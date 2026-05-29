LG ELECTRONICS SOLIDIFIES AIR CARE LEADERSHIP IN ASIA WITH AWARD-WINNING AIR CARE SOLUTIONS

Complete Air Purifier Lineup: From Cleaner Air to Optimized Circulation

The LG PuriCare® Air Purifier lineup provides premium performance, convenience, and peace of mind, offering a wide range of solutions designed for diverse room sizes and environments. The PuriCare® 360° Hit Air Purifier delivers effective 360-degree air purification regardless of where in the room it is placed. Its built-in PM 1.0 sensor continuously monitors air quality and fine particulates while its colour-coded lighting indicator provides instant, at-a-glance1 reassurance for users.

The innovative PuriCare® AeroTower cleverly combines an air purifier and a fan into a single, stylish unit. The application of a True HEPA helps deliver cleaner air throughout the room. It also features UV Nano® technology, which uses ultraviolet light to help prevent bacteria from forming on the fan blades. This allows for the air purifier to reduce microbe circulation in humid conditions and simplify hygiene for households with children, elderly family members or pets alike.