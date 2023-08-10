IP5x Dust-Proof Ultra HD Series

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
ULTRA HD Resolution
High Efficiency Video Coding
Narrow Bezel & Slim Depth
Built-in Speaker
IP5x Certified Design
15° Tilting Installation
* Tilt installation of up to 15 degrees facedown is supported. (in conditions within 30°C temperature, 50% humidity)
Remote Monitoring
Simple Accessibility
High Performance SoC with webOS
Various Sensor Applications
Compatibility with AV Control System
* Network based control
Compatibility with Conferencing System
* Using an HDMI cable connection
All Spec
-
ePEAT(US only)
-
NO
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ERP / Energy Star
-
YES(NewErP) / YES
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
Proximity Sensor
-
NO
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
-
NO
-
Local Key Operation
-
YES
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
-
YES
-
BLU Sensor
-
NO
-
Current Sensor
-
NO
-
FAN (Built-in)
-
NO
-
Humidity Sensor
-
NO
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
-
8GB
-
Pixel Sensor
-
NO
-
Power Indicator
-
NO
-
Temperature Sensor
-
YES
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
-
YES
-
Auto Set ID
-
YES
-
USB Plug & Play
-
YES
-
webRTC
-
YES
-
Control Manager
-
YES
-
External Input Rotation
-
YES
-
PBP
-
NO
-
No Signal Image
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom
-
YES
-
Backlight Sync
-
NO
-
Beacon
-
YES
-
Booting Logo Image
-
YES
-
Brightness Compensation
-
NO
-
Cisco Certification
-
YES
-
Crestron Connected
-
YES
-
Fail over
-
YES
-
Gapless Playback
-
YES
-
Group Manager
-
YES
-
HDMI-CEC
-
YES
-
ISM Method
-
YES
-
Local Contents Scheduling
-
YES
-
Local Network Sync
-
YES
-
Network Ready
-
YES
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
-
webOS 4.1
-
PIP
-
NO
-
Play via URL
-
YES
-
PM mode
-
YES
-
RS232C Sync
-
YES
-
Scan Inversion
-
NO
-
Screen Rotation
-
YES
-
Screen Share
-
YES
-
Setting Data Cloning
-
YES
-
SI Server Setting
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
SNMP
-
YES
-
Status Mailing
-
YES
-
Tile Mode Setting
-
YES
-
Video Tag
-
YES (4 Video Tag)
-
Wake on LAN
-
YES
-
W/B Setting by Grey scale
-
NO
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178º x 178º
-
Color Gamut
-
BT709 95%
-
Brightness
-
350nit (Typ.)
-
Native Resolution
-
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Back Light Type
-
Edge
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07 Billion colors
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,200:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
500,000:1
-
Life time
-
50,000Hrs (Min.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
18/7
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Portait / Landscape
-
YES / YES
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
-
N/A
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Response Time
-
8ms (G to G)
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
65
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
Haze 1%
-
Transparency
-
N/A
-
Max.
-
160W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
359 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 546 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
Power off
-
0.5W
-
Smart Enegy Saving (70%)
-
74W
-
Typ.
-
105W
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender
-
Optional
-
Stand(ST-653T)
-
Handle
-
NO
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
1453.3 x 893.1 x 290.0mm
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
T/R/L: 9.9mm, B: 14.4mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1600.0 x 1095.0 x 175.0mm
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1453.3 x 832.8 x 39.9mm (without LG Logo)
-
Packed Weight
-
35.0Kg
-
VESATM Standard Mount Interface
-
300 x 300 mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
28.2Kg
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
-
28.8Kg
-
Connected Care
-
YES
-
SuperSign Control+
-
YES
-
Mobile CMS
-
YES
-
Promota
-
YES
-
SuperSign Cloud
-
NO
-
SuperSign CMS
-
YES
-
SuperSign WB
-
YES
-
DP In
-
NO
-
DVI-D In
-
NO
-
RS232C Out
-
YES
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
-
NO
-
Audio In
-
NO
-
Audio Out
-
YES
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
DP Out
-
NO
-
External Speaker Out
-
NO
-
HDMI In
-
YES (3ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
-
2.2/1.4
-
HDMI Out
-
NO
-
IR In
-
YES
-
IR Out
-
NO
-
RGB In
-
NO
-
RJ45(LAN) In
-
YES (1ea)
-
RS232C In
-
YES
-
Touch USB
-
NO
-
USB In
-
USB2.0 Type A (1ea)
-
Tilt (Face down)
-
Max. 15 degree
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
-
YES
-
Direct Sunlight
-
N/A
-
IP Rating
-
IP5X
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
-
N/A
-
Power Protection
-
N/A
-
Smart Calibration
-
N/A
-
Tilt (Face up)
-
N/A
-
OPS Power Built-in
-
NO
-
OPS Type compatible
-
NO
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Speaker (Built-in)
-
YES (10W x 2)
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic
