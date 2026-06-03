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LG ELECTRONICS ELEVATES GAME DAY WITH LAUNCH OF SPORTS PLAYBOOK ON LG SMART TVS
Designed to Help Fans Track the Action, Sports Playbook Delivers Real-Time Sports Stats and Insights Right on Screen
News Summary
- LG Electronics launches LG Sports Playbook, a new service that delivers in-depth sports data, with comprehensive pre-game previews, in-game analytics and post-game breakdowns for sports enthusiasts.
- LG Sports Playbook provides real-time match updates, data visualisation and tournament tracking, offering detailed insights at a glance.
- The new service enables an all-in-one sports experience within LG’s Sports Portal, combining live viewing, key data and analytics to transform LG Smart TVs into a centralised sports hub.
SINGAPORE, JUNE 3, 2026 — LG Electronics (LG) has launched LG Sports Playbook, a new service for LG Smart TVs that brings in-depth sports data to the big screen at home. Sports Playbook provides real-time data and insights, keeping fans engaged with their favourite sports from the comfort of the living room. The service is now available on LG Apps on LG Smart TVs running webOS 5.0 and above1 and will gradually be featured via LG Sports Portal in the coming weeks.
Sports Playbook offers an engaging experience with features such as:
- Live Match Updates: Delivers real-time scores, schedules and league standings directly on the screen, helping fans stay informed without switching between devices.
- Data Visualisation and Game Insights: Provides analytics dashboards with head-to-head comparisons and key match data, presenting team or player performance and trends in a clear, visual format.
- Tournament Brackets: Displays easy-to-follow tournament brackets and series progression so users can track postseason developments in one place.
LG Sports Portal offers an all-in-one sports viewing experience with access to live games2, on-demand content and near real-time statistics and data for supported leagues and regions, enabled by the Sports Playbook. Sports Portal also brings free sports channels on LG Channels3 customised by region.
Sports fans can now enjoy a more immersive game experience on LG’s newest ultra-large QNED evo and Micro RGB evo TVs. Designed for arena-scale viewing at home, these latest models deliver expansive screen sizes, vivid picture quality and enhanced contrast that bring fast-moving action to life with greater clarity, helping viewers feel closer to every play, match and moment.
“Our goal is to make LG Smart TVs the true home for sports so fans can stay connected to every moment of the action,” said Chris Jo, head of the webOS Platform Business Centre at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “With Sports Playbook, we’re bringing live data, real-time insights and interactive features directly to the big screen at home, creating a more engaging experience that doesn’t rely on additional devices or second screens.”
To learn more about LG Sports Playbook and how LG is redefining the sports viewing experience, visit LG.com.
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1 Available on LG Smart TVs and Smart Monitors running webOS 5.0 and above in 51 countries and regions: the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, the U.K., Serbia, the Philippines, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Australia and New Zealand. Supported leagues and features may vary by model, platform version and country. Information and supported league coverage are provided in accordance with active tournament schedules and may change as competitions begin and conclude.
2 Access to live games and on-demand content depends on service availability in specific markets; where available, they can be accessed through supported third-party services/channels, some of which may require subscription.
3 Sports content availability on LG Channels varies by country and is subject to change. LG Sports Playbook does not integrate data from LG Channels.
About LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company
The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognised innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platforms. The MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, and premium LCD QNED TVs, all powered by the personalised webOS smart TV platform. The MS Company also offers Information Technology solutions (gaming monitors, business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays) as well as Signage solutions (Micro LED signage, digital signage, hospitality displays and signage software solutions) that are designed to maximise customers’ work efficiency and deliver strong value. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.
About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd
LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates four business units locally – Media Entertainment Solutions, Home Appliance Solutions, Eco Solutions, and Business Solutions. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg.
About webOS platform
The webOS platform has powered LG TVs for over a decade, earning acclaim for its user-friendly interface that allows for easy navigation and customisation. With a growing ecosystem of global partners and audience-centric content delivered via services such as free ad-supported streaming TV LG Channels, LG Gallery+, LG Gaming Portal, LG Sports Portal and more, webOS is set to drive LG’s future growth across multiple devices and out-of-home experiences. For more news on webOS for entertainment, visit www.LG.com/global/newsroom/.
Media Contacts:
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Cher Sok Kheng
LG Electronics Singapore
E-mail: sokkheng.cher@lge.com
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Shannon Kang
LG Electronics Singapore
E-mail: shannon.kang@lge.com
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