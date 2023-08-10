86'' UHD IR-Type Touch Interactive Digital Board

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
True Interactivity for Bringing People Together
When the teacher marks it on the TR3DJ, it is displayed on the students' electronic device screens at the same time.
* 86 inch
* All images are for illustrative purposes only.
Explore more showroom at Digital Connect
All Spec
-
RS232C Out
-
NO
-
RS232C In
-
YES
-
Touch USB
-
USB3.0 Type B (2ea)
-
HDMI In
-
YES (3ea)
-
USB In
-
USB3.0 Type A (4ea), USB2.0 Type A (1ea), USB Type C (1ea)
-
Audio In
-
YES
-
Audio Out
-
YES
-
DP In
-
NO
-
DP Out
-
NO
-
DVI-D In
-
NO
-
External Speaker Out
-
NO
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
-
2.2/1.4
-
HDMI Out
-
YES
-
IR In
-
NO
-
RGB In
-
YES
-
RJ45(LAN) In
-
YES (1ea)
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
-
YES
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
OSD
-
English, Simplified Chineses, Catalan, Czech, Denmark, Arabic(Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Netherlands(Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Türkçe, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese, Hungarian, Latvian, Thai
-
Native Resolution
-
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Dynamic CR
-
NO
-
Response Time
-
8ms (G to G)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Back Light Type
-
Direct
-
Brightness
-
390nit (Typ., without Glass)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07 Billion colors
-
Color Gamut
-
NTSC 68%
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,200:1
-
Life time
-
30,000Hrs (Min.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
16/7
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Portait / Landscape
-
NO / YES
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
86
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
Haze 28%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178º x 178º
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE
-
ERP / Energy Star
-
YES / NO
-
Packed Weight
-
80.7Kg
-
Weight (Head)
-
65.8Kg
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
T/R/L/B : 17.7/17.7/17.7/45.7mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
2110 × 225 × 1283mm
-
Handle
-
YES
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1957 × 1160 × 87.0mm
-
VESATM Standard Mount Interface
-
800 x 600 mm
-
Bluetooth
-
Bluetooth 5.0
-
CPU
-
Quad core A73
-
GPU
-
Mail G52 Multicore 2
-
LAN
-
Gigabit LAN
-
Memory(RAM)
-
4GB
-
OS ver. (Android)
-
Android 9
-
Storage
-
32GB
-
Wi-Fi
-
802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax
-
Accuracy (Typ.)
-
±1mm
-
Available Object Size for Touch
-
Ø2 mm ↑
-
Interface
-
USB3.0
-
Multi Touch Point
-
Max. 20 Points
-
Operating System Support
-
Windows 7/8/10/XP/Linux/Mac/Android (Windows XP/Linux/Mac Support one point touch)
-
Protection Glass Thickness
-
4mm (Anti-Glare)
-
Protection Glass Transmission
-
0.87
-
Response Time (Based on 'Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)
-
10ms ↓
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 90 %
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
-
YES
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
-
32GB
-
Local Key Operation
-
YES
-
Power Indicator
-
YES
-
Temperature Sensor
-
NO
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
-
YES
-
Crestron Connected
-
YES
-
Booting Logo Image
-
YES
-
HDMI-CEC
-
YES
-
Network Ready
-
NO
-
PBP
-
NO
-
PIP
-
NO
-
PM mode
-
NO
-
Screen Share
-
YES
-
Setting Data Cloning
-
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Wake on LAN
-
YES
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
-
YES
-
OPS Power Built-in
-
YES
-
OPS Type compatible
-
YES (Slot)
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
1092 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 2047 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
Max.
-
600W
-
Power off
-
0.5W
-
Typ.
-
320W
-
Connected Care
-
YES
-
Speaker (Built-in)
-
YES (16W x 2)
-
Basic
-
Power Cord 3 M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5 M*1, HDMI Cable 3 M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module
-
Optional
-
NO
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
