86'' UHD IR-Type Touch Interactive Digital Board

86TR3PJ-B

(3)
Front view with infill image

True Interactivity for Bringing People Together

When the teacher marks it on the TR3DJ, it is displayed on the students' electronic device screens at the same time.

* 86 inch
* All images are for illustrative purposes only.

Multi Touch

Multi Touch

The TR3DJ series can simultaneously use up to 20 points of multi touch. This function offers a lifelike board touch experience and makes collaboration much easier.
The user writes the words 'Dreams come true' with the electronic pen on the TR3DJ with 1mm gap between the screen and tempered glass.

Enhanced Visibility with Low Parallax

With 1mm gap between the screen and tempered glass, which supports low parallax, The TR3DJ series can offer precise touch and excellent writing experience.
A teacher and a child are solving crosswords puzzles on the display together, using the Stylus Pens.

Dual Pen & Dual Color

The stylus pen comes in two different colors and with two different tip sizes of 3mm and 8mm. The dual pens enable users to write or draw simultaneously.
Same image is displayed on two separate screen, showing that the TR3DJ is capable of writing and annotate on all sources.

Easy Writing Experience

The TR3DJ series allows you to write and annotate on sources, so your writing experience can be easy and satisfying.
A teacher is having a class and the screen on the display is being shared to each students' laptop.

Air Class

Air Class supports connecting up to 30 students and offers interactive meetings for mobile devices on the same network, providing a variety of tools such as voting, answering, and sharing project texts. Air Class is easily accessible from the TR3DJ's main toolbar.
Built-in OPS Slot allows users to connect to an external desktop easily, which provides more expanded functions.

Built-in OPS Slot

The TR3DJ series supports OPS* slots, allowing you to easily and conveniently mount an OPS* device at the back of the digital board without the hassle of connecting to an external desktop, offering you more expanded functions.

* OPS : Open Pluggable Specification
The screens of students' laptops and teacher's mobile are being shared to the display.

ScreenShare Pro

ScreenShare Pro enables you to show up to six shared screens or a file on a screen in real-time, and it has enhanced usability by allowing users to share Chromecast and Apple device mirroring on the same network without any additional application.
Three people are gathered in a conference room, having a virtual meeting with other people who are appearing on the screen.

Bluetooth Connectivity

TR3DJ supports Bluetooth wireless connections to various devices such as speaker, mouse, keyboard, etc. This is optimal for building a hybrid environment so that online and offline meetings and classes can proceed smoothly.
A woman searching for information using the web browser.

Web Browser

The TR3DJ series supports an embedded Android web browser, so you can search the web easily and quickly, without connecting to an external tablet or computer.
The Toolbar Function allows you to easily control various functions such as spotlight and air class.

Toolbar

The Toolbar allows you to easily find and run the tool you need. The annotation feature works on virtually all file types, and you can highlight the section you wish to emphasize using the Spotlight function. The countdown and stopwatch features help you manage class time effectively.
The teacher is teaching the students in class and the students are listening to the sounds from the TR3DJ.

Audio Experience

The TR3DJ series supports built-in speakers in both sides of the front bezel which deliver clear audio experience.
USB is not being able to be connected to a display for security.

USB Block

USB Block Mode is a security measure that helps prevent data from being copied to unauthorized devices, which is essential for being used in spaces where security is critical.

All Spec

CONNECTIVITY

RS232C Out

NO

RS232C In

YES

Touch USB

USB3.0 Type B (2ea)

HDMI In

YES (3ea)

USB In

USB3.0 Type A (4ea), USB2.0 Type A (1ea), USB Type C (1ea)

Audio In

YES

Audio Out

YES

DP In

NO

DP Out

NO

DVI-D In

NO

External Speaker Out

NO

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

2.2/1.4

HDMI Out

YES

IR In

NO

RGB In

YES

RJ45(LAN) In

YES (1ea)

RJ45(LAN) Out

YES

POWER

Power Type

Built-in Power

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, Simplified Chineses, Catalan, Czech, Denmark, Arabic(Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Netherlands(Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Türkçe, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese, Hungarian, Latvian, Thai

PANEL

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Dynamic CR

NO

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Back Light Type

Direct

Brightness

390nit (Typ., without Glass)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07 Billion colors

Color Gamut

NTSC 68%

Contrast Ratio

1,200:1

Life time

30,000Hrs (Min.)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

16/7

Panel Technology

IPS

Portait / Landscape

NO / YES

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Screen Size (Inch)

86

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 28%

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE

ERP / Energy Star

YES / NO

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Packed Weight

80.7Kg

Weight (Head)

65.8Kg

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

T/R/L/B : 17.7/17.7/17.7/45.7mm

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

2110 × 225 × 1283mm

Handle

YES

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

1957 × 1160 × 87.0mm

VESATM Standard Mount Interface

800 x 600 mm

DEDICATED FEATURE - CREATE BOARD

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.0

CPU

Quad core A73

GPU

Mail G52 Multicore 2

LAN

Gigabit LAN

Memory(RAM)

4GB

OS ver. (Android)

Android 9

Storage

32GB

Wi-Fi

802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

Accuracy (Typ.)

±1mm

Available Object Size for Touch

Ø2 mm ↑

Interface

USB3.0

Multi Touch Point

Max. 20 Points

Operating System Support

Windows 7/8/10/XP/Linux/Mac/Android (Windows XP/Linux/Mac Support one point touch)

Protection Glass Thickness

4mm (Anti-Glare)

Protection Glass Transmission

0.87

Response Time (Based on 'Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

10ms ↓

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 90 %

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Auto Brightness Sensor

YES

Internal Memory (eMMC)

32GB

Local Key Operation

YES

Power Indicator

YES

Temperature Sensor

NO

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

YES

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

Crestron Connected

YES

Booting Logo Image

YES

HDMI-CEC

YES

Network Ready

NO

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

PM mode

NO

Screen Share

YES

Setting Data Cloning

NO

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Wake on LAN

YES

SPECIAL FEATURE

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

YES

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Power Built-in

YES

OPS Type compatible

YES (Slot)

POWER CONSUMPTION

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

1092 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 2047 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

0.5W

Max.

600W

Power off

0.5W

Typ.

320W

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Connected Care

YES

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

YES (16W x 2)

ACCESSORY

Basic

Power Cord 3 M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5 M*1, HDMI Cable 3 M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module

Optional

NO

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(86TR3PJ-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.