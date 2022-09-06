We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG INVITES GUESTS TO A NIGHT OF MANY MOODS IN BERLIN INSPIRED BY THE MOODUP™ REFRIGERATOR
CORPORATE 09/06/2022
BERLIN, Sep. 6, 2022 — LG Electronics (LG) is set to host a sophisticated party in Berlin, to share the brilliance of its new MoodUP™ refrigerator, unveiled at IFA 2022. Held in partnership with NTS Radio – a global online radio station and media platform – the event will present inspiring, mood-driven experiences centred on LG’s latest kitchen innovation ‘MoodUP’ refrigerator. With its revolutionary, colour-changing LED door panels, LG MoodUP™ delivers unrivalled interior design flexibility and a new way to create a stylish, integrated kitchen.
Taking cues from the creative potential of the MoodUP™ refrigerator, the Notes + Tones event will showcase a range of moods by mixing colour, sound, and flavour. From ‘Roots’ – a mix of warm, natural tones, reggae and jazz, and flavours like whiskey and smoke to ‘Sky’ – bright, bold hues, glossy electronica, and punches of rum, mango, and absinthe. A dynamic installation of MoodUP™ refrigerator will cue the shifts in mood throughout the evening. As the palette of the fridges shift, the colours and lighting in the space, the genres of music in the DJ sets, and the flavours on the cocktail menu will shift with it.
Along with meeting the new MoodUP™ refrigerator and enjoying delicious, hand-crafted drinks, guests at the event will get to spend an evening listening to great sounds, with themed sets programmed by NTS and featuring DJs Eva Geist, mobilegirl, Slim Soledad, and Zakia. Notes + Tones kicks off at CAN, HAU Hebbel am Ufer Theatre, on the evening of September 3.
Those in attendance will also have the opportunity to see how easy it is to change the MoodUP™’s colour or theme using the LG ThinQ™ app. What’s more, they will even receive a specially-made cocktail matched to their favourite MoodUP™ look.
“The MoodUP™ refrigerator is a highly-evolved home appliance that can change colours to match users’ moods and enhance the kitchen environment,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “We are thrilled to be collaborating with NTS on this exciting event. They play with a broad spectrum of genres and sounds which made them the perfect partners to showcase the many moods and hues of the MoodUP™ fridge.”
The brand-new MoodUP™ refrigerator is on display at LG’s exhibition booth (Hall 18, Messe Berlin) during IFA 2022 (September 2-6) in Berlin, Germany.
