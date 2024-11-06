We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Altoparlanti integrati
Tutti impostati per le riunioni virtuali
Il 27BA550 è dotato di altoparlanti integrati, che eliminano la necessità di installare altri altoparlanti quando si partecipa a conferenze web o si guardano video.