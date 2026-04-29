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LG ELECTRONICS RELEASES FIRST-QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Strong Performance in Home Appliance and Vehicle Solutions Drives Quarterly Revenue Beyond KRW 23.73 Trillion for First Time
News Summary
- LG Electronics achieved consolidated revenue of KRW 23.73 trillion USD $16.23 billion1 and operating profit of KRW 1.67 trillion USD $1.14 billion1 in first-quarter 2026.
- Combined revenue from LG’s home appliance and vehicle solutions businesses surpassed KRW 10 trillionUSD $6.84 billion1 for the first time2 *. The vehicle solutions business was a standout performer, achieving all-time highs in quarterly revenue and operating profit and firmly establishing itself as a reliable B2B profit centercentre for the company. At the same time, the home appliance business continued to reinforce its position as the company’s flagship B2C cash cow, providing stable and recurring earnings.
- LG’s B2B business accounted for 36 percent of total revenue, and the subscription business sustained double-digit growth.
- Key strategies, including a two-track approach in home appliances and accelerated webOS platform growth, contributed to improved profitability.
- LG is securing future opportunities in high-growth areas such as AI data centercentre cooling solutions.
SEOULSINGAPORE, Apr. 29, 2026 — LG Electronics Inc. (LG) today announced consolidated revenue of USD $16.23 billion1 and operating profit of USD $1.14 billion1 for the first quarter of 2026.
Revenue hit its highest first-quarter level in company history, marking a 4.3 percent increase year-over-year. LG also delivered its third-highest operating profit for a first quarter, up 32.9 percent year-over-year.
The company’s core businesses, including home appliances and TVs, contributed to the strong results, achieving premium market leadership and robust overall performance amid continuing economic uncertainty. LG’s vehicle solutions business, a key pillar of the company’s B2B expansion strategy, maintained stable growth in the first quarter. In a major milestone, LG’s vehicle solutions business and home appliance business surpassed USD $6.84 billion1 in combined quarterly revenue for the first time.
Profitability-based qualitative growth also continued across the company’s B2B sectors, platform and D2X (Direct to Everything) businesses. First-quarter B2B revenue grew 1 percent year-over-year, and 19 percent quarter-over-quarter, reaching USD $4.45 billion1 and accounting for 36 percent of total revenue. Revenue from the subscription business, which includes both products and services, climbed to USD $438 million1, up 15 percent year-over-year and 8 percent quarter-over-quarter.
Q1 2026 Results & Outlook by Company
LG Home Appliance Solution (HS) Company
The HS Company reported revenue of USD $4.75 billion1 – an all-time quarterly high – and an operating profit of USD $390 million1. Growth was driven by a successful two-track strategy targeting both premium and mass-market segments, alongside continued expansion in subscription and online businesses. Despite rising raw material costs and the impact of U.S. tariffs, LG’s home appliance business maintained an operating margin of 8.2 percent.
Looking ahead to the second quarter, LG plans to foster continued sales growth by strengthening its product lineup and targeting key markets in Global South. It will also focus on securing profitability through supply chain optimization and cost competitiveness enhancements. The company will also continue to nurture future growth drivers, including its home robot and robot components businesses.
LG Media Entertainment Solution (MS) Company
The MS Company recorded revenue of USD $3.54 billion1 and an operating profit of USD $254 million1. Profitability improved significantly year-over-year, and also returned to profit compared to the previous quarter. The strong performance was driven by strong premium product sales, growth in the webOS platform business, and ongoing efforts to improve marketing cost efficiency and reduce fixed costs.
In the second quarter, LG will prioritize profitability and respond proactively to market demand arising from major global sporting events. It will also continue to expand partnerships and invest in content to accelerate the growth of its webOS platform business.
LG Vehicle Solution (VS) Company
The VS Company registered its highest-ever quarterly revenue and operating profit, with figures of USD $2.49 billion1 and USD $145 million1, respectively. Revenue growth was driven by the premiumization of in-vehicle infotainment solutions and the expanded adoption across a wider range of vehicle models, particularly among European automakers. Operating profit margin exceeded 6 percent for the first time. Based on stable growth driven by a solid order backlog, this impressive achievement firmly establishes the business as a reliable B2B performer and a cornerstone of LG’s broader business portfolio.
LG Eco Solution (ES) Company
The ES Company posted revenue of USD $1.93 billion1 and an operating profit of USD $170 million1. Revenue and operating profit declined year-over-year due to weakened local consumer sentiment stemming from the conflict in the Middle East and increased personnel costs.
LG plans to expand its non-hardware-based businesses, such as installation and maintenance, while bolstering sales of region-specific products including unitary systems in North America and heat pump solutions in Europe. It is also focused on securing future growth opportunities in the AI data centre cooling solutions market by augmenting its lineup of air-cooled solutions with next-generation liquid-cooling technologies.
Earnings Conference and Conference Call
LG Electronics will hold a Korean and English conference call on April 29, 2026, at 16:00 Korea Standard Time (07:00 GMT/UTC). Participants are instructed to pre-register online to receive a private PIN. To join the call, dial +82 31 810 3130, enter passcode 6418#, followed by the PIN. The presentation file will be available for download on the LG Electronics website prior to the call.
1 Please note that the USD figurees in the release have been converted from KRW using an average exchange rate for the three-month period of the corresponding quarter, which is KRW 1461.7 per USD.
2 *Revenue from TVs and air conditioners was excluded.
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About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd
LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates four business units locally – Media Entertainment Solutions, Home Appliance Solutions, Eco Solutions, and Business Solutions. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg.
Media Contacts:
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Cher Sok Kheng
LG Electronics Singapore
E-mail: sokkheng.cher@lge.com
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Shannon Kang
LG Electronics Singapore
E-mail: shannon.kang@lge.com
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