Lavasciuga 9/5kg | Serie X1 Classe A/E | 6 Motion Direct Drive, Wi-Fi, 1400 giri, Lavaggio Allergy Care | Bianca

Lavasciuga 9/5kg | Serie X1 Classe A/E | 6 Motion Direct Drive, Wi-Fi, 1400 giri, Lavaggio Allergy Care | Bianca

W4NX1095NWB
()
*Le immagini utilizzate nelle descrizioni delle funzioni sottostanti sono inserite al solo scopo illustrativo. Puoi verificare il design e il colore effettivo del prodotto nella galleria delle immagini.

Una lavatrice in un ambiente della casa

Pensata per ogni spazio

Dona un tocco di stile al tuo ambiente con la nostra nuova lavasciuga

Perché amerai la nostra lavasciuga?

Lavasciuga installata in un locale lavanderia con l'etichetta A-10%.

Fa 2 cose in 1

Lava e asciuga i tuoi capi in un unico elettrodomestico

Una lavatrice incassata

Puoi incassarla sotto piano

Grazie al top rimovibile si adatta a ogni spazio

Logo del 6 motionDD centro un cerchio d'acqua

Lava come le tue mani

Il sistema 6 Motion DD usa il lavaggio ottimale per il tipo di tessuto

Un motore Direct Drive con accanto il logo della garanzia 10 anni

È affidabile e silenziosa

Il motore Inverter Direct Drive è garantito 10 anni

Soluzione completa

Lavatrice e asciugatrice due in uno

Le migliori tecnologie di lavaggio e la comodità dell'asciugatrice combinate in un unico elettrodomestico. Avere una lavasciuga in casa ti cambierà la vita, soprattutto se hai poco spazio

Lavatrice e asciugatrice LG 2 in 1, vestiti immersi in acqua a sinistra, vestiti asciutti al vento a destra.

Realizzata per adattarsi perfettamente a ogni spazio

Ecco la lavasciuga perfetta per il tuo ambiente, dal design essenziale e moderno. E se vuoi, puoi rimuovere facilmente il top ottenendo un elettrodomestico da incasso senza soluzione di continuità.

*Quando si rimuove la copertura è necessario installare la placca di protezione in metallo (venduta separatamente). L'installazione di questa placca è necessaria per non invalidare la garanzia. Assicurati di avere a disposizione la placca in metallo prima di procedere con la rimozione della copertura della lavatrice. 

Design essenziale

Dona eleganza agli interni della tua casa

Una lavasciuga che si adatta a ogni visione di interior design, elegante ed essenziale.

Una lavatrice in un ambiente della casa

6 Motion Direct Drive

Lava come le tue mani

La lavasciuga con motore Direct Drive lava come le tue mani grazie ai 6 movimenti precisi del cestello, migliorando la qualità del lavaggio e predendosi cura dei tuoi capi

Mostra i sei movimenti di lavaggio della lavatrice
Lavaggio a vapore Steam™

Igienizza i tessuti e tiene a bada gli allergeni

Sapevi che il lavaggio a vapore è due volte utile? Innanzitutto igienizza i tuoi capi, eliminando così germi, batteri e allergeni. In più, il vapore permette di distendere meglio le fibre in modo da migliorare l'efficacia del lavaggio.

Immagine che mostra il lavaggio con vapore di una maglia morbida bianca e un animale di pelouche all'interno della lavatrice.

*Il ciclo Allergy Care è stato approvato dalla BAF (British Allergy Foundation) per la sua capacità di ridurre gli acari della polvere domestica.

Lavaggio della vasca

Pulito dall'interno

Hai a disposizione un programma dedicato per il lavaggio interno della vasca, per mentenerla pulita e assicurarti un bucato più igienico.

Un flusso d'acqua che passa intorno al cestello

Immagine con un motore direct drive su uno sfondo nero

Affidabilità decennale

Ti offriamo una garanzia di ben 10 anni sul il motore

Inverter Direct Drive™.

*Nei primi 2 anni la lavasciuga è coperta dalla garanzia convenzionale LG che si intende aggiuntiva e non sostitutiva di ogni altro diritto di cui gode il consumatore finale. In aggiunta, LG - ﻿dal terzo al decimo anno - offre una garanzia convenzionale esclusivamente sul motore Direct Drive. Il costo di ogni altra parte di ricambio, il costo della manodopera ed il costo di intervento sono esclusi. La garanzia convenzionale LG copre esclusivamente gli acquisti effettuati dai consumatori finali.

App LG ThinQ™

La tua lavasciuga (e la tua vita) diventano più smart

Gestiscila ovunque tu sia

Anche quando sei fuori casa puoi entrare in contatto con la tua lavasciuga e gestirne le funzionalità. Ad esempio, puoi avviare il programma di lavaggio direttamente dal tuo smartphone.

Personalizza l'esperienza

L'app ThinQ™ tiene costantemente monitorata la lavasciuga e ti permette di consultare il consumo energetico, ricevere notifiche in tempo reale e di scaricare nuovi programmi di lavaggio.

Controllala con Google Assistant

Da oggi per sapere a che punto è il lavaggio ti basta chiederlo alla lavasciuga! Ad esempio, puoi domandare qual è il programma in corso usando il tuo assistente Google.

*L'utilizzo delle funzioni smart richiedono il download dell'app LG ThinQ (disponibile per dispositivi Android e iOS sui rispettivi app store), la creazione di un account utente ThinQ e la connettività internet.

*Google e Google Home sono marchi di Google LLC.

*Lo speaker AI non è incluso nella lavatrice.

*Il controllo vocale funziona solo quando la lavatrice è accesa.

Migliora la tua zona lavanderia con un design elegante e semplice

Domande frequenti (FAQ)

Q.

Che sistema di asciugatura utilizza questa lavasciuga?

A.

Questo modello utilizza l'asciugatura a condensazione mediante l'uso di una resistenza elettrica.

Q.

Che vantaggi ci sono usando una lavasciuga invece di una combinazione di lavatrice e asciugatrice?

A.

La lavasciuga è molto comoda principalmente per due motivi: unisce lavatrice e asciugatrice in un unico elettrodomestico e ti permette di usare un programma dedicato per lavare e asciugare il carico in un unico ciclo.

Q.

Si può solo asciugare il bucato, senza lavarlo?

A.

Sì, hai a disposizione un programma dedicato per asciugare gli indumenti anche senza lavarli.

Q.

Rispetto alla lavatrice tradizionale, la lavasciuga richiede più manutenzione?

A.

No, la nostra lavasciuga non richiede manutenzione addizionale, perché utilizza lo stesso numero di filtri che trovi in una lavatrice convenzionale.

Q.

Cos'è il motore Direct Drive™?

A.

Il motore Inverter Direct Drive™ si differenzia dai motori tradizionali perché è collegato direttamente al cestello. Una soluzione molto più affidabile nel tempo - perché vengono eliminati componenti soggetti a usura come cinghia e puleggia - e che permette di gestire i movimenti del cestello con maggior precisione per migliorare l'efficacia del lavaggio. Il motore inoltre è molto silenzioso, proprio perché non ci sono la cinghia e la puleggia.

Q.

Qual è la capacità ideale per una lavasciuga?

A.

La capacità ideale dipende solitamente da quanto bucato lavi abitualmente. Se sei single, oppure se in famiglia siete solo in due, una lavasciuga da 8 o 9kg può fare al caso tuo. Se invece hai un nucleo famigliare più ampio, ti consigliamo di optare per una lavatrice da più di 10kg.

Anche se può sembrarti strano, ti consigliamo di scegliere sempre un chilaggio più alto rispetto alle tue esigenze, perché ti permette di lavare meglio i vestiti e, al tempo stesso, di risparmiare acqua ed energia. Ad esempio, se abitualmente lavi 5kg di vestiti, con la lavasciuga da 11kg verranno lavati con mezzo carico, mentre con quella da 8kg dovresti usare il lavaggio a pieno carico. Avendo un cestello più grande, inoltre, i vestiti si sfregano meno in fase di lavaggio e centrifuga, riducendo il rischio di danneggiarli.

Ricordati che la capacità di carico massima varia per il ciclo di lavaggio e per quello di asciugatura, che trovi sempre indicati in maniera chiara sul nostro sito.

Q.

Qual è il programma più indicato per lavare i miei vestiti?

A.

In linea generale, dovresti consultare l'etichetta sui tuoi vestiti e selezionare il ciclo di lavaggio corrispondente sul pannello della lavatrice.

Q.

Come posso ridurre il rumore emesso dalla lavasciuga?

A.

La prima cosa che ti consigliamo è di scegliere una lavasciuga in classe A per la rumorosità (trovi questa informazione nell'etichetta energetica di ciascun modello).

Invece, per quanto riguarda l'installazione, è importante che la lavasciuga sia ben livellata. Nel caso la lavasciuga non sia bene in piano, infatti, il movimento di rotazione del cestello potrebbe creare vibrazioni e, nei casi estremi, addirittura uno spostamento indesiderato dell'elettrodomestico. Per livellare la lavasciuga puoi regolare i piedini come indicato nel manuale d'uso. Eventualmente, puoi mettere sotto ai piedini dei supporti anti-vibrazione per ridurre ulteriormente il rumore.

Ti consigliamo di verificare periodicamente il livellamento della lavasciuga, perché col tempo ci potrebbero essere degli assestamenti del pavimento, oppure potresti averla spostata senza accorgertene.

Q.

A cosa serve il lavaggio a vapore?

A.

Il lavaggio a vapore Allergy Care - che su questo modello di lavasciuga trovi come programma predefinito sotto 'Download Programmi' - è molto utile principalmente per due motivi: l'igienizzazione dei capi e una pulizia più profonda. Grazie al vapore ad alta temperatura, infatti, puoi eliminare gli allergeni che ci sono sui vestiti. Inoltre, il vapore aiuta a distendere le fibre, in modo da agevolare la rimozione delle macchie.

Q.

Posso selezionare la temperatura di lavaggio durante il ciclo vapore?

A.

Quando imposti l'opzione del lavaggio a vapore non puoi scegliere la temperatura di lavaggio. Indipendentemente dal programma selezionato, infatti, la temperatura verrà impostata sempre a 60°C.

Q.

Che garanzia c'è sulla lavasciuga?

A.

Nei primi 2 anni la lavasciuga è coperta dalla garanzia convenzionale LG che si intende aggiuntiva e non sostitutiva di ogni altro diritto di cui godi in quanto consumatore finale. In aggiunta, LG - ﻿dal terzo al decimo anno - offre una garanzia convenzionale esclusivamente sul motore della lavasciuga. Il costo di ogni altra parte di ricambio, il costo della manodopera ed il costo di intervento sono esclusi. La garanzia convenzionale LG copre esclusivamente gli acquisti effettuati dai consumatori finali.

Q.

Posso invertire il verso di apertura dell'oblò?

A.

No, non puoi invertire il verso di apertura dell'oblò. Il verso di apertura è da destra a sinistra (le cerniere sono a sinistra).

RIEPILOGO

Stampa
Inverter DirectDrive
Download programmi aggiuntivi
Dimensioni (L x A x P) (mm)
600x850x550
Capacità massima di lavaggio (kg)
9,0

Caratteristiche principali

  • Capacità massima di lavaggio (kg)

    9,0

  • Dimensioni (L x A x P) (mm)

    600x850x550

  • Velocità massima di centrifuga (giri al minuto)

    1.400

  • Autodosaggio del detersivo (ezDispense)

    No

  • Steam

  • Antipiega

    No

  • Wi-Fi con app ThinQ

Tutte le specifiche

CARATTERISTICHE PRINCIPALI

  • 6 Motion DirectDrive

  • AI DD

    No

  • Tipologia di asciugatrice

    Lavatrice a carica frontale

  • Segnale di fine ciclo

  • Centum System

    No

  • Aggiungi capo

  • Autodosaggio del detersivo (ezDispense)

    No

  • Riavvio automatico

  • Inverter DirectDrive

  • Sistema di rilevazione della schiuma

  • LoadSense

  • Steam

  • Illuminazione del cestello

    No

  • Steam+

    No

  • Piedini di livellamento

  • Cestello in acciaio inox

  • TurboWash 360

    No

  • Cestello a bolle

  • Sensore delle vibrazioni

    No

  • Sollevatori del cestello

    Sollevatori in plastica

  • Allacciamento idrico (acqua calda / fredda)

    Solo fredda

  • Livello dell’acqua

    Auto

  • Centrifuga massima selezionabile (giri/min)

    1400

CONSUMI

  • Classe di efficienza energetica (lavaggio)

    A

  • Classe di efficienza energetica (lavaggio + asciugatura)

    E

CAPACITÀ

  • Capacità massima di asciugatura (kg)

    5,0

  • Capacità massima di lavaggio (kg)

    9,0

DESIGN E FINITURE

  • Colore

    Essence White (Glossy)

  • Materiale o finitura dell'oblò

    Vetro temperato nero

COMANDI E DISPLAY

  • Partenza ritardata

    3-19 ore

  • Tipologia

    Manopola, tasti touch e display LED

  • Indicatore chiusura dell'oblò

  • Indicatore numerico

    18:88

FUNZIONI SMART

  • Smart Diagnosis

  • Download programmi aggiuntivi

  • Controllo dei consumi

  • Avvio da remoto e controllo ciclo

  • Wi-Fi con app ThinQ

  • Guida per la pulizia della vasca

  • Smart Pairing

PROGRAMMI

  • Piumini

    No

  • Cotone

  • Baby Steam Care

    No

  • AI Wash

    No

  • Allergy Care (lavaggio)

    No

  • Lavaggio automatico

    No

  • Baby Care

    No

  • Abbigliamento per neonati

    No

  • Lenzuola

    No

  • Lavaggio a freddo

    No

  • Protezione dei colori

    No

  • Cotone +

    No

  • Speciale capi scuri

    No

  • Delicati

    No

  • Programma scaricato

  • Piumino

    No

  • Sintetici

  • Eco 40-60

  • Cura delicata

    No

  • Igiene

    No

  • Intensivo 60

    No

  • Misti

  • Outdoor

    No

  • Rapido 14

  • Rapido 30

    No

  • Lavaggio rapido

    No

  • Lavaggio + asciugatura rapidi

    No

  • Refresh

    No

  • Risciacquo + centrifuga

    No

  • Lavaggio silenzioso

    No

  • Protezione pelle

    No

  • Colletti e polsini

    No

  • Solo centrifuga

    No

  • Abbigliamento sportivo

    No

  • Antimacchia

    No

  • Refresh con vapore

    No

  • Pulizia Vasca

  • TurboWash 39

    No

  • TurboWash 49

    No

  • TurboWash 59

    No

  • Lavaggio + asciugatura

  • Lana (A mano / Lana)

OPZIONI

  • Wi-Fi

  • Aggiungi capo

    No

  • Segnale acustico accensione e spegnimento

    No

  • Blocco bambini

  • Arresto ritardato

  • Livello detergente

    No

  • Illuminazione del cestello

    No

  • Prelavaggio

    No

  • Avvio da remoto

  • Risciacquo

    No

  • Risciacquo + centrifuga

    No

  • Risciacquo+

    No

  • Livello ammorbidente

    No

  • Centrifuga

    1400 / 1200 / 1000 / 800 / 400 / No centrifuga

  • Steam

    No

  • Temperatura

    Freddo / 20 / 30 / 40 / 60 / 95℃

  • Pulizia vasca

    No

  • TurboWash

    No

  • Lavaggio

    No

  • Antipiega

    No

  • Lavaggio a freddo

    No

  • Pulizia ugello ezDispense

    No

ACCESSORI

  • Compatibilità con LG TWINWash

    No

ETICHETTA ENERGETICA (CICLO DI LAVAGGIO)

  • Consumo energetico per 100 cicli (kWh)

    49

  • Premio ‘EU Ecolabel Award’

  • Durata in modalità left-on (min)

    10

  • Eco 40-60 (Pieno carico) (kWh)

    80,0

  • Eco 40-60 (Mezzo carico) (kWh)

    47,0

  • Eco 40-60 (Quarto di carico) (kWh)

    24,9

  • Classe di efficienza energetica

    A

  • Velocità massima di centrifuga (giri al minuto)

    1.400

  • Rumorosità in centrifuga in dBA (Classe)

    75

  • Potenza assorbita (W) - Modalità OFF

    0,5

  • Potenza assorbita (W) - Modalità ON

    0,5

  • Classe di efficienza della centrifuga

    B

  • Percentuale di umidità residua dopo la centrifuga (%)

    51,0

  • Programma standard (solo lavaggio)

    Eco 40-60 40℃

  • Durata (min) - (Pieno carico)

    228

  • Durata (min) - (Mezzo carico)

    174

  • Durata (min) - (Quarto di carico)

    170

  • Capacità di lavaggio (kg)

    9,0

  • Consumo acqua per ciclo (litri)

    50

ETICHETTA ENERGETICA (CICLO COMPLETO LAVAGGIO + ASCIUGATURA)

  • Premio ‘EU Ecolabel Award’

  • Capacità asciugatura (kg)

    5,0

  • Durata in modalità left-on (min)

    10

  • Consumo energetico per 100 cicli (kWh)

    326

  • Classe di efficienza energetica

    E

  • Potenza assorbita (W) - Modalità OFF

    0,5

  • Potenza assorbita (W) - Modalità ON

    0,5

  • Programma standard (lavaggio + asciugatura)

    Eco 40-60 + Eco Dry

  • Durata (min) - (Pieno carico)

    500

  • Durata (min) - (Mezzo carico)

    370

  • Lavaggio + asciugatura (Pieno carico) (kWh)

    401,0

  • Lavaggio + asciugatura (Mezzo carico) (kWh)

    213,3

  • Consumo acqua per ciclo (litri)

    80

DIMENSIONI E PESO

  • Dimensioni con imballo (L x A x P) (mm)

    660x890x660

  • Dimensioni (L x A x P) (mm)

    600x850x550

  • Peso (kg)

    63,0

  • Peso con imballo (kg)

    67,0

  • Profondità compreso l'oblò (P') (mm)

    590

  • Profondità con oblò aperto a 90˚ (P'') (mm)

    1.030

CODICE EAN

  • Codice a barre

    8806096118719

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.

Cosa dicono i nostri clienti

