LG’S REUNION-READY ESSENTIALS FOR THE LUNAR NEW YEAR

Welcome fresh beginnings with LG’s State-of-The-Art Appliances this Season

SINGAPORE, Feb. 1, 2024 – As the Lunar New Year approaches, LG Electronics Singapore invites individuals to embrace a season of joy and prosperity with its range of lifestyle-enhancing appliances crafted to simplify spring cleaning rituals. With cutting-edge technologies seamlessly integrated into everyday living, from sleek vacuum cleaners to intuitive laundry solutions, LG empowers individuals to effortlessly usher in the new year with a revitalised living space.

REFRESHING HOMES FOR RADIANT REUNIONS

LG Front Load WashTower™: All-in-One Laundry Marvel

14/10kg AI DD™ Front Load WashTower™ (WT1410NHEG) – S$4,440

Bid farewell to laundry woes and embrace the LG WashTower™ , an all-in-one integrated system that seamlessly combines a washer and dryer into a sleek single-stacked unit. With built-in intelligence, LG’s Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive™ (AI DD™) takes centre stage, determining the best method of washing each load and minimising fabric damage, extending the life of cherished clothes. In perfect harmony with AI DD™, Smart Pairing™ synchronises the dryer and washer, intuitively selecting the best drying cycle based on the wash cycle. Paired with TurboWash™ 360, promising clothes in at least 39 minutes, the LG WashTower™ streamlines any laundry routine.

A testament to modern living, the LG WashTower™ features a user-friendly Center Control panel to manage all functions from both units effortlessly and is controllable via the ThinQ™ app - offering unparalleled convenience and flexibility so clothes are meticulously prepared and refreshed even amidst festivities.

Promotion From now to 29 February 2024, receive Fiji Power Laundry Detergent Sheets (5 boxes) and Fabric Softener Sheets (4 Boxes) and $100 worth of Grocery Vouchers with the purchase of the LG WashTower™ (WT1410NHEG) . T&Cs apply. Terms and conditions apply. Please refer to https://www.lg.com/sg/tncs/appliances-islandwide-promotion-terms-and-conditions/ for the full terms and conditions.

LG CordZero™ A9 Kompressor™ Cordless Handstick with All-in-One Tower™: Revitalise Your Home with Cutting-Edge Innovation

LG CordZero™ A9 Kompressor™ Cordless Handstick with All-in-One Tower™ (A9T-STEAM) – S$1,599 (From 1 Feb – 18 Feb 2024) (U.P. $1,665)

Embrace the spirit of cleanliness and renewal with the stylish and functional LG CordZero™ A9 Kompressor™ Cordless Handstick with All-in-One Tower™ . In addition to its efficient Power Drive™ Steam Mop that allows you to vacuum and mop simultaneously, this newest model of the All-in-One Tower™ also introduces a steam mopping feature. With a temperature of 60 degrees Celsius, it effortlessly tackles tough stains and reduces cleaning time. The sleek All-in-One Tower™ also acts as a charging station, is equipped with an additional battery and is capable of storing up to six cleaning accessories, making spring cleaning a breeze to have everything in one place.

Promotion From now to 29 February 2024, receive grocery vouchers worth S$50, Dustbags (6pcs), and an Auto Wine Opener (worth S$50) with the purchase of any LG CordZero™ A9 Kompressor™ with All-in-One Tower™ (A9T-STEAM). T&Cs apply. *To be redeemed at Letrain Redemption Centre

LG Smart Inverter Compressor Refrigerator: A Luxurious Addition for Your Kitchen

LG 527L Smart Inverter Compressor Refrigerator in Mint Beige Glass (GF-Q5143GE) - S$4,699 (U.P. S$5,147)

A fusion of sophistication and cutting-edge technology, the 527L Smart Inverter Compressor Refrigerator adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen with its Matte Glass premium finish. Featuring the innovative InstaView™ technology, this refrigerator will impress any guest, inviting them to sneak a peek inside without opening the door. The InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ functionality enhances efficiency and maintains the refrigerator’s advanced liner cooling technology, preserving the freshness of your festive delights. Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the 527L Smart Inverter Compressor Refrigerator ensures a hygienic storage environment with Hygiene Fresh+, eliminating up to 99.9% of bacteria to ensure the freshness of storage.

Promotion From now to 29 February 2024, receive a Happycall Diamond Solaris I.H. 28cm Depp Wok & Flying Pan with purchase of the 527L Smart Inverter Compressor Refrigerator. T&Cs apply. Terms and conditions apply. Please refer to https://www.lg.com/sg/tncs/appliances-islandwide-promotion-terms-and-conditions/ for the full terms and conditions

LG Quadwash™ Dishwasher: Effortless Post-Celebration Clean-Up

LG ThinQ™ Top Control Dishwasher Quadwash™ & TrueSteam®, in black (DFB227HM) - S$2,139

Simplify reunion dinner clean-up with the LG QuadWash ™ Dishwasher , providing ample time for cherished moments during this Lunar New Year. The LG QuadWash™ system goes beyond conventional dishwashing methods with four arm sprays. Its Multi-Motion arms rotate back and forth while spinning, coupled with high-pressure jets that thoroughly clean from multiple angles, ensuring optimal cleaning throughout the entire cycle. Equipped with TrueSteam™ technology, stubborn food residues easily break down, and the drying process is improved, leaving dishes impeccably spotless.

Featuring the newly enhanced SmartRack™ Plus system, the dishwasher offers convenient loading flexibility, easily accommodating dishes of various shapes and sizes. Remarkably quiet at 44dB, the LG QuadWash ™ Dishwasher stands out as one of the quietest in its class, making the post-festivities a serene and efficient experience for a spotless conclusion to reunions.

Promotion From now to 29 February 2024, receive Dishwasher tablets (4 boxes) with purchase of the LG QuadWash ™ Dishwasher . T&Cs apply. Terms and conditions apply. Please refer to https://www.lg.com/sg/tncs/appliances-islandwide-promotion-terms- and-conditions/ for the full terms and conditions

ELEVATING HOME COMFORT WITH AIR PURITY

LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture (Cream Rose): A Breath of Fresh Air

LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture (AF20ROSE) – S$499

Revitalise your home for Chinese New Year with the LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture in Cream Rose - the perfect all-in-one home air care. This compact and elegant table doubles as an air purifier, inviting prosperity and luck into your living space. The 360° HEPA filter and UVnano™ Technology effectively eliminates up to 99.9% of airborne bacteria and ultrafine dust particles as small as 0.013 microns so you can enjoy cleaner indoor air. The LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture is also equipped with an in-built wireless charger , adding convenience for your guests to stay connected while enjoying meaningful moments.



Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer: Embracing Comfort for Fresh Living Spaces

28L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer (MD16GQSA1) – S$579

Celebrate family reunions in a space where peace and comfort prevail with the LG 28L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer, a perfect addition to your Chinese New Year spring cleaning routine. This innovative appliance manages humidity levels in indoor spaces and narrow spots, preventing mould growth in excessively humid conditions. The built-in ioniser emits ions that eliminate airborne bacteria and microorganisms, maintaining clean and dry air. Boasting a convenient Easy handle, 360° Easy Wheel and One-hand Water Tank, this dehumidifier offers effortless mobility and can be customised remotely through the LG ThinQ™ app to suit your needs.

ENTERTAINMENT UPGRADES FOR CINEMATIC BLISS

LG C3 OLED evo TV: Transforming Entertainment with Visual Brilliance

LG OLED evo C3 TV – 42” – S$2,018 / 48” – S$2,119 / 55” – S$4,137 / 65” – S$5,550 / 77” – S$10,596 / 83” – S$15,643

As individuals and families gather with loved ones, elevate their entertainment experience with the LG C3 OLED evo TV - the perfect blend of cutting-edge technology and vibrant entertainment. Featuring an upgraded α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6 processor, the TV intelligently optimizes both picture and sound quality, providing an immersive visual and auditory experience. Enhanced by its Brightness Booster, the TV shines brighter and better, bringing out every detail.

Elevate gaming experiences with lightning-fast 0.1ms response time, eliminating motion blur and effortlessly keeping pace with fast-paced action. Compatibility with NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) Support guarantees a smooth and tear-free gaming experience, making it ideal for lively gaming sessions during festive celebrations. Moreover, the LG C3 OLED evo TV is available in various sizes, catering to various room dimensions and viewer preferences.

Promotion From now to 29 February 2024, receive free wall-mount installation (worth S$200) with the purchase of the LG OLED evo C3 TV in all sizes. Customers will also receive e-vouchers worth S$800/ S$1,000 with the purchase of the 77”[1] / 83”[2] LG OLED evo C3 TV. T&Cs apply. [1] Terms and conditions apply. Please refer to https://www.lg.com/sg/tncs/lg-tv-promotion-free-800/ for the full terms and conditions. [2] Terms and conditions apply. Please refer to https://www.lg.com/sg/tncs/lg-tv-promotion-free-1000/ for the full terms and conditions.

LG SC9S Soundbar: A Symphony for Festivities

LG SC9S Soundbar (SC9S) - S$1,099

A pinnacle of innovation and design, the LG SC9S Soundbar transforms any space into a world-class theatre, where each sound resonates with clarity. Designed to complement the LG OLED evo C3 perfectly, the Soundbar features a specially designed WOW Bracket that allows for seamless installation with the TV, whether it is mounted on the wall or placed on a stand. Paired with WOWCAST for wireless connectivity, it seamlessly envelopes the listener from all directions, placing them at the core of their favourite movies and delivering true-to-life sound with each scene.

Packed with Dolby Atmos®, DTS:X and IMAX Enhanced technologies, the LG SC9S Soundbar delivers an unparalleled audio experience. Featuring Triple Up-firing Channels, the soundstage widens and enriches, creating an immersive and accurate three-dimensional audio environment. Enriching your entertainment this Lunar New Year, the LG Soundbar stands unmatched for enthusiasts seeking an audio journey that adds richness and details to their festive celebrations.

SEAMLESS CONNECTIONS, ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

LG gram Style: Redefining Digital Elegance

LG gram Style Aurora White OLED Display and 13th Gen Intel® Core™ - 14Z90RS-G.AA54A3 (i5) - S$2,623 / 14Z90RS-G.AA74A3 (i7) - S$2,825 / 16Z90RS-G.AA54A3 (i5) - S$2,926 / 16Z90RS-G.AA74A3 (i7) - S$3,128

Experience unparalleled portability with the LG gram Style, ensuring connectivity and productivity wherever your celebrations take you. Inspired by the Aurora, the laptop's eye-catching cover exhibits subtle colour variations that change with the light's angle. The Corning Gorilla Glass not only provides a soft touch but also adds solidity and elegance to the overall design. Users can immerse themselves in captivating visuals courtesy of its OLED display, offering true black contrast ratios and HDR capabilities that effortlessly handle the deepest corners of the colour spectrum. Enhanced by the display's DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, vibrant hues come to life whether watching videos, gaming, or engaging with digital content.

Crafted for productivity, the WQXGA+ 2880 x 1800 and WQHD+ 3200 x 2000 display for the 14-inch and 16-inch models respectively delivers high-quality visuals and minimizes scrolling by presenting more content at once. Fuelled by 13th Gen Intel Core Processors and featuring Dolby Atmos® and Smart Amp, the LG gram Style provides unparalleled performance for both work and entertainment. With a 72Wh (for the 14-inch model) and 80Wh (for the 16-inch model) high-capacity battery, let the LG gram Style infuse the spirit of renewal into one’s digital experiences and stay connected on the go.

Promotion From now to 29 February 2024, receive a 14” or 16” Laptop Sleeve (worth S$39) and a VERBATIM SureFire Gaming SSD 512GB (worth S$189)* with purchase of the LG gram Style. T&Cs apply. Terms and conditions apply. Please refer to https://www.lg.com/sg/lg-gram-style-promotion-terms-conditions/ for the full terms and conditions

# # #

About LG Electronics Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 80 trillion in 2022. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates three business units – Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications and Home Appliance & Air Solution. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg .

Media Contacts:

Cher Sok Kheng LG Electronics Singapore E-mail: sokkheng.cher@lge.com Shannon Kang LG Electronics Singapore E-mail: Shannon.kang@lge.com Natalie Ng APRW Tel: +65 8382 3662 E-mail: natalie@aprw.asia Nurul Umairah APRW Tel: +65 8157 6081 E-mail: umairah@aprw.asia

WT2116NHEG Water Efficiency Rating: 4 ticks, Storage Capacity: 21kg, Water Consumption 5.00 litres/kg, Registration No.: WM-2022/038143/TUV

GF-Q5143GE Energy Consumption Grade: 2 ticks, Storage Capacity: 527L, Registration No.: WM-2022/038143/TU

*Bacteria : Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae

*Tested by Intertek, ISO27447 Test Protocol.

*The number of bacteria was counted before and after a four hour reaction made by the injection of the 0.2 ml bacterial solution into the antibacterial filter.

*Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result directly injected bacteria into the filter were counted. Results may vary in real use conditions.

Water Efficiency Rating: 3 ticks, Water Consumption: 0.70 litres/place setting, PUB. Registration No.: DW-2018/025384/TUV

- Testing Authority: Korea Testing & Research Institute

- Subject: Antimicrobial Filter / Non-antimicrobial Filter(Contrast Group)

- Testing Conditions: 0.4g, (37 ± 1)℃, (18 ± 1)h

- Testing Method: KS K 0693:2016. Reduction rate(%): Compared with specimen. Compared viable cell account after culturing specimen for 18 hours, Test strains: Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538 / Klebsiella pneumoniae ATCC 4352 / Escherichia coli ATCC 25922

- Result: In comparison against non-antibacterial filter contrast group, over 99.9% reduction in S. aureus, over 99.9% in K.pneumoniae, and over 99.9% in E. coli

* The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

* The test was conducted on newer products, and can vary with product aging.

For selected models only

Brightness differs by series and size.

All LG OLED evo models, with the exception of 48/42 C3, are brighter than conventional OLED televisions. Compared to non-OLED evo models and based on the Full White measurement

Bracket compatible with LG OLED TV C2/C3 55”, 65”, 77”

DCI-P3 Typical 100%, Minimum 90%.

DCI-P3 : The colour standard that is defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).

Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.