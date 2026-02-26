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Asciugatrice 9kg Pompa di calore | Serie X1 Classe C | Condensatore Autopulente

[No.153 신_RNX1009NWK].pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica
[No.153 신_RNX1009NWK].pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica

Asciugatrice 9kg Pompa di calore | Serie X1 Classe C | Condensatore Autopulente

RNX1009NWK
Immagini frontale asciugatrice LG RNX1009NWK con bollo cashback 100€
Immagini frontale asciugatrice LG RNX1009NWK
Immagine frontale con dettaglio cassetto detergente aperto Immagini frontale asciugatrice LG RNX1009NWK
Immagine frontale dell'alto asciugatrice LG RNX1009NWK
Immagine diagonale asciugatrice LG RNX1009NWK
Immagine diagonale dal basso asciugatrice LG RNX1009NWK
Immagine diagonale dal basso asciugatrice LG RNX1009NWK
Immagine laterale asciugatrice LG RNX1009NWK
immagine posteriore asciugatrice LG RNX1009NWK
Immagini frontale asciugatrice LG RNX1009NWK con bollo cashback 100€
Immagini frontale asciugatrice LG RNX1009NWK
Immagine frontale con dettaglio cassetto detergente aperto Immagini frontale asciugatrice LG RNX1009NWK
Immagine frontale dell'alto asciugatrice LG RNX1009NWK
Immagine diagonale asciugatrice LG RNX1009NWK
Immagine diagonale dal basso asciugatrice LG RNX1009NWK
Immagine diagonale dal basso asciugatrice LG RNX1009NWK
Immagine laterale asciugatrice LG RNX1009NWK
immagine posteriore asciugatrice LG RNX1009NWK

Funzionalità principali

  • Pompa di calore: migliora l'efficienza facendoti risparmiare energia rispetto ai modelli con sistema tradizionale
  • Asciugatura delicata: asciuga i tuoi capi con temperature costanti e meno aggressive per evitare i rischi di restringimento o infeltrimento dei tessuti
  • Sensore di asciugatura: rileva l'umidità dei tessuti in modo da ottimizzare i tempi di asciugatura e i consumi
  • 8 programmi di asciugatura: Cotone, Eco, Misti, Capi sportivi, Lana, Delicati, Aria normale, Aria calda
  • Più attenzione per l'ambiente: questa asciugatrice usa il refrigerante R290, che ha un livello di Global Warming Potential inferiore rispetto al refrigerante R134a
Altro

*Le immagini utilizzate nelle descrizioni delle funzioni sottostanti sono inserite al solo scopo illustrativo. Puoi verificare il design e il colore effettivo del prodotto nella galleria delle immagini.

A front-load washer and dryer set in laundry space

A front-load washer and dryer set in laundry space

Pompa di calore

Asciugatura delicata

Asciuga i tuoi capi con la massima cura, proteggendo i tessuti.

A video showing the dry dial with options for towels, shirts, and wool fabrics

A front-load washer and dryer set in laundry space

*La pompa di calore asciuga a basse temperature, riducendo l’usura dei tessuti e garantendo un trattamento più delicato per i tuoi capi.

*Le immagini e i video hanno scopo puramente illustrativo e possono differire dal prodotto reale.

Sensore di asciugatura

Regola in automatico il tempo di asciugatura

Rileva l'umidità dei tessuti e imposta il tempo di asciuagatura in automatico 

*I risultati possono variare in base alle condizioni effettive dell’ambiente.

*Le immagini e i video hanno valore puramente dimostrativo e potrebbero differire dal prodotto reale.

This dryer uses R290 refrigerant, which has a lower impact than R134a.

This dryer uses R290 refrigerant, which has a lower impact than R134a.

R290

Refrigerante a basso impatto ambientale

Il gas refrigerante R290 riduce l'impatto ambientale

*Potenziale di riscaldamento globale (GWP): R290 ≈ 3, R134a ≈ 1430

Blocco dei comandi

Impedisce l’uso accidentale

Evita che I tuoi figli cambino le impostazioni dell'asciugatrice durante il funzionamento

*Le immagini e i video hanno valore puramente dimostrativo e potrebbero differire dal prodotto reale.

Front load dry in the laundry room
Close-up of the dry detergent compartment.
Close-up of the dry drum with the door open
Close-up of the dry dial and panel

*Le immagini e i video hanno valore puramente dimostrativo e potrebbero differire dal prodotto reale.

Stampa

Caratteristiche principali

  • DESIGN E FINITURE - Colore

    Essence White

  • CAPACITÀ - Capacità massima di asciugatura (kg)

    9

  • DIMENSIONI E PESO - Dimensioni (L x A x P) (mm)

    600 x 850 x 660

  • CONSUMI - Classe di efficienza energetica (asciugatura)

    A+++

  • CARATTERISTICHE PRINCIPALI - Pompa di calore DUAL Inverter

    No

  • CARATTERISTICHE PRINCIPALI - Condensatore autopulente

  • CARATTERISTICHE PRINCIPALI - Fonte di calore

    Pompa di calore

  • CARATTERISTICHE PRINCIPALI - Oblò reversibile

    No

  • FUNZIONI SMART - Smart Pairing (sincronizzazione con lavatrice LG)

  • FUNZIONI SMART - Wi-Fi con app ThinQ

Tutte le specifiche

DIMENSIONI E PESO

  • Dimensioni con imballo (L x A x P) (mm)

    660 x 890 x 702

  • Profondità con oblò aperto a 90° (mm)

    1.114

  • Dimensioni (L x A x P) (mm)

    600 x 850 x 660

  • Peso (kg)

    53,0

  • Peso con imballo (kg)

    56,0

DESIGN E FINITURE

  • Colore

    Essence White

  • Materiale o finitura dell'oblò

    Oblò rotondo (senza rivestimento)

CAPACITÀ

  • Capacità massima di asciugatura (kg)

    9

COMANDI E DISPLAY

  • Partenza ritardata

    3-19 ore

  • Tipologia

    Manopola, tasti touch e display LED

  • Indicatore chiusura dell'oblò

    No

  • Indicatore numerico

    18:88

CARATTERISTICHE PRINCIPALI

  • 6 Motion DirectDrive

    No

  • AI DD

    No

  • Tipologia

    Asciugatrice a condensazione

  • Condensatore autopulente

  • Segnale di fine ciclo

  • Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)

    No

  • Pompa di calore DUAL Inverter

    No

  • Doppio filtro antipelucchi

  • Indicatore svuotamento acqua

  • Fonte di calore

    Pompa di calore

  • Motore inverter

  • Riavvio automatico

    No

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    No

  • Oblò reversibile

    No

  • LoadSense

  • Sensore di asciugatura

  • Illuminazione del cestello

    No

  • Piedini di livellamento

  • Cestello a bolle

    No

CONSUMI

  • Classe di efficienza energetica (asciugatura)

    A+++

PROGRAMMI

  • Asciugatura con IA

    No

  • Allergy Care (asciugatrice)

    No

  • Rinfresca lenzuola

    No

  • Capi ingombranti

    No

  • Cotone

  • Cotone+

    No

  • Delicati

  • Refresh piumini

    No

  • Programma scaricato

  • Piumino

    No

  • Easy Care

  • Jeans

    No

  • Tessuti misti

  • Rapido 30

    No

  • Asciugatura rapida

    No

  • Asciugatura su ripiano

    No

  • Refresh

    No

  • Cura dei capi in pelle

    No

  • Igiene con vapore

    No

  • Refresh con vapore

    No

  • Asciugamani

    No

  • Aria calda

    No

  • Lana

  • Abbigliamento sportivo

  • Asciugatura aria fredda

    No

  • Eco

  • Rapido 40

  • Asciugatura a tempo

  • Asciugatura turbo

    No

OPZIONI

  • Antipiega

    No

  • Pulizia condensatore

  • Pulizia cestello

    No

  • Livello asciugatura

    3 livelli

  • Preferito

    No

  • Diminuisci durata

    No

  • Aumenta durata

    No

  • Asciugatura su ripiano

    No

  • Asciugatura a tempo

    No

  • Wi-Fi

  • Segnale acustico accensione e spegnimento

    No

  • Blocco bambini

  • Arresto ritardato

  • Illuminazione del cestello

    No

  • Avvio da remoto

  • Steam

    No

  • Tempo di asciugatura

FUNZIONI SMART

  • Smart Diagnosis

  • Smart Pairing (sincronizzazione con lavatrice LG)

  • Download programmi aggiuntivi

  • Controllo dei consumi

  • Avvio da remoto e controllo ciclo

  • Wi-Fi con app ThinQ

ACCESSORI

  • Kit tubo di scarico

  • Ripiano per asciugatura

    No

  • Staffe per colonna bucato

    No

  • Compatibilità con LG TWINWash

    No

ETICHETTA ENERGETICA (ASCIUGATURA)

  • Asciugatrice

  • Premio ‘EU Ecolabel Award’

    No

  • Classe di efficienza di condensazione

    A

  • Durata in modalità left-on (min)

    10

  • Consumo energetico per il programma cotone standard a pieno carico (Edry) (kWh)

    1,61

  • Consumo energetico per il programma cotone standard a pieno carico (Edry1/2) (kWh)

    0,88

  • Consumo energetico annuo (kWh)

    194

  • Efficienza di condensazione a pieno carico (%)

    91

  • Efficienza di condensazione a mezzo carico (%)

    91

  • Rumorosità (dBA)

    64

  • Potenza assorbita (W) - Modalità OFF

    0,40

  • Potenza assorbita (W) - Modalità ON

    0,40

  • Programma asciugatura standard

    Cotone, Pronto armadio

  • Durata (min) - (Pieno carico)

    185

  • Durata (min) - (Mezzo carico)

    115

  • Efficienza ponderata di condensazione (%)

    91

  • Durata ponderata programma (min)

    142

CODICE EAN

  • Codice a barre

    8806096593400

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.
Per saperne di più su come questo prodotto gestisce i dati e sui tuoi diritti come utente, visita ″Copertura e specifiche dei dati″ su LG Privacy

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