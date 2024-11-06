Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Tecnologia che<br> semplifica la vita1

LAVATRICE INTELLIGENTE LG AI DD

Tecnologia chesemplifica la vita

E se la cosa più bella di poter scegliere tra 20.000 programmi di lavaggio fosse di non doverne scegliere nemmeno uno?

immagine AIDD

AI DD

Lavaggi intelligenti, 18% in più cura dei tuoi capi

Grazie a 20.000 combinazioni di lavaggio possibili, AI DD è in grado di scegliere il lavaggio perfetto per
prendersi sempre la massima cura del tuo bucato.

Cos'è AI DD™?

Cos'è AI DD?

AI DD non si limita a rilevare il peso, ma identifica anche la tipologia di tessuti e sceglie autonomamente i movimenti ottimali per ogni lavaggio

Più efficienza e meno danni ai tessuti

Riduci il tempo di lavaggio e i danni ai tessuti, consumando meno energia.

 

Più efficienza e meno danni ai tessuti

Smart Pairing

La tua lavatrice LG AI DD invierà le informazioni relative al ciclo di lavaggio scelto alla tua asciugratrice LG, la quale automaticamente imposterà il ciclo di asciugatura perfetto per garantirti una maggiore protezione dei tuoi capi.

 

L’utente si siede sul divano e controlla l'asciugatrice e la lavatrice tramite l'app LG ThinQ.