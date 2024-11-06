Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Soundbar SK1D I 100W su 2 canali I Dolby Digital, Bluetooth, USB, Ottico, Jack 3,5mm

Caratteristiche

Galleria

Specifiche tecniche

Recensioni

Supporto

Soundbar SK1D I 100W su 2 canali I Dolby Digital, Bluetooth, USB, Ottico, Jack 3,5mm

SK1D

Soundbar SK1D I 100W su 2 canali I Dolby Digital, Bluetooth, USB, Ottico, Jack 3,5mm

(0)
Immagine della soundbar rivolta verso sinistra
Immagine che dettaglia la funzione ASC (Adaptive Sound Control), con dei grafici che mostrano che a seconda del contenuto vengono enfatizzati i bassi (grafico a destra) o la voce (grafico a sinistra). In centro c'è il TV con delle immagini differenti in base alla posizione.

Adaptive Sound Control

La tecnologia Adaptive Sound Control analizza il suono in tempo reale. Quando riconosce un dialogo, regola automaticamente il suono permettendoti di ascoltarlo chiaramente, mentre quando percepisce una scena d'azione aumenta i bassi per creare un impatto maggiore.

Sulla sinistra c'è il TV su cui si vede un chitarrista durante un concerto. La soundbar è posta appena sotto al TV. Sulla destra ci sono due grafici che mostrano come il volume viene regolato in base alla sorgente di ingresso.

Auto Sound Engine

Ottimizza l'audio con qualsiasi livello di volume, impostando sempre correttamente le frequenze e assicurando quindi il bilanciamento perfetto del suono indipendentemente dal volume.

Immagine di un TV e la soundbar installati in un ambiente moderno.

Design perfetto per il tuo TV

Nella sua semplice eleganza, la soundbar si integra alla perfezione con l'ambiente circostante. Progettata appositamente per abbinarsi e impreziosire il tuo TV.

Immagine della soundbar a sinistra e di uno smartphone a destra. Sopra allo smartphone c'è il logo Bluetooth.

Si accende col Bluetooth

Riproduci le tue playlist direttamente dal tuo smartphone, anche quando il TV è spento. Inoltre, quando la soundbar è in stand-by ti basta avviare la riproduzione dallo smartphone per accenderla e iniziare ad ascoltare la tua musica preferita.

Immagine di un TV e di una soundbar. Sul TV c'è un gruppo di ragazzi in cui uno suona la chitarra. In basso a destra c'è un telecomando del TV che, attraverso un raggio rosso, invia i comandi direttamente alla soundbar.

Controllala col telecomando del TV

All'interno della confezione trovi il telecomando dedicato alla soundbar. Ma per una maggiore comodità puoi usare anche il telecomando del tuo TV per regolare il volume.

*La soundbar è compatibile con telecomandi a infrarossi dei TV LG, Sony, Philips, Sharp, Panasonic, Vizio, Toshiba e Samsung.

Immagine degli ingressi della soundbar posti nella parte posteriore. Su ciascun ingresso c'è la relativa scritta.

Ampia scelta di connessioni

Collega tutti i dispositivi che vuoi grazie all'ingresso ottico e al jack da 3,5mm. Oppure puoi inserire una chiavetta USB e riprodurre gli MP3 che hai memorizzato.

Stampa

Caratteristiche principali

  • Canali

    2

  • Potenza

    100W

  • Unità principale

    950 x 71 x 47

Tutte le specifiche

GENERALE

  • Canali

    2

  • Potenza

    100W

  • Speaker

    2

EFFETTI AUDIO

  • ASC (Adaptive Sound Control)

  • Standard

  • Cinema

FORMATI AUDIO

  • Dolby Digital

  • DTS Digital Surround

CONNETTIVITÀ

  • Ottico

  • Ingresso HDMI

    No

  • Uscita HDMI

    No

  • USB

  • Versione Bluetooth

    4.0

  • Codec Bluetooth - SBC / AAC

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    No

FUNZIONI AGGIUNTIVE

  • Soundbar Mode Control

    No

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    No

DIMENSIONI (L X A X P)

  • Unità principale

    950 x 71 x 47

PESO

  • Unità principale

    2,47

  • Peso con imballo

    4,1

ACCESSORI

  • Garanzia

  • Cavo ottico

    No

  • Cavo HDMI

    No

  • Staffe per installazione a muro

    No

  • Telecomando

CODICE EAN

  • Codice EAN

    8806098297962

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.

Cosa dicono i nostri clienti

I nostri consigli