LG ELECTRONICS ELEVATES GAME DAY WITH LAUNCH OF SPORTS PLAYBOOK ON LG SMART TVS

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1 Available on LG Smart TVs and Smart Monitors running webOS 5.0 and above in 51 countries and regions: the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, the U.K., Serbia, the Philippines, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Australia and New Zealand. Supported leagues and features may vary by model, platform version and country. Information and supported league coverage are provided in accordance with active tournament schedules and may change as competitions begin and conclude.

2 Access to live games and on-demand content depends on service availability in specific markets; where available, they can be accessed through supported third-party services/channels, some of which may require subscription.

3 Sports content availability on LG Channels varies by country and is subject to change. LG Sports Playbook does not integrate data from LG Channels.

About LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company

The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognised innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platforms. The MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, and premium LCD QNED TVs, all powered by the personalised webOS smart TV platform. The MS Company also offers Information Technology solutions (gaming monitors, business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays) as well as Signage solutions (Micro LED signage, digital signage, hospitality displays and signage software solutions) that are designed to maximise customers’ work efficiency and deliver strong value. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com .

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates four business units locally – Media Entertainment Solutions, Home Appliance Solutions, Eco Solutions, and Business Solutions. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg .

About webOS platform

The webOS platform has powered LG TVs for over a decade, earning acclaim for its user-friendly interface that allows for easy navigation and customisation. With a growing ecosystem of global partners and audience-centric content delivered via services such as free ad-supported streaming TV LG Channels, LG Gallery+, LG Gaming Portal, LG Sports Portal and more, webOS is set to drive LG’s future growth across multiple devices and out-of-home experiences. For more news on webOS for entertainment, visit www.LG.com/global/newsroom/ .

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