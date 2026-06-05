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LG Singapore Walks the Tides with Intertidal Walk for World Environment Day
In celebration of World Environment Day (5 June) and this year’s global call to combat climate change, LG Electronics Singapore and Green Nudge wrapped up its third annual beach clean & intertidal walk at Changi Beach with over 25 employees— combining hands-on conservation with coastal education and community action.
The intertidal walk brought volunteers face-to-face with Changi’s marine life and littoral habitats, offering a powerful window into how climate change is already reshaping local coastlines. Guides highlighted sea-level rise, changing tidal patterns and warming waters that affect species distribution, breeding grounds and carbon-storing habitats like mangroves and seagrass. By observing these living systems up close, participants gained a clearer, more personal understanding of how small actions, from reducing plastic use to supporting coastal restoration, contribute to climate resilience and biodiversity protection, directly linking the activity to World Environment Day’s themes of combating plastic pollution and advancing climate action. Additionally, LG Singapore’s employees managed to clean up 27.5KG worth of plastic and trash from the sea bed.
LG Singapore and Green Nudge will continue its annual community partnerships and hands-on programmes that turn awareness into action. Together, they aim to scale local stewardship efforts that protect Singapore’s coastlines and advance practical climate solutions.
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About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd
LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates four business units locally – Media Entertainment Solutions, Home Appliance Solutions, Eco Solutions, and Business Solutions. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg.
Media Contacts:
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Cher Sok Kheng
LG Electronics Singapore
E-mail: sokkheng.cher@lge.com
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Shannon Kang
LG Electronics Singapore
E-mail: shannon.kang@lge.com
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