About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
626L side-by-side-fridge with Inverter Linear Compressor in Platinum Silver

Specs

Reviews

Support

626L side-by-side-fridge with Inverter Linear Compressor in Platinum Silver

GS-B6263PZ

626L side-by-side-fridge with Inverter Linear Compressor in Platinum Silver

Summary

Print

Dimensions

Capacity
626
Dimension (W X H X D)
912 x 1790 x 738
key usp1
Inverter Linear Compressor
key usp2
Wi-fi Enabled

All specs

TYPE

TYPE

Side-by-Side Refrigerator

BASIC

Net Storage (Freezer)

220

Net Storage (Refrigerator)

406

Net Storage (total)

626

Gross Storage (Freezer)

265

Gross Storage (Refrigerator)

422

Gross Storage (total)

687

FEATURES

Compressor

Inverter Linear

Multi Air Flow

Yes

Child lock

Yes

Door alarm

Yes

Express Freeze

Yes

REFRIGERATOR FEATURES

Moist Balance Crisper

Yes

Fresh zone

Yes

Tempered Glass Shelf

4EA

Vegetable Box (Drawer)

Yes

Door basket

4EA

Egg

Egg Container

FREEZER FEATURES

Ice Maker

Twist Ice Maker

Door basket

4EA

Express Freeze

Yes

Tempered Glass Shelf

4EA

SMART FEATURES

ThinQ™ (WI-FI)

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

WARRANTY

Inverter Linear Compressor™ 10year Warranty

Yes

ECO FRIENDLY FEATURES

NEA Energy rating

3

kWh

482kWh

Refrigerant

R600A

Lighting

LED

DIMENSION

Depth (mm)

738

Height (mm)

1790

Width (mm)

912

DESIGN

Body Color

Shiny Steel

Handle

Pocket Handle

What people are saying