75'' UHD IR-Type Touch Interactive Digital Board

True Interactivity for Bringing People Together
When the teacher marks it on the TR3DJ, it is displayed on the students' electronic device screens at the same time.
* 86 inch
* All images are for illustrative purposes only.
Explore more showroom at Digital Connect
All Spec
-
DP In
-
NO
-
HDMI Out
-
YES
-
RS232C In
-
YES
-
Audio In
-
YES
-
Audio Out
-
YES
-
DP Out
-
NO
-
DVI-D In
-
NO
-
External Speaker Out
-
NO
-
HDMI In
-
YES (3ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
-
2.2/1.4
-
IR In
-
NO
-
RGB In
-
YES
-
RJ45(LAN) In
-
YES (1ea)
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
-
YES
-
RS232C Out
-
NO
-
Touch USB
-
USB3.0 Type B (2ea)
-
USB In
-
USB3.0 Type A (4ea), USB2.0 Type A (1ea), USB Type C (1ea)
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Handle
-
YES
-
Bezel Width
-
T/R/L/B : 17.7/17.7/17.7/45.7mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1863 × 225 × 1140mm
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1710 × 1020 × 87.0mm
-
Packed Weight
-
64.7Kg
-
VESATM Standard Mount Interface
-
800 x 400 mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
52.2Kg
-
Wi-Fi
-
802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax
-
OS ver. (Android)
-
Android 9
-
Bluetooth
-
Bluetooth 5.0
-
CPU
-
Quad core A73
-
GPU
-
Mail G52 Multicore 2
-
LAN
-
Gigabit LAN
-
Memory(RAM)
-
4GB
-
Storage
-
32GB
-
Back Light Type
-
Direct
-
Dynamic CR
-
NO
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
Haze 25%
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness
-
390nit (Typ., without Glass)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7 Million colors
-
Color Gamut
-
NTSC 72%
-
Contrast Ratio
-
4,000:1
-
Life time
-
30,000Hrs (Min.)
-
Native Resolution
-
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
16/7
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Portait / Landscape
-
NO / YES
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Response Time
-
8.5ms (G to G)
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
75
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178º x 178º
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Multi Touch Point
-
Max. 20 Points
-
Accuracy (Typ.)
-
±1mm
-
Available Object Size for Touch
-
Ø2 mm ↑
-
Interface
-
USB3.0
-
Operating System Support
-
Windows 7/8/10/XP/Linux/Mac/Android (Windows XP/Linux/Mac Support one point touch)
-
Protection Glass Thickness
-
4mm (Anti-Glare)
-
Protection Glass Transmission
-
0.87
-
Response Time (Based on 'Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)
-
10ms ↓
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
-
YES
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
-
32GB
-
Local Key Operation
-
YES
-
Power Indicator
-
YES
-
Temperature Sensor
-
NO
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
-
YES
-
PBP
-
NO
-
Booting Logo Image
-
YES
-
Crestron Connected
-
YES
-
HDMI-CEC
-
YES
-
Network Ready
-
NO
-
PIP
-
NO
-
PM mode
-
NO
-
Screen Share
-
YES
-
Setting Data Cloning
-
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Wake on LAN
-
YES
-
OPS Power Built-in
-
YES
-
OPS Type compatible
-
YES (Slot)
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
955 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1706 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
Max.
-
500W
-
Power off
-
0.5W
-
Typ.
-
280W
-
Connected Care
-
YES
-
Speaker (Built-in)
-
YES (16W x 2)
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
-
YES
-
Basic
-
Power Cord 3 M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5 M*1, HDMI Cable 3 M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module
-
Optional
-
NO
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE
-
ERP / Energy Star
-
YES / NO
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 90 %
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
OSD
-
English, Simplified Chineses, Catalan, Czech, Denmark, Arabic(Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Netherlands(Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Türkçe, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese, Hungarian, Latvian, Thai
