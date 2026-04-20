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LG ELECTRONICS UNVEILS EXCITING CONSUMER PRODUCTS WITH ‘BEYOND BOUNDARIES’ 2026 AT SUNTEC CITY
From left to right: Mr Park Taeeun, Product Director of LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solutions, Mr Fabian Kunho Lee, Managing Director of LG Electronics Singapore, Mr Ashim Mathur, Vice President, APAC Marketing at Dolby Laboratories.
News Summary
- LG Electronics Singapore unveiled its 2026 "Beyond Boundaries" lineup at Suntec City Tower 1 & 2 Atrium from 18 to 19 April, showcasing its latest innovations across televisions, audio systems, laptops, and monitors.
- Headlining the showcase is the LG OLED evo AI W6 (Wallpaper TV) – the world's slimmest True Wireless OLED TV1 – alongside the new LG Sound Suite AI, powered by Dolby Atmos® FlexConnect, LG gram Pro AI featuring the next-generation Aerominum alloy, and the latest LG UltraGear evo AI and UltraFine evo gaming monitors.
- The two-day event featured a Hallyu-inspired weekend open to the public, bringing Korean cultural experiences including a Tea Blending Workshop, Gori Knot Workshop, Origami Workshop, and an AI Photo Booth to life alongside the product showcase.
SINGAPORE, 20 April 2026 – LG Electronics Singapore welcomed visitors to its "Beyond Boundaries – Experience Innovations That Break Limits" launch event, unveiling its most ambitious 2026 lineup of televisions, audio systems, laptops, and monitors to date. Held from 18 to 19 April at Suntec City Tower 1 & 2 Atrium, the two-day event brought innovation, interactivity, and immersive storytelling together, where visitors were invited to explore a series of thoughtfully curated zones, giving them a firsthand look at LG's vision for the future of smart living.
Mr Fabian Kunho Lee, Managing Director Of LG Electronics Singapore
Mr Fabian Kunho Lee, Managing Director of LG Electronics Singapore, kicked off the New Product Innovation showcase by underscoring that "Beyond Boundaries" is more than a theme – it is LG's philosophy of never settling for what already exists, but always asking what could be next.
A New Era for OLED Television
Upon arrival, visitors were welcomed through the LG Art Gallery tunnel – an immersive walk-through that set the stage for the innovations ahead. At the heart of the showcase stood this year’s hero product: the LG OLED evo AI W6 (Wallpaper TV). Living up to its tagline, "Greatness at its Thinnest", the W6 is the world's slimmest True Wireless2 OLED TV, and is both a technological marvel and a work of art with its capability to seamlessly blend into its surroundings.
LG Art Gallery tunnel
Joining the W6 are crowd-favourites from LG’s best-selling OLED series - LG OLED evo AI G6 and C6. Delivering enhanced picture quality, the G6 features Hyper Radiant Color Technology3 with Reflection Free Premium certification4, while the C6 is powered by the a11 AI Processor with Dual AI Engine. For those seeking a viewing experience with stunning, dynamic colours on an ultra-large screen, the LG QNED evo AI series and the groundbreaking LG Micro RGB evo AI completes the TV lineup that truly offers something for everyone.
Rounding out the TV lineup, the LG Gallery TV AI and the LG StanbyME 2 offered visitors a glimpse into how LG is reimagining the role of the television in the modern home.
Sound that is Flexible and Adaptive
To complement a great viewing experience, visitors also enjoyed the all-new LG Sound Suite AI – a premium, modular audio ecosystem powered by Dolby Atmos® FlexConnect, and comprising the H7 soundbar, W7 woofer, and M7 and M5 speakers. With up to 50 unique setup variations, the Sound Suite AI adapts intelligently to any room together with Sound Follow that tracks your position and refines the sounds, delivering a simpler, more flexible, and immersive listening experience. From the moment your speakers are in place, enjoy spectacular audio that makes explosions more intense, songs more life-like, game days more electrifying, and moments more memorable.
“LG Electronics and Dolby are unlocking a new level of audio flexibility for anyone who wants to enjoy better sound with Dolby Atmos®,” said Mr Ashim Mathur, Vice President, APAC Marketing at Dolby Laboratories. “With LG’s new Sound Suite AI and latest lineup of TVs powered by Dolby Atmos® FlexConnect, you get premium sound that adapts to your space—no complicated setup and no compromises. It reflects our commitment to elevating the home entertainment experience and bringing Dolby’s innovations to more households in Singapore.”
Essential Gear for Creators and Gamers
LG Gaming Room
The LG gram Pro AI took centre stage in the laptops and monitors zone, introducing one of the year's most exciting material innovations: Aerominum, a next-generation alloy that makes the gram Pro one of the lightest builds LG has ever engineered, without compromising on durability or performance. For gamers, the LG Gaming Room turned up the intensity, giving enthusiasts a taste of what peak performance looks and feels like with a racing simulator built using LG’s newly launched UltraGear evo AI and UltraFine evo gaming monitors.
Setting the Scene with Castlery
LG Home Living Room
The LG Home Living Room invited visitors to envision how LG's latest TVs and audio systems could elevate their living spaces, styled to reflect the comfort and elegance of a modern home.
Lending an air of warmth and sophistication, Castlery's thoughtfully designed furniture pieces helped bring the space to life. The Auburn Seater Sofa – beloved for its cloud-like comfort, gently curved silhouette, and spill-resistant fabric – made for the perfect centrepiece, helping visitors envision exactly how LG's latest screens and audio systems would feel at home.
Lucky visitors also had the chance to walk away with Castlery products as part of the event's Sure-Win prize draws, a testament to the natural harmony between LG's innovations and Castlery's people-first approach to home design.
Explore the 2026 LG Lineup
Discover and shop LG's latest 2026 lineup of televisions, audio systems, laptops, and monitors at the LG Online Brand Store and major retail outlets nationwide.
# # #
1 As per LG Global’s press release
2 Wireless OLED TV refers to connectivity between Zero Connect box and screen. Visually lossless, based on internal test results with ISO/IEC 29170-2 and measurement results may vary depending on connection status.
3 Hyper Radiant Colour Technology applies to W6, G6 series (except 97-inch models), and C6 series (applies to 88, 77-inch models).
4 Reflection Free Premium certification applies to the 55" to 83" G6 models only.
About LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company
The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognized innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platforms. The MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, and premium LCD QNED TVs, all powered by the personalized webOS smart TV platform. The MS Company also offers Information Technology solutions (gaming monitors, business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays) as well as Signage solutions (Micro LED signage, digital signage, hospitality displays and signage software solutions) that are designed to maximize customers’ work efficiency and deliver strong value. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.
About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd
LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates four business units locally – Media Entertainment Solutions, Home Appliance Solutions, Eco Solutions, and Business Solutions. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg.
About Castlery
Castlery is a furniture design brand focused on solving real-life problems with high-quality furniture and home goods. From maximising storage, to tablescaping dinners for 30, to building sofas that let kids be kids - we address a wide range of needs and life stages through an approach that puts people first, not trends or industry norms. Our unique design philosophy combines inventiveness, versatility and craft to create more opportunities for freedom, comfort and beauty at home, without compromising on affordability. We are here to open everyone’s eyes to the spaces they already have, and all the life that’s waiting to be lived in them.
Media Contacts:
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Cher Sok Kheng
LG Electronics Singapore
E-mail: sokkheng.cher@lge.com
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Shannon Kang
LG Electronics Singapore
E-mail: shannon.kang@lge.com
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