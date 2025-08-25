With Curated Content and AI-Generated Visuals, LG Gallery+ Reflects Unique Style and Artistic Imagination

SINGAPORE, Aug. 25, 2025 - LG Electronics (LG) today announced the availability of LG Gallery+, a new visual curation service that enriches living spaces to reflect the unique style and mood of each user. Featuring over 4,000 selected images, personalization options and adaptive smart features, LG Gallery+ shapes the ambiance of a space through art, creativity and atmosphere.

A Personalized Gallery of Art and Imagination

LG Gallery+ boasts a vast collection of fine art, cinematic moments, game-inspired scenes and photography, turning everyday screen time into a visually inspiring experience. Through partnerships with renowned cultural institutions, users can explore masterpieces from the National Gallery, London, such as Vincent van Gogh’s Wheatfield, with Cypresses and Georges Seurat’s Bathers at Asnières. Meanwhile, fans of Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Shadows and Rainbow Six Siege can immerse themselves in the expansive landscapes and high-stakes tactical action of their favorite gaming worlds.

“We believe great art should be part of everyday life,” said Susan Noonan, Chief Commercial Officer at National Gallery Global. “Through LG Gallery+, homes around the world now have access to our curated masterpieces, offering moments of reflection, inspiration and beauty beyond the Gallery walls.”

For personalized content that resonates with individual tastes, LG Gallery+ enables users to discover visuals and pair them with music to create the perfect mood – from relaxing with mellow indie and lo-fi beats to entertaining guests with warm melodies. Integration with Google Photos brings cherished memories to the screen, while Google Gemini generates AI-powered artwork based on users’ descriptions of themes or concepts.

Smart Features in Harmony With Interior Spaces

To complement its surroundings, LG Gallery+ uses adaptive features that adjust clarity and brightness for optimal viewing. Always-On-Display and screensaver modes provide a vibrant ambient display, and AI Brightness Control maintains exceptional picture quality, regardless of the room’s lighting conditions.

An Inspiring Platform for Art Experiences

Built on the award-winning LG webOS platform, LG Gallery+ delivers broad access with a free light version available on 2025 LG TVs in more than 150 countries. The full version, offering enhanced features and premium content through a monthly subscription via webOS Pay, is available in 23 countries, including South Korea, the United States and across Europe, with further expansion planned. Through the webOS Re:New Program, eligible older models will also gain access later this year, bringing the experience to even more homes.

“Users can now turn the screen into their own personalized canvas,” said Chris Jo, head of the webOS Platform Business Center at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “With global access to diverse content and adaptive features, LG Gallery+ transforms living spaces into opportunities to express personal style and creativity.”

With fresh content added monthly, LG Gallery+ offers endless inspiration to elevate living spaces with artistic imagination. Learn more about how the TV screen can become a canvas for creativity and personal expression at https://www.lg.com/uk/tvs-soundbars/oled-evo/oled65g56ls/#06 .

