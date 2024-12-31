About Cookies on This Site

Rozwiązanie do grzania wody (Hydro Kit)

Zestaw LG Hydro Kit zapewnia ogrzewanie podłogowe i ciepłą wodę, pozwalając stworzyć ciepłe warunki w pomieszczeniach, w których poczujesz się niezwykle komfortowo. Ponadto w połączeniu z MULTI V tworzy wysoce energooszczędne rozwiązanie.

MULTI V i

MULTI V i

MULTI V S

MULTI V S

MULTI V M

MULTI V M

MULTI V WATER 5

MULTI V WATER 5

Hydro Kit

Hydro Kit

Jednostki wewnętrzne

Jednostki wewnętrzne

Z wanny wydostaje się ciepła para.

Hydro Kit

Ogrzewanie podłogowe i przygotowywanie ciepłej wody użytkowej dla komfortowych i ciepłych wnętrz.

Obraz przedstawiający korzyści płynące z jednoczesnego stosowania MULTI V i zestawu Hydro Kit.

Przygotowywanie ciepłej wody użytkowej z MULTI V

Funkcje chłodzenia i grzania w połączeniu z przygotowywaniem ciepłej wody użytkowej zapewnia kombinacja rozwiązań MULTI V i Hydro Kit.

Ekologiczne rozwiązanie

Jako ekologiczne rozwiązanie ograniczające emisję CO2 może być stosowane w różnych obiektach wymagających ogrzewania i zaopatrzenia w ciepłą wodę, takich jak szpitale, domy czy ośrodki wypoczynkowe.

Pokazać, że produkty można zastosować w różnych obiektach, takich jak szpitale i domy.

Oszczędność miejsca

Naścienny zestaw hydrauliczny z zewnętrzną jednostką MULTI V S o kompaktowych rozmiarze i designie jest odpowiedni do zastosowań mieszkaniowych.

Obrazy przedstawiające produkty montowane w ciepłych pomieszczeniach i na ścianach.

Zapytanie ofertowe1

Zapytanie ofertowe

Wyślij prośbę o udzielenie dodatkowych informacji, a wkrótce się z Tobą skontaktujemy.

Zapytanie ofertowe WIĘCEJ INFORMACJI