LG ELECTRONICS LAUNCHES UPGRADED AIR SOLUTIONS SHOWROOM AND REGIONAL HVAC ACADEMY HUB IN SINGAPORE

SINGAPORE, July 2, 2026 — LG Electronics (LG) Singapore has officially launched its Air Solutions Showroom in Singapore, marking a significant milestone for the company's commercial HVAC business in the region. The grand opening was attended by trade partners, installers, and consultants, who experienced firsthand a reimagined space that brings LG's commercial solutions out of brochures and into one powerful, hands-on environment.

The new showroom is an integrated Eco Solution B2B showcase designed to make specification, installation and maintenance decisions clearer and more intuitive for industry professionals. Guests at the opening were taken through live demonstrations, serviceability walkthroughs, and system integration scenarios spanning LG's full commercial HVAC portfolio, all under one roof.

The showroom puts on display the full breadth of LG's commercial HVAC portfolio, spanning VRF Systems including LG's flagship Multi V range, Rooftop Units, Air Handling Units (AHUs), and Building Controls and Smart Integration powered by LG's BECON Solution platform. Rounding out the showcase are LG's advanced Data Center Cooling solutions — including Chillers and LG Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs) — as well as the company's After-Sales Service and Maintenance offerings, giving visitors a complete picture of LG's end-to-end capabilities.

The inclusion of LG's data center cooling solutions is particularly noteworthy, reflecting the surging demand for mission-critical thermal management infrastructure across Singapore and the broader region. Visitors can experience actual equipment including CDUs with cold plates, EC fans for LG fan wall units, and models of LG air-cooled chillers (ACCs), providing an unparalleled view into LG's data center capabilities.

Beyond its role as a showroom, the facility also houses LG's Singapore HVAC Academy, which functions as a regional hub within LG's global network of approximately 70 HVAC Academies across more than 40 countries. The academy is responsible for developing standardised educational content and training instructors for neighbouring Southeast Asian markets, while also providing hands-on training for locally-based customers, distributors, engineers and technicians on the installation, maintenance, system design and servicing of LG HVAC products.

The Singapore opening is part of LG's sustained global investment in HVAC training infrastructure. This year alone, LG has opened new HVAC Academy facilities in Taiwan, Poland, Chile, and Côte d'Ivoire, as part of the company's Global South strategy to build local technical expertise and support consistent service delivery across markets.

"Singapore holds a pivotal role in LG's Asia Pacific operations, and this new showroom and academy reflects our long-term commitment to the region's commercial HVAC ecosystem," said Mr Jaeseung Kim, regional chief executive officer at LG Electronics Asia Pacific. "We have created a space where trade partners, installers and consultants can truly experience the depth and quality of LG's commercial solutions firsthand — and where the next generation of HVAC professionals across Southeast Asia will be trained and equipped to deliver them. Great air solutions start with great people, and this facility is a testament to that belief."