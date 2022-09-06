LG INVITES GUESTS TO A NIGHT OF MANY MOODS IN BERLIN INSPIRED BY THE MOODUP™ REFRIGERATOR

BERLIN, Sep. 6, 2022 — LG Electronics (LG) is set to host a sophisticated party in Berlin, to share the brilliance of its new MoodUP™ refrigerator, unveiled at IFA 2022. Held in partnership with NTS Radio – a global online radio station and media platform – the event will present inspiring, mood-driven experiences centred on LG’s latest kitchen innovation ‘MoodUP’ refrigerator. With its revolutionary, colour-changing LED door panels, LG MoodUP™ delivers unrivalled interior design flexibility and a new way to create a stylish, integrated kitchen.









Taking cues from the creative potential of the MoodUP™ refrigerator, the Notes + Tones event will showcase a range of moods by mixing colour, sound, and flavour. From ‘Roots’ – a mix of warm, natural tones, reggae and jazz, and flavours like whiskey and smoke to ‘Sky’ – bright, bold hues, glossy electronica, and punches of rum, mango, and absinthe. A dynamic installation of MoodUP™ refrigerator will cue the shifts in mood throughout the evening. As the palette of the fridges shift, the colours and lighting in the space, the genres of music in the DJ sets, and the flavours on the cocktail menu will shift with it.



