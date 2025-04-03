Offerta Kit Esclusivo: TV 77 pollici LG OLED AI B4 4K + TV UHD Serie UT73 43'' 4K

Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
Funzionalità principali

  • [TV 77"] Nuovo processore α8: l'Intelligenza Artificiale riconosce ciò che vedi e ne ottimizza immagini e suoni
  • [TV 77"] Nero perfetto e contrasto infinito: i pixel autoilluminanti danno ancora più profondità ai tuoi contenuti
  • [TV 77"] Smart TV con LG ThinQ: usa i comandi vocali per chiedere al TV ciò che vuoi e ricevi suggerimenti personalizzati in base a ciò che guardi
  • [TV UHD] Schermo 4K con HDR10 Pro: goditi i tuoi contenuti con colori ricchi e profondi che valorizzano i dettagli delle immagini
  • [TV UHD] FILMMAKER Mode: goditi la vera esperienza cinema con colori realistici, come li ha pensati il regista
  • [TV UHD] Game Optimizer: personalizza la tua esperienza di gioco in base al genere e avvantaggiati sul campo di battaglia
Altro

Un capolavoro affinato da anni di esperienza

L'esperienza non si conquista da un giorno all'altro. E noi, sui TV OLED, ne abbiamo accumulata tanta nel corso di più 10 anni di innovazione, per offrirti una visione impareggiabile.

 

 

 

 

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate

Un emblema dorato su uno sfondo nero che riporta il fatto che LG è numero 1 al mondo da 11 anni. Un riflettore brilla sullo stemma e stelle astratte dorate riempiono il cielo sopra di esso.

I numeri 1 al mondo

Da 11 anni,
sempre al top

Siamo i leader dell'OLED

*Fonte: Omdia. Riferito alle unità vendute dal 2013 al 2023.

Cosa rende i nostri TV OLED AI così straordinari?

4 immagini che ritraggono i punti di forza dei TV OLED evo LG. Il processore LG α9 Gen7 con AI sopra una scheda madre, emette lampi di luce viola e rosa. Il Brightness Booster con l'immagine di un leopardo bianco. Il design ultra sottile del TV OLED C4 affisso al muro in un ambiente moderno. Il menu OLED Care di un TV OLED evo.
Processore α8 con AI

Profondamente intelligente

Il processore α8 raffina le immagini aggiungendo dettagli precisi e realistici.

Maggiori informazioni
Il processore α9 Gen7 di LG è appena visibile nell'oscurità. Il processore si illumina di verde e da esso escono raggi di luce colorati. Altri lampi appaiono sulla scheda madre, allungandosi ulteriormente, e vengono visualizzati punti bianchi come stelle, creando l'impressione di una scena intergalattica.
1,5x

Prestazioni AI

2,3x

Grafica

1,8x

Velocità di elaborazione

*Rispetto al processore LG α5.

**Immagini sullo schermo simulate.

L'intelligenza che raffina l'esperienza

Un TV LG OLED in uno spazio abitativo moderno che mostra una performance musicale sullo schermo. Onde circolari blu che rappresentano la personalizzazione circondano la TV e lo spazio. Si vede una donna con penetranti occhi azzurri e un top arancione bruciato in uno spazio buio. Linee rosse che rappresentano i miglioramenti dell'intelligenza artificiale coprono parte del suo viso, che è luminoso e dettagliato, mentre il resto dell'immagine appare opaco. Poi si vede un TV LG OLED dal cui schermo escono bolle e onde sonore che riempiono lo spazio.
AI Customization

In sintonia con ciò che ti piace

 

 

 

Si vedono 6 immagini di mongolfiere nel cielo. Ne vengono selezionate due, dopodiché appare una galleria con 6 immagini di persone che fanno bolle di sapone. Ne vengono selezionate altre 2. Poi, viene visualizzata una schermata nera con un'icona di caricamento rosa e viola. Infine, appare un paesaggio mistico e le raffinatezze appaiono gradualmente da sinistra a destra.

Immagini che seguono i tuoi gusti

Scegli le immagini che ti piacciono e l'AI Picture Wizard regolerà la resa visiva per adattarla ai tuoi gusti, analizzando 85 milioni di possibilità.

Un TV LG OLED posizionato in un moderno appartamento di città. Sull'ambiente appare una griglia per simulare la scansione dello spazio. Dopodiché delle onde sonore blu escono dallo schermo e si diffondono nella stanza, riempiendola.

AI Acoustic Tuning

Ottimizza l'audio
in base al tuo ambiente

Calibra la resa audio in maniera automatica, in modo da ricreare un profilo sonoro avvolgente in base all'acustica della stanza e a dove ti siedi.

Un TV LG OLED in uno spazio abitativo moderno durante la notte. L'immagine sullo schermo dell'aurora boreale viene visualizzata con i livelli di luminosità ideali.

Notte

Un TV LG OLED in uno spazio abitativo moderno durante il giorno. L'immagine sullo schermo dell'aurora boreale viene visualizzata con i livelli di luminosità ideali.

Giorno

Brilla sotto ogni luce

Che tu guardi un film di giorno o di notte, l'Intelligenza Artificiale del TV rileva la luminosità del tuo ambiente e bilancia l'immagine di conseguenza, per offrirti una visione nitida e chiara.

AI Picture Pro

Il realismo
ha una nuova casa

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate

AI Super Upscaling

Bassa risoluzione? No problem!

L'Intelligenza Artificiale analizza i singoli fotogrammi e migliora la nitidezza e la risoluzione grazie all'AI Noise Reduction e all'AI Super Resolution, mantenendo il realismo della scena.

Un lungo tratto di pavimento in legno dai colori vivaci viene visualizzato su un TV LG UHD.

Ammira tutti i dettagli

Su un TV Ultra HD, i dettagli delle immagini diventano più nitidi e realistici.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate

HDR10 Pro

Più colore ai tuoi contenuti

Entra in un mondo in cui i colori sembrano uscire dallo schermo grazie alla tecnologia HDR10 Pro che dà più profondità alle immagini.

Un'immagine ravvicinata del volto di un uomo su schermo diviso viene mostrata in una stanza buia con sfumature viola. A sinistra viene visualizzato "SDR" e l'immagine è sfocata. A destra viene mostrato "HDR10 Pro" e l'immagine è chiara e ben definita.

*HDR10 Pro è una tecnologia sviluppata da LG, basata sullo standard HDR10

Processore α5 4K con AI

Migliora l'esperienza dall'interno

A vibrantly colored, long stretch of hardwood flooring is displayed on an LG UHD TV.

Il processore α5 di settima generazione ottimizza automaticamente l'audio e la luminosità in base a ciò che guardi.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate

AI Customization

In sintonia con ciò che ti piace

Un TV LG posizionato in un moderno appartamento di città. Sull'ambiente appare una griglia per simulare la scansione dello spazio. Dopodiché delle onde sonore blu escono dallo schermo e si diffondono nella stanza, riempiendola.

AI Acoustic Tuning

Ottimizza l'audio in base al tuo ambiente

Calibra la resa audio in maniera automatica, in modo da ricreare un profilo sonoro avvolgente in base all'acustica della stanza e a dove ti siedi.

AI Sound Pro

Ascolta ogni sfumatura del suono

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate.

**Questa funzione deve essere attivata dal menu audio.

***La resa sonora può variare in base all'ambiente in cui è posizionato il TV.

Immagine di un TV LG dal cui schermo escono bolle e onde sonore che riempiono lo spazio.

Emozioni per le tue orecchie

Immergiti in un audio surround virtuale a 9.1.2 canali che sembra provenire tutt'intorno a te.

Si vede un uomo che guida una moto su una strada sterrata. Dei cerchi colorati attorno alla moto mostrano la potenza del rumore emesso.

Senti l'impatto del suono

Il processore rielabora l'audio per dargli più corpo e potenza, così le scene saranno ancora più coinvolgenti.

Un TV LG su cui si vede un concerto musicale. Dei cerchi colorati sui microfoni e sugli strumenti fanno capire che vengono enfatizzati questi elementi.

Il suono si adatta a ciò che guardi

Il sistema di controllo adattivo del suono bilancia l'audio in tempo reale a seconda del genere del contenuto che stai guardando.

A swirling rainbow-colored textures on an LG NanoCell TV.

webOS 24

Un TV che è davvero a tua misura

Personalizza il tuo profilo per impostare le caratteristiche d'immagine preferite, ricevere suggerimenti personalizzati e accedere rapidamente alle app più utilizzate.

*I menu e le app supportati possono variare in base al Paese e al momento del rilascio.

**I consigli sulle parole chiave variano in base all'app e all'orario e vengono forniti solo nei Paesi che supportano il riconoscimento vocale nella propria lingua madre (inclusa l'Italia e l'italiano).

***L'interfaccia potrebbe variare in seguito agli aggiornamenti di webOS.

****Immagini su schermo simulate.

Il logo webOS è sospeso al centro su uno sfondo nero e lo spazio sottostante è illuminato con i colori del logo rosso, arancione e giallo. Le parole "webOS Re:New Program" sono sotto il logo.

webOS Re:New Program

Un'esperienza smart che si rinnova per 5 anni

Desideriamo che la tua esperienza con i nostri TV resti attuale anche per i prossimi anni.

Cinque rettangoli di diversi colori sono sfalsati verso l'alto, ciascuno etichettato con un anno da "webOS 24" a "webOS 28". Le frecce rivolte verso l'alto si trovano tra i rettangoli, etichettati da "Aggiornamento 1" a "Aggiornamento 4".

I TV sono dei dispositivi smart evoluti, proprio come il tuo smartphone. Per questo ti garantiamo 4 aggiornamenti del sistema operativo nel corso dei prossimi 5 anni.

*Il programma webOS Re:New prevede un totale di 4 aggiornamenti webOS nell'arco di cinque anni.

**I cinque anni si contano dall'anno in cui il prodotto è stato immesso sul mercato globale per la prima volta e non dalla data di acquisto del prodotto.

***Il primo aggiornamento di webOS avverrà due anni dopo il lancio del prodotto sul mercato (ad esempio, webOS 25 arriverà nel 2026 sui modelli lanciati nel 2024.

****I modelli del 2022 che verranno aggiornati sono gli OLED, i QNED e i TV 8K. I modelli del 2023 invece sono gli OLED, i QNED, i NanoCell e gli UHD.

*****Gli aggiornamenti potrebbero introdurre modifiche a funzionalità esistenti. Alcuni aggiornamenti di funzionalità, applicazioni e servizi possono variare in base al modello.

Stampa

Caratteristiche principali

Tipologia dello schermo

UHD 4K

Refresh rate

50/60Hz nativi

Processore

α5 Gen7 4K con AI

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Potenza audio

20W

Diffusori

2.0 canali

Dimensioni senza base (L x A x P mm)

957 x 559 x 79,2

Peso senza base (kg)

6,7

Tutte le specifiche

CONNETTIVITÀ

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Uscita audio ottica SPDIF

1

Ingressi TV antenna / TV via cavo

2

Slot modulo CAM

1

LAN

1

Bluetooth

Sì (v5.0)

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 5

Ingressi USB

2 (USB 2.0)

ARC (Audio Return Channel via HDMI)

eARC (ingresso HDMI 2)

Ingressi HDMI

3 con supporto di eARC e ALLM

DIMENSIONI E PESO

Dimensioni senza base (L x A x P mm)

957 x 559 x 79,2

Dimensioni con la base (L x A x P mm)

957 x 609 x 229

Dimensioni con l'imballo (L x A x P mm)

1.075 x 652 x 135

Base del TV (L x P mm)

856 x 236

Peso senza base (kg)

6,7

Peso con la base (kg)

6,8

Peso con l'imballo (kg)

9,1

Dimensioni VESA (L x A mm)

300 x 300

ACCESSIBILITÀ

Scala di grigi

Colori invertiti

Contrasto elevato

SCHERMO

Retroilluminazione

Direct LED

Refresh rate

50/60Hz nativi

Risoluzione

4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160 pixel)

Tipologia dello schermo

UHD 4K

GAMING

Game Optimizer

Sì (con Game Dashboard)

Modalità automatica a bassa latenza (ALLM)

HGiG

IMMAGINE

Mappatura dinamica dei toni

Processore

α5 Gen7 4K con AI

Calibrazione automatica

Sì (eccetto l'Europa centrale)

Modalità immagine

9 preset (Vivace, Standard, Base, Cinema, Sport, Game, Filmmaker, ISF Esperto ambiente luminoso, ISF Esperto ambiente scuro)

FILMMAKER MODE™

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Upscaling dell'immagine con AI

Upscaling 4K

SMART TV

Compatibile con Apple Airplay2

Compatibile con Apple Home

Home Hub

Compatibile con webcam USB

Impostazioni famiglia e limitazioni d'uso

LG Channels

Browser Internet

App per smartphone

Sì (LG ThinQ)

Amazon Alexa

Predisposto (richiede il telecomando puntatore venduto separatamente)

Telecomando puntatore

Predisposto (richiede il telecomando puntatore venduto separatamente)

Riconoscimento vocale intelligente

Sì (con l'app LG ThinQ)

ThinQ

Sistema operativo

webOS 24

AUDIO

Uscita audio simultanea

Codec Audio

AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (consulta il manuale per i dettagli)

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Sì (Riproduzione a 2 vie)

Sound Mode Share

LG Sound Sync

Regolazione dell'acustica con AI

Predisposto (richiede il telecomando puntatore venduto separatamente)

Nitidezza voce

Sì (con livellamento automatico del volume)

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Upmix virtuale a 9.1.2 canali)

Direzione dei diffusori

Verso il basso

Diffusori

2.0 canali

Potenza audio

20W

CODICE EAN

CODICE EAN

8806084492241

ALIMENTAZIONE

Alimentazione (Tensione, Hz)

110~240V, 50-60Hz

Consumo in standby

Meno di 0,5W

ACCESSORI INCLUSI

Cavo di alimentazione

Sì (non rimovibile)

Batterie per telecomando

Sì (2 batterie AAA)

Telecomando

Telecomando standard

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

estensione
Dismantling information(43UT73006LA)
estensione
EU Energy label 2019(43UT73006LA)
estensione
Product information sheet (43UT73006LA)
estensione
GPSR Safety Information(43UT73006LA)
MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
Stampa

Caratteristiche principali

Tipologia dello schermo

OLED 4K

Refresh rate

100/120Hz nativi

Gamma colore

OLED Color

Processore

α8 4K con AI

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

Compatibilità NVIDIA G-Sync

Compatibilità AMD FreeSync

Potenza audio

20W

Diffusori

2.0 canali

Dolby Atmos

Dimensioni senza base (L x A x P mm)

1.719 x 989 x 50,9

Peso senza base (kg)

22,9

Tutte le specifiche

SCHERMO

Tipologia dello schermo

OLED 4K

Risoluzione

4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160 pixel)

Refresh rate

100/120Hz nativi

Gamma colore

OLED Color

IMMAGINE

Processore

α8 4K con AI

Upscaling dell'immagine con AI

α8 Super Upscaling 4K con AI

Mappatura dinamica dei toni

Sì (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

Selezione automatica del genere con AI

Sì (SDR / HDR)

Controllo della luminosità con AI

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

Tecnologia di dimming

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

Modalità immagine

10 preset (Personalizzato, Vivace, Standard, APS (Auto Power Save), Cinema, Sport, Game, Filmmaker, ISF Esperto ambiente luminoso, ISF Esperto ambiente scuro)

GAMING

Compatibilità NVIDIA G-Sync

Compatibilità AMD FreeSync

HGiG

Game Optimizer

Sì (con Game Dashboard)

Modalità automatica a bassa latenza (ALLM)

VRR

SMART TV

Compatibile con Apple Airplay2

Sistema operativo

webOS 24

Impostazioni famiglia e limitazioni d'uso

ThinQ

Compatibile con webcam USB

Always Ready

Amazon Alexa

Sì (Preinstallato)

Browser Internet

Riconoscimento vocale intelligente

LG Channels

Telecomando puntatore

Incluso

Multi View

App per smartphone

Sì (LG ThinQ)

AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

AI Sound

α8 AI Sound Pro (Upmix virtuale a 9.1.2 canali)

Nitidezza voce

Sì (con livellamento automatico del volume)

Predisposizione per diffusori WiSA

Sì (fino a 2.1 canali)

LG Sound Sync

Sound Mode Share

Uscita audio simultanea

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Sì (Riproduzione a 2 vie)

Potenza audio

20W

Regolazione dell'acustica con AI

Codec Audio

AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (consulta il manuale per i dettagli)

Direzione dei diffusori

Verso il basso

Diffusori

2.0 canali

ACCESSIBILITÀ

Contrasto elevato

Scala di grigi

Colori invertiti

DIMENSIONI E PESO

Dimensioni senza base (L x A x P mm)

1.719 x 989 x 50,9

Dimensioni con la base (L x A x P mm)

1.719 x 1.057 x 319

Dimensioni con l'imballo (L x A x P mm)

1.839 x 1.130 x 200

Base del TV (L x P mm)

1.403 x 319

Peso senza base (kg)

22,9

Peso con la base (kg)

23,5

Peso con l'imballo (kg)

33,5

Dimensioni VESA (L x A mm)

300 x 200

CODICE EAN

CODICE EAN

8806084531100

CONNETTIVITÀ

ARC (Audio Return Channel via HDMI)

eARC (ingresso HDMI 3)

Bluetooth

Sì (v5.1)

LAN

1

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Uscita audio ottica SPDIF

1

Slot modulo CAM

1

Ingressi HDMI

4 con supporto di 4K a 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM e QMS

Ingressi TV antenna / TV via cavo

2

Ingressi USB

2 (USB 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 5

ALIMENTAZIONE

Alimentazione (Tensione, Hz)

100~240V, 50-60Hz

Consumo in standby

Meno di 0,5W

ACCESSORI INCLUSI

Telecomando

Telecomando puntatore (MR24)

Cavo di alimentazione

Sì (non rimovibile) 

Batterie per telecomando

Sì (2 batterie AA)

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

estensione
Dismantling information(OLED77B46LA)
estensione
EU Energy label 2019(OLED77B46LA)
estensione
Product information sheet (OLED77B46LA)
estensione
GPSR Safety Information(OLED77B46LA)
MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

