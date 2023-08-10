IP5x Dust-Proof Ultra HD Series

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
ULTRA HD Resolution
High Efficiency Video Coding
Narrow Bezel & Slim Depth
Built-in Speaker
IP5x Certified Design
15° Tilting Installation
* Tilt installation of up to 15 degrees facedown is supported. (in conditions within 30°C temperature, 50% humidity)
Remote Monitoring
Simple Accessibility
High-Performance with webOS
Various Sensor Applications
Compatibility with AV Control System
* Network based control
Compatibility with Video Conference System
* Using an HDMI cable connection
All Spec
Screen Size
49"
Panel Technology
IPS
Native Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD, RGB)
Brightness (Typ., nit)
350
Contrast Ratio
1,100:1
Dynamic CR
500,000 : 1 * The luminosity ratio of Full Black / Full White color on video input condition.
Color Gamut
BT709 95%
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
Color Depth
1.07 Billion Colors (10 bit)
Response Time
8 ms (G to G)
Surface Treatment (Haze)
Haze 3%
Operation Hours
18 / 7 (Hours / Day)
Portrait / Landscape
Yes / Yes
Input
HDMI (3, HDCP 2.2/1.4), USB 2.0 Type A
Output
Audio
External Control
RS232C (4 Pin Phone Jack) In / Out, RJ45 (LAN) In, IR In
Bezel Color
Black
Bezel Width
9.9mm(T/R/L), 14.4mm(B)
Weight (Head)
15.4 kg
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
1,098.6 × 633.3 × 39.9 mm
Handle
No
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
300 x 300
Tilt (Facedown)
Max. 15º *In conditions within 30ºC temperature, 50% humidity
IP Rating
IP5x
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
Power Type
Built-In Power
Typ. / Max.
85W / 120W
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
290 BTU/Hr (Typ.), 409 BTU/Hr (Max.)
Speaker
Yes
Safety
CB / NRTL
EMC
FCC Class “A” / CE / KC
ErP
Yes (EU Only)
OPS Type Compatible
No
OPS Power Built In
No
SuperSign CMS
Yes
SuperSign Control / Control+
Yes
SuperSign WB
Yes
SuperSign Media Editor
Yes
Signage365Care
Yes (The availability can differ by region.)
Basic
Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender
Optional
Stand (ST-653T), Wall bracket (LSW350B), VESA Adapter (AM-B330S)
Region
Europe
