Önünde küçük bir koltuk ve masa bulunan beyaz tuğla duvara monte edilmiş geniş ekran LG QNED Mini LED TV. Ekranda bir orman gösterilir.

LCD TV'ler Için Muazzam Bir Başarı.

Görüntü kalitesinden ödün vermeyen Ultra Geniş Ekran ile TV'nin ne kadar etkileyici olabileceğini görün.

LG LCD TV'lerde en Iyi Görüntü.

LG QNED Mini LED, sahip olduğu yaklaşık 30.000 Mini LED ile parlak ve yüksek kaliteli bir görüntü üretir, 2.500'e yakın benzersiz karartma bölgesi sayesinde en karanlık sahnelerde bile daha az ışık halkası etkisi ile çarpıcı siyahlar sunar. Ortaya çıkan görüntü büyüleyicidir.

Gece gökyüzünde süzülen sıcak hava balonlarının görüntüsü. Görüntü üç bölüme ayrılmıştır. Solda kenar LED karartma, ortada biraz daha düzeltilmiş ancak yine de ışık halkası olan renkler, sağda ise neredeyse hiç ışık halkası olmayan koyu siyahların olduğu LG QNED Mini LED görüntülenir. Üç farklı türde LED aydınlatmanın görüntüleri. Sol kenar, belirgin ışık halkası efekti ile aydınlatılır. Orta kısım, az da olsa ışık halkası olan Full Array görüntüyü gösterir. Sağda ise çok sayıda küçük ışığın olduğu ve resmin net göründüğü LG QNED Mini LED gösterilir.

*Mini LED'lerin ve karartma bölgelerinin sayısı, 86 inç 8K modeline dayanır.
*Görüntüler, özelliğin daha iyi anlaşılması için temsili olarak verilmiştir.

Olağanüstü Boyutlara Sahip Son Teknoloji LCD Ekran.

Mini LED, Quantum Dot ve NanoCell teknolojisini entegre eden LG QNED Mini LED, LCD TV'de zirveyi temsil eder. Devasa 75 ve 86 inç ekran boyutlarında sunulan birbirinden farklı modellerde, tüm içeriğinizi ileri teknoloji 4K ve 8K detaylarıyla izleyin.

Karanlık bir fonda yan yana duran 75 ve 86 inçlik ultra geniş LG QNED Mini LED TV. Ekranlarda bir fil yüzünün yakından görüntüsü gösterilir.

Size Uygun TV'yi Bulun

Table Caption
Özellikler QNED99 QNED91
Ekranda çok renkli parlak yaprakları ve 8K logosunu yakından gösteren QNED99.
Sınıfının en iyisi 8K QNED Mini LED TV'miz
Ekranda sarı ve turuncu yaprakları yakından gösteren QNED90.
4K QNED Mini LED TV'nin zirvesi
HDR Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro / HLG Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro / HLG
Platform webOS 6.0, Sihirli Dokunuş webOS 6.0
*Yazılım güncellemelerinin kullanılabilirliği modele ve bölgeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

Modern gri ve siyah mobilyalarla çevrili gri bir duvara monte edilmiş geniş düz ekran TV. Ekranda, gün batımı sahnesinde suya yansıyan üç ağaç gösterilir.

Mükemmel Uyumla Tanışın.

Size en uygun ekran boyutunun hangisi olduğundan emin değil misiniz? Gerçek ürün boyutunu görmek ve yaşam alanınız için en uygun TV'nin hangisi olduğunu keşfetmek için odanızın boyutlarını LG TV Simülasyonuna girmeniz yeterlidir.

Mükemmel Uyumla Tanışın.

*Bu hizmet yılın ikinci yarısında satışa sunulacaktır.

OLED, QNED Veya NanoCell Ultra Geniş TV'nizi Seçin.

Gerçek 8K Kendinden Aydınlatmalı OLED

88, 83, 77 inç ekran

OLED

QNED Mini LED

65, 75 inç ekran

QNED

NanoCell

86, 75 inç ekran

NANOCELL