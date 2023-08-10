About Cookies on This Site

65" Pro:Centric UHD Hotel TV

65UT661H0ZB

65UT661H0ZB

65" Pro:Centric UHD Hotel TV

Customer Design Smart Hotel TV with Pro:Centric Smart 1

Customer Design Smart Hotel TV with Pro:Centric Smart

The UT661H series offers Ultra HD Displays, customizable apps, and Pro: Centric, hospitality content management software that enables you to easily create customized content.
Pro:Centric Hotel Management Solution1
PRO:CENTRIC SMART APPLICATION PLATFORM

Pro:Centric Hotel Management Solution

Pro:Centric SMART is optimized for customizing hospitality services for hotel brands and guests through an IP & RF infrastructure. With its high picture quality, sophisticated design, and advanced connectivity functions, it upscales in-room entertainment and enhances convenience through high-end technology.

* Customized UI may slightly differ.

Pro:Centric Server Application1
PRO:CENTRIC SMART APPLICATION PLATFORM

Pro:Centric Server Application

You can now express your hotel's unique identity with our customizable templates and pages. Pro:Centric provides you with a solution that can be especially customized for your business.
Pro:Centric Direct Solution1
PRO:CENTRIC SMART APPLICATION PLATFORM

Pro:Centric Direct Solution

Pro:Centric Direct is a hotel content management system that supports simple editing tools and provides various solutions such as 1-click service and IP network-based remote management. With this solution, users can easily edit the user interface, provide customized service, and efficiently manage all TVs.

* Actual Ul may slightly differ when implemented.
* When PCS400R and PCD 2.0 are used, the PCD feature is available, even in an RF infrastructure. However, to provide interactive services in an RF infrastructure，Wi-Fi is required (RF+Wireless Infrastructure).

Smart TV by LG webOS 4.51
USER-FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

Smart TV by LG webOS 4.5

This is LG Smart TV with webOS 4.5. Explore the latest LG Smart TV features, and discover TVs that deliver innovative technology, remarkable clarity, and true-to-life colors.

* Actual In-screen image may slightly differ.

Voice Recognition1
USER-FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

Voice Recognition

From seamless interaction to consistent user experience, LG is going one step further to lead the commercial TV market by including voice recognition, allowing users to easily control LG TVs.

* TV native Control
* Server Based control
* Magic Motion Remote is required (sold separately)

Soft AP 1
USER-FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

Soft AP  

Software-enabled Access Point (SoftAP) is a "virtual" Wi-Fi feature that uses software to create a wireless hotspot. The current version supports Bridge Mode, which enables network managers to control connected devices.

* SoftAP should be set in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.
* Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.

Instant On1
USER-FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

Instant On

The high speed loading system enables users to enjoy content immediately after turning on the TV.
ScreenShare1
USER-FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

ScreenShare

Connect a smartphone or a laptop PC to TV via a Wi-Fi Direct connection. The TV will display the device's screen, and users can share their content and memories together.
SmartShare1
USER-FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

SmartShare

SmartShare allows users to share content more quickly. It also searches for the content they want, making it simple and easy for users to share content between various devices.
Bluetooth Sound Sync1
USER-FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

Bluetooth Sound Sync

Bluetooth Sound Sync enables users to listen to music on a mobile device through TV speakers via Bluetooth connection.

* Support devices for Bluetooth Sound Sync: Android (above v4.4 KitKat) /IOS based mobile device

Quick Menu1
EASY SETUP AND MAINTENANCE

Quick Menu

Now LG provides the new Quick menu (ver. 3.0), making it easier and more user-friendly than ever. The home menu solution has been upgraded in a big way with the addition of the new Hotel Promotional Video Creation Tool.
LAN out with VLAN (Virtual LAN) ID1
EASY SETUP AND MAINTENANCE

LAN out with VLAN (Virtual LAN) ID

The connectivity experience is enhanced by overcoming the constraints of space. This feature enables users to manage a virtual LAN via the LAN out function by setting an ID for each device in the TV menu.

* AUX LAN (LAN out) ID: Set a VLAN ID to be assigned to external devices connected to the LAN out port. (An AUX LAN is used for assigning a VLAN ID.)
* VLAN ID: Create a separate Virtual LAN group with IDs (tagging).

EzManager1
EASY SETUP AND MAINTENANCE

EzManager

EzManager provides a convenient installation function to automatically set up Pro: Centric TV settings without the extra effort of configuration. Auto-installation requires 1 - 3 minutes while manual installation requires 3 - 5 minutes.
USB Cloning1
EASY SETUP AND MAINTENANCE

USB Cloning

USB data cloning makes managing multiple displays more efficient for optimal operation. Instead of setting up each display one by one, data can be copied to a USB for one display, and then that data will be sent to the other displays through a USB plug-in.
Pro:Idiom1
EASY SETUP AND MAINTENANCE

Pro:Idiom

Prevent any illegal copying of content with widely used DRM (Digital Right Management).
All Spec

DISPLAY

Inch

65

Resolution

3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

Backlight Unit Type

Direct

Brightness (nit)

400

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital

Yes (DVB - T2 / C / S2)

VIDEO

HDR (10 Pro / HLG)

Yes / Yes

AUDIO

Audio Output

10W + 10W

Speaker System

2.0 ch

One Touch Sound Tuning

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes (Bluetooth required)

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Solution Type

Pro:Centric (Smart, V, Direct), Quick Menu 3.0

Data Streaming (IP &RF)

Yes

HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML)br※ Service Carousel (TLL/XML)

GEM / HTML5

IP Return path

Yes

Multicast / Unicast ready

Yes

webRTC (Real Time Communication)

Yes

Pro:Centric Application (version)

Yes (PCA3.8)

Pro:Centric Server

PCS400R

DRM

Pro:Idiom (S/W Type), Pro:Idiom Media

FEATURES

Hospitality

Hotel Mode(Installer Menu), Lock mode (Limited), Welcome Video / Screen(Splash Image), Insert Image, One Channel Map, IP Channel Manager, External Speaker Out (Int / Ext Variable / Fixed), Instant ON, External Power Out, V-Lan Tag, RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility, External Clock Compatibility (LEC-005), Moving Picture Playback (SD / HD / Plus HD), Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care

JACK INTERFACE

Set Side

HDMI In 2.0, USB 2.0 (2), CI Slot

Set Rear

HDMI In (HDCP, 2.0), Headphone Out, RF In (2), AV In (Phone Jack Type), Component in (Y, Pb, Pr-Video, Phone Jack Type), Digital Audio Out (Optical), RS-232C (Control & Service), Clock Interface (RJ12), RJ45 (Usage Purpose : 2 (Ethernet, Aux)), External Speaker Out (3.5mm Phone Jack) 2 (Spk-out 1, 4W (Stereo, R : 2.0W, L : 2.0W, 8Ω) - Vol. Control1)

DIMENSION(UNIT: MM/KG)

Vesa

300 x 300

W x H x D / Weight (with stand)

1,463 x 914 x 340 / 22.4

W x H x D / Weight (without stand)

1,463 x 850 x 87.8 / 21.4

W x H x D / Weight (Shipping)

1,600 x 1,070 x 207 / 29.8

POWER(UNIT : WATTS)

Voltage, Hz

100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

Typical

177W

Stand-by

0.3W

GENERAL

Region

Europe

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

WEB INFO(65UT661H0ZB)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.