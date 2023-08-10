We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
49" 450 nits FHD Standard Signage
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
49"
-
Resolution
-
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)
-
450
-
Input
-
HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 3.0
-
Output
-
DP(SST), Audio(Off/Fixed/Variable)
-
External Control
-
RS232C In/out, RJ45 In, IR Receiver In
-
Bezel Width
-
11.9 mm (T/R/L), 18 mm (B)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
-
1,102.2 x 638.5 x 54 mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
14.3 kg
-
Monitor with Optional Stand Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1102.2 x 696.8 x 219.6 mm
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
-
17.6 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1,197 x 760 x 166 mm
-
Packed Weight
-
17.4 kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
300 x 300 mm
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Power Supply
-
100-240 V~, 50/60 Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Typ. / Max.
-
85 W (TBD) / 105 W
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
60 W (TBD)
-
Safety
-
IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
N/A / Yes (Energy Star 8.0)
-
OPS type compatible
-
Yes
-
External Media player Attatchable
-
Yes
-
Content Management Software
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
-
SuperSign Control+/Control
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller (2ea batteries included), Power cord, QSG, HDMI cable, Regulation book, Phone to RS232C gender, Memory cover
-
Optional
-
Stand (ST-492T), Media Player, Wall Bracket (LSW350B), VESA Adapter (AM-B330S), OPS Kit (KT-OPSA), HDBaseT (EB-B100), Touch Overlay (KT-T49E)
