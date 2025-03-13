Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
Offerta Kit Esclusivo: TV 75 pollici LG QNED80 4K + Soundbar Home Theater LG S70TR, 5.1.1 canali

()
Funzionalità principali

  • [TV] Processore α5 Gen7 con AI: elabora i tuoi contenuti per esaltare immagini e suoni sullo schermo 4K
  • [TV] Design super slim: un TV che valorizza il tuo ambiente grazie allo stile essenziale e rifinito
  • [TV] webOS Re:New Program: 4 aggiornamenti garantiti del sistema operativo nel corso dei prossimi 5 anni per un'esperienza sempre nuova
  • [Soundbar] Casse posteriori wireless: goditi il massimo del coinvolgimento, in cui i suoni arrivano anche dietro di te
  • [Soundbar] Controlli semplici WOW Interface: controlla la soundbar col telecomando del TV LG e guarda le impostazioni direttamente sul TV
  • [Soundbar] Audio a 5.1.1 canali da 500W: la soundbar ideale per ricreare un effetto cinema autentico che farà vibrare le emozioni
Altro

A vibrantly colored, long stretch of hardwood flooring is displayed on an LG UHD TV.

Nuovo QNED. Riscrive le regole.

Avere un TV QNED in casa significa godersi film, serie TV, sport e videogiochi con colori vivi e dettagli nitidi, grazie al nuovo processore e al controllo preciso delle zone di dimming.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate

Cosa rende i nostri TV QNED AI così unici?

Il processore α5 Gen7 4K con AI è mostrato con una luce gialla proveniente dal basso. Tra le parole "webOS aggiornabile" e "webOS Re:New program" viene mostrata una forma a spirale rossa, gialla e viola. I televisori LG QNED89, QNED90 e QNED99 vengono visualizzati in ordine da sinistra a destra. Ogni TV mostra un'immagine colorata e la scritta "Grandi schermi" è mostrata sopra i televisori.

Processore α5 4K con AI

Migliora l'esperienza dall'interno

Maggiori informazioni

The alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7 is shown with yellow light emanating from underneath. A red, yellow and purple spiral shape is shown between the words "Upgradeable webOS" and "webOS Re:New Program". LG QNED89, QNED90 and QNED99 TVs are shown in order from left to right. Each TV shows a colorful splash and the words "Ultra Big TV" are shown above the TVs.

Il processore α5 di settima generazione ottimizza automaticamente l'audio e la luminosità in base a ciò che guardi.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate

AI Customization

In sintonia con ciò che ti piace

Un TV LG posizionato in un moderno appartamento di città. Sull'ambiente appare una griglia per simulare la scansione dello spazio. Dopodiché delle onde sonore blu escono dallo schermo e si diffondono nella stanza, riempiendola.

AI Acoustic Tuning

Ottimizza l'audio in base al tuo ambiente

Calibra la resa audio in maniera automatica, in modo da ricreare un profilo sonoro avvolgente in base all'acustica della stanza e a dove ti siedi.

Un TV LG e una soundbar in uno spazio abitativo moderno durante la notte. L'immagine sullo schermo dell'aurora boreale viene visualizzata con i livelli di luminosità ideali.

Notte

Un TV LG e una soundbar in uno spazio abitativo moderno durante il giorno. L'immagine sullo schermo dell'aurora boreale viene visualizzata con i livelli di luminosità ideali.

Giorno

Brilla sotto ogni luce

Che tu guardi un film di giorno o di notte, l'Intelligenza Artificiale del TV rileva la luminosità del tuo ambiente e bilancia l'immagine di conseguenza, per offrirti una visione nitida e chiara.

AI Sound Pro

Ascolta ogni sfumatura del suono

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate.

**Questa funzione deve essere attivata dal menu audio.

***La resa sonora può variare in base all'ambiente in cui è posizionato il TV.

A swirling rainbow-colored textures on an LG NanoCell TV.

webOS 24

Un TV che è davvero a tua misura

Personalizza il tuo profilo per impostare le caratteristiche d'immagine preferite, ricevere suggerimenti personalizzati e accedere rapidamente alle app più utilizzate.

Un TV che è davvero a tua misura Maggiori informazioni

*I menu e le app supportati possono variare in base al Paese e al momento del rilascio.

**I consigli sulle parole chiave variano in base all'app e all'orario e vengono forniti solo nei Paesi che supportano il riconoscimento vocale nella propria lingua madre (inclusa l'Italia e l'italiano).

***L'interfaccia potrebbe variare in seguito agli aggiornamenti di webOS.

****Immagini su schermo simulate.

Il logo webOS è sospeso al centro su uno sfondo nero e lo spazio sottostante è illuminato con i colori del logo rosso, arancione e giallo. Le parole "webOS Re:New Program" sono sotto il logo.

webOS Re:New Program

Un'esperienza smart che si rinnova per 5 anni

Desideriamo che la tua esperienza con i nostri TV resti attuale anche per i prossimi anni.

Cinque rettangoli di diversi colori sono sfalsati verso l'alto, ciascuno etichettato con un anno da "webOS 24" a "webOS 28". Le frecce rivolte verso l'alto si trovano tra i rettangoli, etichettati da "Aggiornamento 1" a "Aggiornamento 4".

I TV sono dei dispositivi smart evoluti, proprio come il tuo smartphone. Per questo ti garantiamo 4 aggiornamenti del sistema operativo nel corso dei prossimi 5 anni.

*Il programma webOS Re:New prevede un totale di 4 aggiornamenti webOS nell'arco di cinque anni.

**I cinque anni si contano dall'anno in cui il prodotto è stato immesso sul mercato globale per la prima volta e non dalla data di acquisto del prodotto.

***Il primo aggiornamento di webOS avverrà due anni dopo il lancio del prodotto sul mercato (ad esempio, webOS 25 arriverà nel 2026 sui modelli lanciati nel 2024.

****I modelli del 2022 che verranno aggiornati sono gli OLED, i QNED e i TV 8K. I modelli del 2023 invece sono gli OLED, i QNED, i NanoCell e gli UHD.

*****Gli aggiornamenti potrebbero introdurre modifiche a funzionalità esistenti. Alcuni aggiornamenti di funzionalità, applicazioni e servizi possono variare in base al modello.

La Soundbar LG su uno sfondo nero rivela il suo design a partire dall'angolo sinistro, quindi si apre per mostrare l'intera soundbar. Viene visualizzato un TV LG QNED con Synergy Bracket. La Soundbar si trova sopra la staffa Synergy, preme contro il muro con lo schermo inferiore della TV visibile, mostrando un uomo che suona la chitarra.

La miglior soundbar che il tuo TV LG possa desiderare

Rendi l'esperienza ancora più appagante con una soundbar fatta appositamente per stupirti, sia nell'aspetto sia nel suono.

*Immagini a scopo illustrativo

**Le staffe per la soundbar sono vendute separatamente

Completa l'esperienza del tuo TV LG

Design moderno

Fatti l'uno per l'altra

Abbiamo disegnato la soundbar in modo che viva in armonia con il design del tuo TV LG, rendendo il tuo ambiente più moderno.

LG Soundbar and LG QNED TV against the wall with the QNED Matching Bracket in a grey and wooden living space in angled perspective, as LG QNED TV is displaying a man playing a guitar . LG Soundbar and LG QNED TV against a cream wall with the QNED Matching TV Bracket. The TV is playing a video of a woman singing in a recording studio. Below the TV, there is a modern geometric wooden stand. LG Soundbar and LG QNED TV on a wall with the QNED Matching TV Bracket in a cozy and dimly lit living space with children's toys. The TV is playing a video of a little boy playing the cello.

*Immagini a scopo illustrativo

**Le staffe per la soundbar sono vendute separatamente

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate. L'interfaccia e le funzionalità di WOW Interface mostrate nell'immagine sono a scopo indicativo e potrebbero variare in base alla soundbar.

**L'utilizzo del telecomando del TV LG è limitato solo ad alcune funzionalità.

***WOW Interface è compatibile con le seguenti serie di TV: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANOCELL 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. La compatibilità con i TV FullHD della serie 63 dipende dall'anno di immissione sul mercato

****WOW Orchestra è compatibili con le seguenti serie di TV: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. La serie QNED 80 è limitata ai modelli 2022 e 2023.

*****Queste funzionalità potrebbero attivarsi in seguito all'aggiornamento software della soundbar. Per l'aggiornamento è necessaria una connessione di rete e l'app LG Soundbar sullo smartphone.

Il suono ti persuade

Canale centrale up-firing

Dialoghi più udibili

Oltre che frontalmente, la soundbar emette i suoni dedicati al canale centrale anche verso l'alto. In questo modo i dialoghi arriveranno alle tue orecchie in maniera più diretta, senza ritardi né disturbi.

Una soundbar e un TV LG in una stanza nera che riproducono uno spettacolo musicale. Goccioline bianche che rappresentano le onde sonore vengono sparate verso l'alto e in avanti dalla soundbar. Un subwoofer crea un effetto sonoro dal basso.

*Test interni LG.

**Immagini al solo scopo illustrativo.

Dolby Atmos

Il suono del cinema, a casa tua

Proprio come al cinema, l'audio Dolby Atmos ti stupisce per la sua spazialità, nitidezza e realismo. E con un TV LG con Dolby Vision i tuoi contenuti saranno ancora più coinvolgenti!

Un film viene riprodotto su un TV OLED LG e su una soundbar LG in un moderno appartamento di città con vista laterale. Perline bianche raffiguranti onde sonore si proiettano verso l'alto e verso il basso dalla soundbar e dalla TV, creando una cupola sonora nello spazio. Logo Dolby Atmos Logo DTS X

*Dolby e Dolby Vision sono marchi registrati di Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Il simbolo della doppia D è un marchio di Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**Immagini al solo scopo illustrativo.

Audio spaziale su tre livelli

Uno strato virtuale che rende tutto più realistico

Elabora il suono e ricrea uno strato sonoro aggiuntivo per darti un'esperienza più coinvolgente e ricca di sfumature.

Una soundbar e un TV LG in un grande appartamento in città. Tre bande rosse appaiono una alla volta raffigurando gli strati virtuali che si uniscono per creare un'intera cupola sonora.

*Il "Triple Level Spatial Sound" è disponibile nella modalità audio CINEMA e AI Sound Pro della soundbar.

**Lo strato intermedio viene creato utilizzando gli speaker della soundbar. Il suono dei diffusori frontali e di quelli up-firing viene sintetizzato per creare un campo sonoro addizionale.

***Per creare il campo sonoro posteriore sono necessarie le casse satellite (vendute separatamente)

Audio surround a 5.1.1 canali

Immersione totale

Quando guardi un film, il suono arriva anche dalle tue spalle grazie alle casse posteriori e all'audio Dolby Atmos e DTS:X. Con ben 500W su 5.1.1 canali potrai goderti il cinema a casa tua.

Una soundbar, un TV LG e un subwoofer installati nel soggiorno di un grattacielo riproducono un concerto. Tre rami di onde sonore bianche composte da goccioline si proiettano dalla soundbar e un subwoofer crea un effetto sonoro dal basso. Logo Dolby Atmos Logo DTS X

*Dolby e Dolby Vision sono marchi registrati di Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Il simbolo della doppia D è un marchio di Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**Immagini al solo scopo illustrativo.

Casse posteriori incluse

Il suono surround diventa wireless

Gli speaker posteriori sono completamente wireless, così li puoi posizionare ovunque tu voglia senza dover collegare cavi fra di loro.

*Immagini a scopo illustrativo

**Le casse posteriori devono essere collegate a una presa di alimentazione

Il suono si adatta a te

Esperienza multi-canale

Arricchisci il suono stereo

Con la nostra soundbar puoi goderti un'esperienza sonora corposa e nitida, anche quando stai ascoltando un programma o della musica con un semplice audio stereo. L'audio a 2 canali, infatti, viene convertito in un suono surround multicanale per un'immersione sonora più ricca.

Testo su sfondo neutro

*L'esperienza audio multi-canale viene applicata attraverso l'algoritmo di smart up-mixing. Questo algoritmo è attivo con le modalità audio AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Game e Sport. Non è attivo invece con le modalità Standard Mode o Music. La modalità Bass Blast, pur utilizzando tutti i canali della soundbar, non sfrutta l'algoritmo di smart up-mixing e si limita a replicare l'audio dei 2 canali su tutti gli altri canali. 

**Immagini al solo scopo illustrativo.

AI Sound Pro

Ogni emozione ha il giusto suono

L'Intelligenza Artificiale ottimizza il suono in base a ciò che guardi. Un film sarà più coinvolgente, le voci del TG più chiare e la musica più corposa.

Una soundbar LG, una TV LG e un subwoofer si trovano in un moderno appartamento di città. La Soundbar LG emette tre rami di onde sonore, costituite da goccioline bianche che fluttuano lungo il fondo del pavimento. Accanto alla Soundbar c'è un subwoofer, che crea un effetto sonoro dal basso.

2 canali

Soundbar, TV LG e subwoofer sono collocati in un moderno appartamento di città. La LG Soundbar emette onde sonore composte da goccioline bianche che riempiono la stanza e un subwoofer crea un effetto sonoro dal basso. Nel complesso, creano un effetto a cupola in tutta la stanza.

Multicanale

*L'esperienza audio multi-canale viene applicata attraverso l'algoritmo di smart up-mixing. Questo algoritmo è attivo con le modalità audio AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Game e Sport. Non è attivo invece con le modalità Standard Mode o Music. La modalità Bass Blast, pur utilizzando tutti i canali della soundbar, non sfrutta l'algoritmo di smart up-mixing e si limita a replicare l'audio dei 2 canali su tutti gli altri canali. 

**Immagini al solo scopo illustrativo.

Video di una soundbar con tre diversi schermi del TV. Quello direttamente sopra mostra per primo un concerto con una donna che canta. Poi lo schermo con un telegiornale si sposta al centro e inizia la riproduzione. Infine, lo schermo su cui c'è una scena d'azione con una donna che corre su per le scale si sposta al centro e inizia la riproduzione. Tra la TV e la soundbar, c'è un'onda sonora che cambia colore ogni volta che gli schermi televisivi passano l'uno all'altro, in correlazione al genere.

*Immagini al solo scopo illustrativo.

Stampa

Caratteristiche principali

Tipologia dello schermo

QNED 4K

Refresh rate

50/60Hz nativi

Gamma colore

QNED Color

Processore

α5 Gen7 4K con AI

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Potenza audio

20W

Diffusori

2.0 canali

Dimensioni senza base (L x A x P mm)

1.677 x 965 x 30,9

Peso senza base (kg)

33,0

Tutte le specifiche

SCHERMO

Tipologia dello schermo

QNED 4K

Risoluzione

4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160 pixel)

Retroilluminazione

Edge LED

Refresh rate

50/60Hz nativi

Gamma colore

QNED Color

IMMAGINE

Processore

α5 Gen7 4K con AI

Upscaling dell'immagine con AI

Upscaling 4K

Mappatura dinamica dei toni

Controllo della luminosità con AI

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Tecnologia di dimming

Local Dimming

Modalità immagine

9 preset (Vivace, Standard, APS (Auto Power Save), Cinema, Sport, Game, Filmmaker, ISF Esperto ambiente luminoso, ISF Esperto ambiente scuro)

GAMING

HGiG

Game Optimizer

Sì (con Game Dashboard)

Modalità automatica a bassa latenza (ALLM)

SMART TV

Compatibile con Apple Airplay2

Sistema operativo

webOS 24

Impostazioni famiglia e limitazioni d'uso

ThinQ

Compatibile con webcam USB

Amazon Alexa

Sì (Preinstallato)

Browser Internet

Riconoscimento vocale intelligente

LG Channels

Telecomando puntatore

Incluso

App per smartphone

Sì (LG ThinQ)

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Upmix virtuale a 9.1.2 canali)

Nitidezza voce

Sì (con livellamento automatico del volume)

LG Sound Sync

Sound Mode Share

Uscita audio simultanea

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Sì (Riproduzione a 2 vie)

Potenza audio

20W

Regolazione dell'acustica con AI

Codec Audio

AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (consulta il manuale per i dettagli)

Direzione dei diffusori

Verso il basso

Diffusori

2.0 canali

ACCESSIBILITÀ

Contrasto elevato

Scala di grigi

Colori invertiti

DIMENSIONI E PESO

Dimensioni senza base (L x A x P mm)

1.677 x 965 x 30,9

Dimensioni con la base (L x A x P mm)

1.677 x 1.032 x 359

Dimensioni con l'imballo (L x A x P mm)

1.820 x 1.115 x 200

Base del TV (L x P mm)

1.349 x 359

Peso senza base (kg)

33,0

Peso con la base (kg)

34,0

Peso con l'imballo (kg)

44,0

Dimensioni VESA (L x A mm)

400 x 300

CODICE EAN

CODICE EAN

8806084681751

CONNETTIVITÀ

ARC (Audio Return Channel via HDMI)

eARC (ingresso HDMI 2)

Bluetooth

Sì (v5.1)

LAN

1

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Uscita audio ottica SPDIF

1

Slot modulo CAM

1

Ingressi HDMI

3 con supporto di eARC e ALLM

Ingressi TV antenna / TV via cavo

2

Ingressi USB

2 (USB 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 5

ALIMENTAZIONE

Alimentazione (Tensione, Hz)

100~240V, 50-60Hz

Consumo in standby

Meno di 0,5W

ACCESSORI INCLUSI

Telecomando

Telecomando puntatore (MR24)

Cavo di alimentazione

Sì (rimovibile)

Batterie per telecomando

Sì (2 batterie AA)

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

estensione
Dismantling information(75QNED80T6A)
estensione
EU Energy label 2019(75QNED80T6A)
estensione
Product information sheet (75QNED80T6A)
estensione
GPSR Safety Information(75QNED80T6A)
MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
Stampa

Caratteristiche principali

Unità principale

950 x 63 x 115 mm

Tutte le specifiche

EFFETTI AUDIO

AI Sound Pro

Musica

Cinema

Gaming

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Clear Voice Pro

Sport

Standard

FORMATI AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

Dolby Digital

AAC

DTS Digital Surround

DTS:X

CONNETTIVITÀ

Ottico

1

Ingresso HDMI

1

Uscita HDMI

1

USB

1

Codec Bluetooth - SBC / AAC

Predisposizione per diffusori posteriori

SUPPORTO HDMI

Pass-through

Pass-through 4K

HDR10

Dolby Vision

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

CEC (Simplink)

120Hz

VRR / ALLM

FUNZIONI AGGIUNTIVE

App per smartphone (Android / iOS)

TV Sound Mode Share

Soundbar Mode Control

WOW Interface

DIMENSIONI (L X A X P)

Unità principale

950 x 63 x 115 mm

Subwoofer

200 x 377 x 285 mm

Diffusori posteriori

100,0 x 176,5 x 120,0 mm

PESO

Unità principale

3,0 kg

Subwoofer

5,7 kg

Peso con imballo

15,4 kg

Diffusori posteriori (2)

2,1 kg

ACCESSORI

Cavo HDMI

Staffe per installazione a muro

Telecomando

Garanzia

CODICE EAN

Codice EAN

8806091969385

AUDIO HI-RES

Campionamento

24bit / 96kHz

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

estensione
GPSR Safety Information(S70TR)
estensione
WEB INFO(S70TR)
MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

Cosa dicono i nostri clienti

