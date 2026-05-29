We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ELECTRONICS SOLIDIFIES AIR CARE LEADERSHIP IN ASIA WITH AWARD-WINNING AIR CARE SOLUTIONS
Meeting Growing Demand for Healthier Indoor Environments, LG Expands its B2B Success With Advanced PuriCare® Air Purifiers and Dehumidifiers
News Summary
- LG Electronics is expanding its commercial air care business across Asia, securing B2B contracts to supply its air purifiers and dehumidifiers.
- LG’s award-winning solutions include PuriCare® air purifiers with advanced multi-stage filtration, and high-performance dehumidifiers.
- LG air care solutions are deployed across diverse environments, from offices, educational institutions and hospitals to hotels, residential buildings and industrial facilities.
SINGAPORE, May 29, 2026 — LG Electronics (LG) is reinforcing its leadership in Asia’s growing air care solutions market by securing major supply contracts with large-scale commercial clients. Trusted worldwide for their ability to help improve indoor air quality, LG’s advanced air care products form a key part of the company’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) portfolio, spanning both residential and commercial air care solutions.
Complete Air Purifier Lineup: From Cleaner Air to Optimized Circulation
The LG PuriCare® Air Purifier lineup provides premium performance, convenience, and peace of mind, offering a wide range of solutions designed for diverse room sizes and environments. The PuriCare® 360° Hit Air Purifier delivers effective 360-degree air purification regardless of where in the room it is placed. Its built-in PM 1.0 sensor continuously monitors air quality and fine particulates while its colour-coded lighting indicator provides instant, at-a-glance1 reassurance for users.
The innovative PuriCare® AeroTower cleverly combines an air purifier and a fan into a single, stylish unit. The application of a True HEPA helps deliver cleaner air throughout the room. It also features UV Nano® technology, which uses ultraviolet light to help prevent bacteria from forming on the fan blades. This allows for the air purifier to reduce microbe circulation in humid conditions and simplify hygiene for households with children, elderly family members or pets alike.
The AeroBooster® uses the Aero Series V Filter to draw in pollutants from all directions, helping to reduce the presence of dust and odours, improving indoor air quality through its robust filtration. Its Dual Airflow and Clean Booster features distribute purified air across a large area, supporting wider and more efficient circulation throughout the indoor environment.
Advanced Dehumidifier Lineup: Smarter Humidity Management
With a capacity of up to 34L, the PuriCare® DUAL Inverter Dehumidifier is impressive humidity-control solution that is suitable for use in both compact HDB flats and larger private living areas, quickly reducing humidity that can cause mould, musty odours and discomfort. Built around the company’s proprietary Dual Inverter Compressor, the product pairs quiet yet powerful dehumidification with a modest energy footprint, helping households manage electricity costs effectively. Its low noise profile supports restful sleep for families, and faster moisture removal can shorten indoor laundry drying times during Singapore’s frequent rainy spells — offering a practical, low‑maintenance solution for healthier, more comfortable living spaces.
Innovation that Matters: Globally Recognized Design Excellence
Boasting innovative design and technology, LG’s air care lineup continues to win recognition from prestigious awards. The PuriCare® AeroBooster® is the recipient of a 2025 Red Dot Design Award, while the PuriCare® DUAL Inverter Dehumidifier was an honouree at the 2025 iF Design Award, the 2024 Red Dot Design Award, and the 2024 International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA). These accolades underscore LG’s continuing ability to create air care solutions uniting the best of form and function.
In Singapore, LG Electronics has also been awarded SuperBrands status for its aircare lineup since 2024, making this the third year in a row that the brand has achieved this seal of excellence for its air purifiers and dehumidifier range.
Seasonal Consumer Offer: Elevate Everyday Living
LG will roll out its “Elevate Everyday Living” campaign from 12 to 30 June 2026. The promotion will feature selected models across compact air care solutions and dehumidifiers3.
During the campaign period, customers can enjoy 10 percent storewide savings, while online-exclusive purchases will receive 12 percent off with LG Singapore’s Official Brand Store. In addition, shoppers who sign up and purchase within June will be eligible for a $10 welcome voucher, with an additional $10 welcome voucher available for qualifying new sign-ups and purchases made within the month.
# # #
1 The PuriCare® 360° Hit Air Purifier automatically detects the indoor air condition and marks it on the indicator of the machine in four colors: red, orange, yellow, or green. A red color denotes the worst air quality, and a green color denotes the best air quality.
2 Tested by SGS's IBR Laboratories using the test method in compliance with IEST RP CC001.6 (2016) HEPA and ULPA Filters.
3 Selected models include the FB1208S50.ANBQESL (Front load washer), T2109NBTB.DBMQESL, T2175NBTM.DSFQESL, T2311VSPB.DBMQESL (Top load washer), S30GGW10.AHK, AS30GGG10.AHK (AeroMini) and DD14GMWE0.ASL (Dehumidifier).
About LG Electronics Eco Solution Company
The LG Eco Solution Company (ES) offers advanced air conditioning solutions, including chillers, for diverse sectors and climates. Committed to exceptional HVAC performance, the ES Company aims to enhance indoor comfort and well-being with innovative air care products. Leveraging deep industry expertise, it offers digital-ized HVAC solutions designed for better life. As a trusted partner, the company integrates cutting-edge technology into daily operations while offering ongoing support. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/global/business/hvac.
About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd
LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates four business units locally – Media Entertainment Solutions, Home Appliance Solutions, Eco Solutions, and Business Solutions. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg.
Media Contacts:
|
Cher Sok Kheng
LG Electronics Singapore
E-mail: sokkheng.cher@lge.com
|
Shannon Kang
LG Electronics Singapore
E-mail: shannon.kang@lge.com
/content/lge/sg/en/about-lg/press-and-media/lg-electronics-solidifies-air-care-leadership-in-asia-with-award-winning-air-care-solutionsisCopied
paste