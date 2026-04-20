Privacy

By following @LG_India on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/lg_india/) and LG India on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/lgindiapage) to enter this competition/contest, you are opting to receive LGEIL marketing communications but can opt out at any time by unliking/unsubscribing from the respective LG India social media pages.

LGEIL respects winners' privacy and is committed to collecting, storing, or using personal data only for the purposes of this contest, in line with applicable data protection laws and in accordance with its Privacy Policy (www.lg.com/in/privacy). LGEIL will not share or sell any personal information provided by means of this Contest but may transfer entrants’ personal information to LGEIL affiliated companies.

The information provided to LGEIL will not be held for longer than is necessary for the purpose of processing entry to the Contest. By participating in this contest, the contestant agrees to have read, understood, and unconditionally accepted the Privacy Policy and specifically agrees to be contacted by LGEIL in relation to the offer.

Contestants undertake to adhere to the terms and conditions of Facebook and Instagram regarding their usage and all other applicable terms and guidelines. Any direct or indirect violation of such guidelines allegedly arising out of the participant’s actions shall not be attributable to LG, and such Contestant shall not claim anything against LG in this regard.