55" 350 nits 60 Hz UHD Signage
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Support

Resource

55" 350 nits 60 Hz UHD Signage

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
55UM3DG-B

55" 350 nits 60 Hz UHD Signage

(3)
Print

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

55"

Panel Technology

IPS

Back Light Type

Edge

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)

350

Contrast Ratio

1,100:1

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Colour gamut

BT709 95%

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178 x 178

Colour Depth

10BIT, 1.07 Billion

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 3%

Life Time (Min.)

50,000 Hrs (Min.)

Operation Hours (Hours / Day)

18 / 7

Portrait / Landscape

Yes / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (3, HDCP2.2/1.4), USB 2.0 Type A (2)

Output

Audio

External Control

RS232C In/out (4pin phone-jack), RJ45 (LAN) In, IR In

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Colour

Black

Bezel Width

T/R/L: 9.9mm, B: 14.4mm

Weight (Head)

19.0 kg

Weight (Head+Stand)

19.6 kg

Packed Weight

24.2 kg

Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

1234.4 x 709.7 x 39.9mm

Monitor incl. Stand Dimensions (W x H x D)

1234.4 x 770.7 x 290.0mm

Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)

1360.0 x 835.0 x 175.0mm

Handle

No

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

300 x 300

KEY FEATURE

Internal Memory

8GB

Wi-Fi

Built-in

Sensor

Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness Sensor

Local Key Operation

Yes

webOS ver.

webOS 4.1

Embedded CMS

Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager

USB Plug & Play

Yes

Fail over

Yes

SW - Background Image - Booting Logo Image

Yes

SW - Background Image - No Signal Image

Yes

Sync mode

RS-232C Sync, Local Network Sync

Screen Share

Yes

Video Tag

Yes (4, Max One HDMI input)

Play via URL

Yes

Screen Rotation

Yes

External Input Rotation

Yes

Gapless Playback

Yes

Tile Mode Setting

Yes (Max. 15x15)

Setting Data Cloning

Yes

SNMP

Yes

ISM Mode (Image Sticking Minimization)

Yes

Auto Set ID

Yes

Status Mailing

Yes

Control Manager

Yes

3rd Party Control Compatibility

Yes

Beacon

Yes

HDMI-CEC

Yes

SI Server Setting

Yes

webRTC

Yes

Pro:Idiom

Yes

SPECIAL FEATURE

Tilt (Facedown)

Max 15º degree, 30ºC temperature, humidity 50%

IP Rating

IP5x

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10% ~ 80%

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ. /Max

95W / 140W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

324 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 478 BTU/Hr(Max)

Smart Energy Saving

67W

DPM

0.5W

Power off

0.5 W

SOUND

Speaker

Yes

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class A / CE / KC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes (EU Only) / Yes (Energy Star 8.0)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Content Management Software

SuperSign CMS

Control and Monitoring Software

SuperSign Control+ / Control

SuperSign WB

Yes

SuperSign Media Editor

Yes

Signage365Care

Yes

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Original), Portuguese (Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portuguese (Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller (include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

Optional

Stand (ST-653T), Wall bracket (LSW350B), VESA Adapter (AM-B330S)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(55UM3DG-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(55UM3DG-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(55UM3DG-BJ)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(55UM3DG-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(55UM3DG-BJ)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (55UM3DG-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (55UM3DG-BJ)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(55UM3DG-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.