Monitor Business 27" | Serie BA550 | Full HD, IPS, USB, Speaker Integrati
27BA550 EU.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
27BA550-B

Monitor Business 27" | Serie BA550 | Full HD, IPS, USB, Speaker Integrati

vista frontale

Schermo IPS Full HD 27”

Colori accurati ad ampie angolazioni

Il monitor LG Full HD (1920x1080) con tecnologia IPS offre colori chiari e uniformi. Può fornire un’accurata riproduzione dei colori e aiutare gli utenti a visualizzare lo schermo con un’angolazione ampia.

Uno spazio di lavoro su una scrivania con monitor e portadocumenti.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

*La tastiera e il mouse non sono inclusi nella confezione.

Produttività

Monitor IPS Full HD (1920x1080) da 27”

Frequenza di aggiornamento di 100Hz

CLI (Interfaccia a riga di comando)

Usabilità

App LG Switch

Alimentazione e altoparlante integrati

Varie porte

Comfort e fiducia

Supporto ergonomico

Reader Mode e Flicker Safe

EPEAT ed Energy Star

Monitor aziendali versatili per vari spazi di lavoro

Questo monitor versatile è in grado di svolgere diverse attività in molti luoghi, quali uffici, istituzioni pubbliche e servizi di assistenza clienti, grazie allo schermo IPS chiaro e al design su 3 lati praticamente senza bordi.

Un cordiale receptionist mostra a una donna dove firmare su una tavoletta digitale.
Una donna con le cuffie che parla con un cliente in un call center.
Dipendenti seduti alle scrivanie dell’ufficio che conversano.
Un cordiale receptionist mostra a una donna dove firmare su una tavoletta digitale.
Una donna con le cuffie che parla con un cliente in un call center.
Dipendenti seduti alle scrivanie dell’ufficio che conversano.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

Modulo della potenza integrato

La tua scrivania a tua completa disposizione

Grazie all’alimentazione integrata, le postazioni di lavoro possono essere progettate con un layout semplificato e senza ingombri. In questo modo è possibile sfruttare meglio lo spazio e l’organizzazione, creando un ambiente di lavoro più pulito ed efficiente.

La vista dall’alto mostra il layout pulito della postazione di lavoro grazie alla presenza di una fonte di alimentazione integrata.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

*La tastiera e il mouse non sono inclusi nella confezione.

Multi-porte

Una varietà di interfacce

Il modello 27BA550 è dotato di più porte, che migliorano le opzioni di connettività per i lavoratori. Grazie alle sue porte multiple, puoi collegare facilmente numerosi dispositivi per una configurazione efficiente della scrivania.

Vista frontale di una postazione di lavoro con più dispositivi collegati ai monitor.

  • Icona HDMI.

    HDMI 1.4

  • Icona displayPort.

    DisplayPort 1.2

  • Icona USB Downstream.

    2xUSB 3.0 / 2xUSB 2.0 in downstream

  • Icona USB 3.0 Upstream.

    USB 3.0 Upstream

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

*I cavi HDMI, USB A-B e DisplayPort sono inclusi nel pacchetto.

*La tastiera e il mouse non sono inclusi nella confezione.

Vista laterale che mostra la scena della videoconferenza sul monitor.

Altoparlanti integrati

Tutti impostati per le riunioni virtuali

Il 27BA550 è dotato di altoparlanti integrati, che eliminano la necessità di installare altri altoparlanti quando si partecipa a conferenze web o si guardano video. 

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

*La webcam è necessaria per le videoconferenze e non è inclusa nella confezione (è venduta separatamente). 

La velocità di 100Hz garantisce un caricamento fluido dei fotogrammi in vari programmi.

Frequenza di aggiornamento di 100Hz

Flusso di lavoro regolare

La frequenza di aggiornamento di 100Hz garantisce un caricamento fluido in vari programmi. Aiuta a ridurre gli scatti sullo schermo e le sfocature di movimento, aumentando la produttività del lavoro.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

*Rispetto ai modelli con una frequenza di aggiornamento inferiore a 100Hz.

L’app LG Switch consente di ottimizzare il monitor per un ambiente di lavoro efficiente, ad esempio mediante la divisione del display in sei aree, la gestione degli orari o il semplice avvio della piattaforma di videochiamata grazie ai tasti di scelta rapida mappati.

App LG Switch

Cambio rapido

L’app LG Switch aiuta a ottimizzare il monitor per un ambiente di lavoro efficiente. Puoi dividere il display in sei aree, gestire gli orari o lanciare una piattaforma di videochiamata con un tasto di scelta rapida impostato.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

*Per scaricare l’applicazione LG Switch aggiornata, visita il sito LG.COM.

Design ergonomico

Semplice e comodo

Il modello 27BA550 supporta le opzioni di regolazione dell’inclinazione, dell’orientamento, della rotazione e dell’altezza per creare una postazione di lavoro confortevole per coloro che trascorrono molte ore davanti ai monitor. Inoltre, il nostro supporto ergonomico facilita la comunicazione con i clienti o i colleghi grazie alla possibilità di regolare l’altezza verso il basso.

Una receptionist donna parla con un uomo alla reception.

Due impiegati, un uomo e una donna, discutono guardando il monitor in ufficio.

Supporto posizionabile con un solo clic.

Supporto One Click

Installazione facile

Icona dell’inclinazione/dell’altezza regolabile.

Inclinazione/Altezza

-5~21° / 150mm

Icona dell’orientamento regolabile.

Orientamento

±45°

Icona della rotazione regolabile.

Rotazione

Bidirezionale

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

Comfort visivo

Reader Mode

La modalità Reader Mode regola temperatura e luminosità del colore per ridurre l’affaticamento visivo e proteggere gli occhi quando si legge sul monitor.

Flicker Safe

La tecnologia Flicker Safe riduce lo sfarfallio invisibile sullo schermo aiutando così a ridurre l’affaticamento degli occhi. 

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

*Le funzionalità di cui sopra possono variare a seconda delle condizioni d'uso reali dell'utente.

CLI (Interfaccia a riga di comando)

Gestione avanzata degli schermi

I monitor aziendali LG offrono CLI (Interfaccia a riga di comando), un software per gestire efficientemente i dispositivi. I responsabili IT possono aggiornare il firmware e regolare impostazioni, quali modalità video, luminosità e tempo di risposta in lotti tramite il programma del server.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

*La funzionalità CLI (Interfaccia a riga di comando) è disponibile solo per le funzioni supportate dal monitor acquistato e la portata delle funzioni supportate può variare a seconda del modello.

Finger heart logo.

Una vita migliore per tutti

Il 27BA550 è conforme a vari standard tra cui Energy Star ed EPEAT.

  • TCO logo.

    TCO certified

  • ENERGY STAR logo.

    Certificato ENERGY STAR

  • PCF logo.

    PCF certified

  • EPEAT® logo.

    EPEAT® registered

Stampa

Caratteristiche principali

  • Dimensione Schermo [Pollici]

    27"

  • Risoluzione

    Full HD (1920x1080)

  • Tipologia di Pannello

    IPS

  • Formato

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Tip.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Luminosità (Tip.) [cd/m²]

    250 cd/m²

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100Hz

  • Tempo di Risposta

    5ms (GtG)

  • Regolazioni Display

    Altezza (150mm), Tilt (-5 ~ +21 °), Swivel (±45°), Pivot (Bi-direzionale)

Tutte le specifiche

DIMENSIONI/PESO

  • Dimension con Stand (W x A x P) [mm]

    610.8 x 536.6 x 239.9 mm

  • Dimension senza Stand (W x A x P) [mm]

    610.8 x 360.3 x 50.8 mm

  • Dimensioni con imballo (W x A x P) [mm]

    739 x 165 x 488 mm

  • Peso con Stand [kg]

    5,05 kg

  • Peso senza Stand [kg]

    3,25 kg

  • Peso con Imballo [kg]

    8,55 kg

CARATTERISTICHE

  • Flicker Safe

  • Reader Mode

  • Color Weakness

  • Black Stabilizer

  • Dynamic Action Sync

  • Auto Input Switch

  • Smart Energy Saving

CONNETTIVITÀ

  • D-Sub

    1x

  • HDMI

    1x (1.4)

  • DisplayPort

    1x (1.2)

  • USB Upstream

    1x

  • USB Downstream

    4x (2x 3.0, 2x 2.0)

  • Uscita SPDIF (Uscita Ottica)

ACCESSORI

  • Cavo di Alimentazione

    Sì (Alimentatore integrato)

  • HDMI

  • DisplayPort

  • USB A/B

DISPLAY

  • Dimensione Schermo [Pollici]

    27"

  • Dimensione Schermo [cm]

    68.6 cm

  • Risoluzione

    Full HD (1920x1080)

  • Tipologia di Pannello

    IPS

  • Formato

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.31mm

  • Luminosità (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200 cd/m²

  • Luminosità (Tip.) [cd/m²]

    250 cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Tip.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Numero di Colori

    16.7M

  • Color Bit

    8bit (6bit+FRC)

  • Contrasto (Tip.)

    1300:1

  • Trattamento della Superficie

    Antiriflesso

  • Tempo di Risposta

    5ms (GtG)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100Hz

  • Angolo di visione

    178°/178°

SOFTWARE

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    LG Switch

AUDIO

  • Speaker

    Stereo 4W (2W + 2W)

INFORMAZIONI SUL PRODOTTO

  • Design Borderless

    Borderless 3 lati

  • OneClick Stand

  • Regolazioni Display

    Altezza (150mm), Tilt (-5 ~ +21 °), Swivel (±45°), Pivot (Bi-direzionale)

  • Appendibile a Parete [mm]

    100x100mm

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.

