Adaptive Sound Control
La tecnologia Adaptive Sound Control analizza il suono in tempo reale. Quando riconosce un dialogo, regola automaticamente il suono permettendoti di ascoltarlo chiaramente, mentre quando percepisce una scena d'azione aumenta i bassi per creare un impatto maggiore.