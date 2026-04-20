LG ELECTRONICS UNVEILS EXCITING CONSUMER PRODUCTS WITH ‘BEYOND BOUNDARIES’ 2026 AT SUNTEC CITY

The LG gram Pro AI took centre stage in the laptops and monitors zone, introducing one of the year's most exciting material innovations: Aerominum, a next-generation alloy that makes the gram Pro one of the lightest builds LG has ever engineered, without compromising on durability or performance. For gamers, the LG Gaming Room turned up the intensity, giving enthusiasts a taste of what peak performance looks and feels like with a racing simulator built using LG’s newly launched UltraGear evo AI and UltraFine evo gaming monitors.

Setting the Scene with Castlery

LG Home Living Room

The LG Home Living Room invited visitors to envision how LG's latest TVs and audio systems could elevate their living spaces, styled to reflect the comfort and elegance of a modern home.

Lending an air of warmth and sophistication, Castlery's thoughtfully designed furniture pieces helped bring the space to life. The Auburn Seater Sofa – beloved for its cloud-like comfort, gently curved silhouette, and spill-resistant fabric – made for the perfect centrepiece, helping visitors envision exactly how LG's latest screens and audio systems would feel at home.

Lucky visitors also had the chance to walk away with Castlery products as part of the event's Sure-Win prize draws, a testament to the natural harmony between LG's innovations and Castlery's people-first approach to home design.

Explore the 2026 LG Lineup

Discover and shop LG's latest 2026 lineup of televisions, audio systems, laptops, and monitors at the LG Online Brand Store and major retail outlets nationwide.

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1 As per LG Global’s press release

2 Wireless OLED TV refers to connectivity between Zero Connect box and screen. Visually lossless, based on internal test results with ISO/IEC 29170-2 and measurement results may vary depending on connection status.

3 Hyper Radiant Colour Technology applies to W6, G6 series (except 97-inch models), and C6 series (applies to 88, 77-inch models).

4 Reflection Free Premium certification applies to the 55" to 83" G6 models only.

About LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company

The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognized innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platforms. The MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, and premium LCD QNED TVs, all powered by the personalized webOS smart TV platform. The MS Company also offers Information Technology solutions (gaming monitors, business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays) as well as Signage solutions (Micro LED signage, digital signage, hospitality displays and signage software solutions) that are designed to maximize customers’ work efficiency and deliver strong value. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com .

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates four business units locally – Media Entertainment Solutions, Home Appliance Solutions, Eco Solutions, and Business Solutions. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg .

About Castlery

Castlery is a furniture design brand focused on solving real-life problems with high-quality furniture and home goods. From maximising storage, to tablescaping dinners for 30, to building sofas that let kids be kids - we address a wide range of needs and life stages through an approach that puts people first, not trends or industry norms. Our unique design philosophy combines inventiveness, versatility and craft to create more opportunities for freedom, comfort and beauty at home, without compromising on affordability. We are here to open everyone’s eyes to the spaces they already have, and all the life that’s waiting to be lived in them.

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