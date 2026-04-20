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Terms and Conditions
LG India #WhatsTheWinningMove Contest
Contest Period: 29th June 2026 – 5th July 2026, 11:59 PM IST
Privacy
By following @LG_India on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/lg_india/) and LG India on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/lgindiapage) to enter this competition/contest, you are opting to receive LGEIL marketing communications but can opt out at any time by unliking/unsubscribing from the respective LG India social media pages.
LGEIL respects winners' privacy and is committed to collecting, storing, or using personal data only for the purposes of this contest, in line with applicable data protection laws and in accordance with its Privacy Policy (www.lg.com/in/privacy). LGEIL will not share or sell any personal information provided by means of this Contest but may transfer entrants’ personal information to LGEIL affiliated companies.
The information provided to LGEIL will not be held for longer than is necessary for the purpose of processing entry to the Contest. By participating in this contest, the contestant agrees to have read, understood, and unconditionally accepted the Privacy Policy and specifically agrees to be contacted by LGEIL in relation to the offer.
Contestants undertake to adhere to the terms and conditions of Facebook and Instagram regarding their usage and all other applicable terms and guidelines. Any direct or indirect violation of such guidelines allegedly arising out of the participant’s actions shall not be attributable to LG, and such Contestant shall not claim anything against LG in this regard.
Participation Instructions
- This Contest is brought to you by LG Electronics India Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “LG” or “LGEIL”) on the LG India Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/lgindiapage) and LG India Instagram page (https://www.instagram.com/lg_india/) and will be conducted under the supervision of LG Electronics India Ltd. social media admins.
- Contest period is from 29th June 2026 to 5th july 2026, 11:59 PM IST.
- The contest is open to Citizens of India only, above 18 years of age. Participation in the contest is completely voluntary.
- Contest platforms: LG India Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/lgindiapage) & LG India Instagram page (https://www.instagram.com/lg_india/).
- LG will launch the contest with 1 contest post creative on both its Facebook and Instagram pages.
- No purchase is required under this contest and participation is completely voluntary.
How to Enter
- Follow LG India’s Instagram page (@LG_India) and/or like/follow LG India’s Facebook page.
- Play the ‘What’s the Winning Move?’ contest on the LG India contest post.
- Comment your answer on the respective LG India contest post (Facebook or Instagram) along with tagging @LG_India and 3 friends in the same comment.
- Use the hashtag #WhatsTheWinningMove in your comment/entry to be eligible.
- Participants on Instagram must ensure their account is public at the time of entry for the entry to be considered valid.
- Entries that fulfil all the above criteria will be eligible for winner selection.
Criteria for Winning
- The winners of the contest will be selected through a lucky draw conducted by LG. The outcome of the lucky draw shall be final and binding, and no correspondence or claims regarding the selection process will be entertained.
- Residents of Tamil Nadu are not eligible to participate in this contest due to applicable government regulations and legal restrictions.
- The decision of LG shall be final and binding with regard to contest winner selection as well as the prize won by the contestant.
- LGEIL shall be under no obligation to entertain or correspond for any clarification/query related to this contest (winner or prize-related).
- Winner announcement shall be declared on both LG India Facebook and Instagram official pages within 30 days of contest completion.
- Winners will be notified via a Direct Message on Facebook or Instagram (as applicable) and shall be required to provide, within one week of such intimation from LG, their email address and phone number. Individuals will be required to furnish relevant details like proof of identity with photo (Passport, Driving License, PAN Card, etc.) and address proof to LGEIL for verification purposes.
- If the winner fails to respond to the above intimation by LGEIL, or the direct message is returned as undeliverable, or the winner declines the prize, the winner will be disqualified and a new winner will be selected. Such disqualified winner shall be barred from making any belated claims against LGEIL regarding such disqualification.
- Income tax, gift tax, or any other statutory levies as may be applicable from time to time, arising out of the prize, shall be payable by the winner. LGEIL shall not be liable for any of these charges.
General Terms
- A contestant can submit multiple eligible entries from one Facebook/Instagram account; however, only one entry per participant per platform will be considered for winner selection.
- All disputes relating to this contest shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of Courts at New Delhi only.
- LGEIL shall not be responsible for any loss or damage if it has to discontinue or cancel this contest in compliance with any law, ruling, order, regulation, requirement, or instruction of any Central/State Government/Court or for any other unavoidable reason beyond its control. Participants shall be informed of such discontinuance/cancellation as soon as possible.
- LG reserves the right to modify, alter, withdraw, or extend the contest at any point in time without any prior notice or justification. LG’s decision regarding all matters under this contest shall be final and binding.
- LGEIL reserves the right to verify the validity of entries and entrants (including identity, age, and place of residence) and to disqualify any entrant who submits an entry not in accordance with these Terms and Conditions or who tampers with the entry process.
- LGEIL has the right to dismiss a participant’s entry at its sole discretion including but not limited to the following conditions:
- Violation of the minimum age limit required for entry
- Use of false or other people’s personal information
- Multiple entries using multiple accounts with intent to gain unfair advantage
- Use of any software program or unfair means to gain added advantage over other contestants
- Any other violation of the Terms & Conditions of the Contest
- It is strictly prohibited to post entries/comments that contain expressions of hate, abuse, offensive content, obscenity, pornography, sexually explicit material, or content hurting sentiments of any religion, community, or country.
- By participating in this contest, contestants grant LGEIL a non-exclusive right to use their comments/entries for the purposes of this contest and future promotional activities on LG’s social media and other platforms.
- Contest prizes (exciting rewards) will be delivered/shared within 90 days after receiving required documents from the winner.
- Prize is not transferable and no cash payment in lieu of the prize will be made.
- LGEIL shall not be liable for any damage/loss of prize due to incorrect information provided by the winner.
- In the event of death of the prize winner, no claim from nominees or legal heirs will be entertained for receiving the prize.
- LGEIL reserves the right to use winners’ names and contest entries for promotion and post-coverage of the Contest and other marketing activities on LG’s social media and other platforms in the future.
- This Contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with Meta Platforms Inc. (Facebook/Instagram). Contestants completely release Facebook and Instagram from any liability arising from or in connection with this contest.
Limitation of Liability
LGEIL and its related parties are not responsible for any incorrect entry information, technical malfunction, lost or delayed data transmission, or any failure of any computer or network. The maximum liability of LGEIL shall be limited to the cost of the prize offered.
LGEIL, its agents and representatives, its parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising, promotion and fulfilment agencies, and legal advisors are not responsible for telephone, electronic, hardware or software, network, Internet or computer malfunctions, failures, or difficulties of any kind.
By participating in this Promotion, you agree that no claim shall be asserted against LGEIL, its affiliates, or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, or agents in respect of any losses, damages, rights, claims, or actions of any kind arising from your participation in this Promotion and/or acceptance of the prize.