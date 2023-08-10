We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
65" Pro:Centric UHD Hotel TV
* Customized UI may slightly differ.
* Actual Ul may slightly differ when implemented.
* When PCS400R and PCD 2.0 are used, the PCD feature is available, even in an RF infrastructure. However, to provide interactive services in an RF infrastructure，Wi-Fi is required (RF+Wireless Infrastructure).
* Actual In-screen image may slightly differ.
* TV native Control
* Server Based control
* Magic Motion Remote is required (sold separately)
* SoftAP should be set in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.
* Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.
* Support devices for Bluetooth Sound Sync: Android (above v4.4 KitKat) /IOS based mobile device
* AUX LAN (LAN out) ID: Set a VLAN ID to be assigned to external devices connected to the LAN out port. (An AUX LAN is used for assigning a VLAN ID.)
* VLAN ID: Create a separate Virtual LAN group with IDs (tagging).
All Spec
-
Inch
-
65
-
Resolution
-
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Backlight Unit Type
-
Direct
-
Brightness (nit)
-
400
-
Digital
-
Yes (DVB - T2 / C / S2)
-
HDR (10 Pro / HLG)
-
Yes / Yes
-
Audio Output
-
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 ch
-
One Touch Sound Tuning
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes (Bluetooth required)
-
Solution Type
-
Pro:Centric (Smart, V, Direct), Quick Menu 3.0
-
Data Streaming (IP &RF)
-
Yes
-
HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML)br※ Service Carousel (TLL/XML)
-
GEM / HTML5
-
IP Return path
-
Yes
-
Multicast / Unicast ready
-
Yes
-
webRTC (Real Time Communication)
-
Yes
-
Pro:Centric Application (version)
-
Yes (PCA3.8)
-
Pro:Centric Server
-
PCS400R
-
DRM
-
Pro:Idiom (S/W Type), Pro:Idiom Media
-
Hospitality
-
Hotel Mode(Installer Menu), Lock mode (Limited), Welcome Video / Screen(Splash Image), Insert Image, One Channel Map, IP Channel Manager, External Speaker Out (Int / Ext Variable / Fixed), Instant ON, External Power Out, V-Lan Tag, RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility, External Clock Compatibility (LEC-005), Moving Picture Playback (SD / HD / Plus HD), Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care
-
Set Side
-
HDMI In 2.0, USB 2.0 (2), CI Slot
-
Set Rear
-
HDMI In (HDCP, 2.0), Headphone Out, RF In (2), AV In (Phone Jack Type), Component in (Y, Pb, Pr-Video, Phone Jack Type), Digital Audio Out (Optical), RS-232C (Control & Service), Clock Interface (RJ12), RJ45 (Usage Purpose : 2 (Ethernet, Aux)), External Speaker Out (3.5mm Phone Jack) 2 (Spk-out 1, 4W (Stereo, R : 2.0W, L : 2.0W, 8Ω) - Vol. Control1)
-
Vesa
-
300 x 300
-
W x H x D / Weight (with stand)
-
1,463 x 914 x 340 / 22.4
-
W x H x D / Weight (without stand)
-
1,463 x 850 x 87.8 / 21.4
-
W x H x D / Weight (Shipping)
-
1,600 x 1,070 x 207 / 29.8
-
Voltage, Hz
-
100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
-
Typical
-
177W
-
Stand-by
-
0.3W
-
Region
-
Europe
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
