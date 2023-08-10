About Cookies on This Site

65UM3DG-B

IP5x Dust-Proof Ultra HD Series

(3)

LG UHD Signage

ULTRA HD Resolution

With the resolution that is 4 times higher than FHD, it makes the color and details of the contents more vivid and realistic. In addition, the wide viewing angle applied with LG IPS Panel, provides clear contents with no distortion

ULTRA HD Resolution

High Efficiency Video Coding

The UM3DG series supports HEVC* which efficiently compresses/decompresses high-capacity UHD contents, playing ultra-high quality videos with half the network traffic when compared to the existing H.264 codec.

High Efficiency Video Coding

*High Efficiency Video Coding

Narrow Bezel & Slim Depth

The UM3DG series has a smaller bezel size and thickness, which saves space and enables easy installation. In addition, it increases the immersive experience from the screen and provides a sophisticated design, improving the décor of the space where the product is installed.

Narrow Bezel & Slim Depth

Built-in Speaker

Contents will be enriched with sound effects from built-in speakers, without the need for purchasing or installing external speakers.

Built-in Speaker

IP5x Certified Design

The IP5x Dust-Proof Certification ensures that the product is completely protected from dust, eliminating the risk of performance degradation.

IP5x Certified Design

15° Tilting Installation

When a display is installed at high places, it is usually tilted for the user's comfort viewing. In consideration of this, the UM3DG series supports the installation with 15 degrees of tilt*.

15° Tilting Installation

* Tilt installation of up to 15 degrees facedown is supported. (in conditions within 30°C temperature, 50% humidity)

Remote Monitoring

The UM3DG series can email notifications to users when there is a problem, such as tilting of the product by external impact, so users can operate the product in a safer manner as they can get the information about the problem right away.

Remote Monitoring

Simple Accessibility

Unlike other models where various buttons have to be pressed for control, the UM3DG series provides a single joystick to easily facilitate power on/off, input/setting operation, volume control, etc.

Simple Accessibility

High Performance SoC with webOS

Built-in SoC can execute several tasks at once while providing smooth content playback without the need for a media player. Also, the LG webOS smart signage platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI and simple app development tools.

High-Performance with webOS

Various Sensor Applications

The LG webOS smart signage platform easily supports connections with external sensors via USB plug-in. The overall cost for maintenance is reduced as there's no need to purchase additional software or media players for creating value-added solutions.

Various Sensor Applications.

Compatibility with AV Control System

The UL3G series has been certified Crestron Connected® for high compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control*, boosting business management efficiency.

Compatibility with AV Control System

* Network based control

Compatibility with Conferencing System

For the optimum visual meeting, the UL3G series has certified its compatibility with Cisco System that offers powerful and integrated control* for a smarter video conference, eliminating a waste of time for setting up the picture quality or changing input on incoming calls.

Compatibility with Video Conference System

* Using an HDMI cable connection

ENERGY STAR® Certified
All Spec

CERTIFICATION

ePEAT(US only)

NO

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ERP / Energy Star

YES(NewErP) / YES

Safety

CB / NRTL

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Proximity Sensor

NO

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

NO

Local Key Operation

YES

Auto Brightness Sensor

YES

BLU Sensor

NO

Current Sensor

NO

FAN (Built-in)

NO

Humidity Sensor

NO

Internal Memory (eMMC)

8GB

Pixel Sensor

NO

Power Indicator

NO

Temperature Sensor

YES

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

YES

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

Auto Set ID

YES

USB Plug & Play

YES

webRTC

YES

Control Manager

YES

External Input Rotation

YES

PBP

NO

No Signal Image

YES

Pro:Idiom

YES

Backlight Sync

NO

Beacon

YES

Booting Logo Image

YES

Brightness Compensation

NO

Cisco Certification

YES

Crestron Connected

YES

Fail over

YES

Gapless Playback

YES

Group Manager

YES

HDMI-CEC

YES

ISM Method

YES

Local Contents Scheduling

YES

Local Network Sync

YES

Network Ready

YES

OS Ver. (webOS)

webOS 4.1

PIP

NO

Play via URL

YES

PM mode

YES

RS232C Sync

YES

Scan Inversion

NO

Screen Rotation

YES

Screen Share

YES

Setting Data Cloning

YES

SI Server Setting

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

SNMP

YES

Status Mailing

YES

Tile Mode Setting

YES

Video Tag

YES (4 Video Tag)

Wake on LAN

YES

W/B Setting by Grey scale

NO

PANEL

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

Color Gamut

BT709 95%

Brightness

350nit (Typ.)

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Back Light Type

Edge

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07 Billion colors

Contrast Ratio

1,200:1

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Life time

50,000Hrs (Min.)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

18/7

Panel Technology

IPS

Portait / Landscape

YES / YES

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

N/A

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Screen Size (Inch)

65

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 1%

Transparency

N/A

POWER CONSUMPTION

Max.

160W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

359 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 546 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

0.5W

Power off

0.5W

Smart Enegy Saving (70%)

74W

Typ.

105W

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

Optional

Stand(ST-653T)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Handle

NO

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

1453.3 x 893.1 x 290.0mm

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

T/R/L: 9.9mm, B: 14.4mm

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1600.0 x 1095.0 x 175.0mm

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

1453.3 x 832.8 x 39.9mm (without LG Logo)

Packed Weight

35.0Kg

VESATM Standard Mount Interface

300 x 300 mm

Weight (Head)

28.2Kg

Weight (Head+Stand)

28.8Kg

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Connected Care

YES

SuperSign Control+

YES

Mobile CMS

YES

Promota

YES

SuperSign Cloud

NO

SuperSign CMS

YES

SuperSign WB

YES

CONNECTIVITY

DP In

NO

DVI-D In

NO

RS232C Out

YES

RJ45(LAN) Out

NO

Audio In

NO

Audio Out

YES

Daisy Chain

NO

DP Out

NO

External Speaker Out

NO

HDMI In

YES (3ea)

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

2.2/1.4

HDMI Out

NO

IR In

YES

IR Out

NO

RGB In

NO

RJ45(LAN) In

YES (1ea)

RS232C In

YES

Touch USB

NO

USB In

USB2.0 Type A (1ea)

SPECIAL FEATURE

Tilt (Face down)

Max. 15 degree

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

YES

Direct Sunlight

N/A

IP Rating

IP5X

Overlay Touch Compatibility

N/A

Power Protection

N/A

Smart Calibration

N/A

Tilt (Face up)

N/A

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Power Built-in

NO

OPS Type compatible

NO

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-in Power

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

YES (10W x 2)

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(65UM3DG-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(65UM3DG-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(65UM3DG-BJ)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(65UM3DG-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(65UM3DG-BJ)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (65UM3DG-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (65UM3DG-BJ)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(65UM3DG-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.