's Dual Protection Stainless Steel Water Tank, maintain freshness of water and reduce the growth of bacteria and algae. Far more hygienic than a conventional plastic tank, it ensures that water remains safe for drinking with Dual Protection Seal.

*1 Year on complete product + 9 Years on Stainless steel storage tank.

LG Water Purifier Stainless Steel Water Tank

Goodness Certified

LG's Stainless Steel water storage tanks have 94.4% less E.Coli growth in 24hrs as compared to plastic tanks. Thus, stainless steel storage tank in LG True water purifier is safer than regular plastic tank in other water purifier.
LG WW184EPC Ever fresh UV Plus

Ever fresh UV Plus

RO removes virus and bacteria; so there is no need of UV in the filtration stage. UV Cycle in LG True Water Purifiers runs during the Preservation stage. While the filtered water stored in Dual Protection Stainless Steel Tank is absolutely safe and clean to drink, The UV Cycle that automatically starts every 6 Hours.

*When water is stagnant for more than 6 hours.
LG WW184EPC Warranty

Drink Pure, Live Healthy

The Stainless Steel Tank in LG True Water Purifier preserves the freshness of stored filtered water for an enhanced duration.

*1 Year on complete product + 9 Years on Stainless steel storage tank.

True Filtration

LG True Maintenance

Digital Sterilizing Care

LG Digital Sterilizing Care Cleans and sanitizes water path, like hose, faucet and pipes, without using any harmful chemicals.

LG Mineral Booster

Mineral Booster

Mineral Booster adds essential minerals to the water like calcium and magnesium, making it healthier and tastier.

LG WW184EPC RO Recovery Plus Filter

Water Savings

With RO Recovery Plus Filter, now LG Water Purifiers* comes with > 60%** water recovery solution.

*Selected Models Only.

**Recovery > 60%, at 25 deg C Water Temperature, at input pressure > 8.8 kgf/cm2, Input TDS < 2000 ppm.

Auto Smart Connect

LG WATER PURIFIER NEVER SWITCHES OFF

Auto Smart Connect is a technology that helps connect your water Purifier to your home inverter. Once the water purifier is connected to the home inverter, every time the power goes off it automatically takes inverter power to run the water purifier without any manual supervision.

True Maintenance

Complementary True Maintenance Package

Worth Rs.4200*

*Applicable for 1 Year from the date of purchase.

Flexible Installation

Available to install , the water purifier can either be wall mounted or can be placed on the counter top, depending on your requirement.

LG WW184EPC Flexible Installation

LG WW184EPC 2-in-1 Care

2-in-1 Care

LG's water purifier is also equipped with the 2-in-1 Care feature. This system offers the convenience of a secondary valve located on the side of the water purifier, making it possible to hygienically wash fruits or rinse vegetables with clean water.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

ww184etc

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Color / Pattern

    CRIMSON RED

  • Dual Protection Stainless Steel Tank

    Yes

  • Flexible Installaion

    Yes

  • Gross Weight (kg)

    12.8

  • In Tank UV LED

    Yes

  • Installation Type

    Counter Top / Wall Mount

  • Net Weight (kg)

    10.1

  • Packaging (WxHxD, mm)

    450 x 685 x 350

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    365 x 500 x 275

  • Purified Water Temperature

    Room Temperature

PERFORMANCE & FUNCTIONS

  • 2-in-1 Water Solution

    Yes

  • Filters

    Outside Sediment Filter with anti scalant module, Sedi + Carbon Filter, RO Recovery Plus Membrane Filter, Mineral Booster Filter, UF Membrane Filter

  • Digital Sterilizing care

    Yes

  • Filter Change Indicator

    Yes

  • Filtration Process

    Multi Stage

  • Water Tray

    Yes

  • Power Indicator

    Yes

  • RO Recovery Plus

    Yes

  • STS Tank 10yr warranty

    Yes

  • Capacity (L)

    8.0

  • UV Indicator

    Yes

  • Water Level Indicator

    Yes

  • Hygiene Type

    RO + UV + UF

  • Mineral Booster

    Yes

COMPLIANCE

  • Country of Origin

    MADE IN INDIA

  • Manufactured by

    LG Electronics India Ltd.,51, Udyog Vihar, GR. NOIDA (UP) - 201306

  • Net quantity

    1

