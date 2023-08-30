We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
601L side-by-side-fridge with InstaView Door-in-Door™ in Noble Steel
InstaView Door-in-Door™
mirrored glass panel that illuminates with
two quick knocks, allowing you to see
inside the easy access compartment
without ever opening the door, reducing
cold air loss to help keep food fresher longer.
*2 years parts and labour on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.
Less Cold Air Loss up to 41%
Because LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ allows you to see inside without opening the door, you can reduce cold air loss. See inside without losing your cool!
*Based on Intertek testing of SX5534WB, GR-S632GLRC, and LFX3194ST/02, according to LG internal test method, measuring percentage reduction in exchange rate of air when opening Door-in-Door™ compared to fridge door for 10 seconds. Results may vary by models and duration of door opening
Summary
Dimensions
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
912 x 1790 x 738
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
657
-
Compressor Type
-
Inverter Linear
-
InstaView
-
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
-
Yes
All specs
-
Product Type
-
French Door Refrigerator
-
Door alarm
-
Yes
-
Express Freeze
-
Yes
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
132
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
912 x 1790 x 738
-
Door-in-Door
-
Yes
-
InstaView
-
Yes
-
Freezer Light
-
LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
4EA
-
Automatic Ice Maker
-
Yes
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
Yes
-
Plumbing
-
Non-Plumbing
-
Handle Type
-
Easy pocket handle
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
657
-
Compressor Type
-
Inverter Linear
-
Refrigerator Light
-
LED
-
Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner
-
Yes
-
Hygiene Fresh+
-
Yes
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
4EA
-
Vegetable Box
-
Yes
-
Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
GS-X6011NS
