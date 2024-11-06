Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
HA Promo Lavaggio

L’adrenalina dello stadio, a casa tua

Per te fino a 12 mesi di DAZN Standard offerti da LG.

L’adrenalina dello stadio, a casa tua Termini & Condizioni

Dal 2 dicembre 2024 al 2 febbraio 2025. Con LG OLED e DAZN lo spettacolo dello sport è a casa tua.

Per te fino a 12 mesi di DAZN Standard offerti da LG.

Vivi il grande calcio, il meglio del basket italiano ed europeo, del volley e molto altro.*

 

Partecipare è semplice, ecco come fare:

  • Acquista un TV LG OLED tra quelli in promozione 
  • Registra i tuoi dati e quelli di acquisto su www.lgforyou.it
  • Per te voucher per riscattare fino a 12 mesi di DAZN Standard *

*Operazione a premi valida dal 2 Dicembre 2024 al 2 Febbraio 2025. Registra il prodotto su: www.lgforyou.it. Regolamento disponibile qui

 