27” UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode)
**To enable the overclock 180Hz, you need a graphics card that support DisplayPort 1.4.
Designed for Incredible Speed
**Comparison of speed with IPS 5ms (Left image) and IPS 1ms (GtG).
G-SYNC® Compatible Validated by NVIDIA®
**Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible.
Clearer, Smoother and Faster
**Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
Be Sleek, Chic and Immersive
Ergonomic design with features of height, tilt and pivot adjustment.
-
Conventional
-
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
-
OFF
-
ON
Attack First in Dark
-
Off
-
On
Better Aim
Key Spec
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
180 (O/C)
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
2021
DISPLAY
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
180 (O/C)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
OverClocking
YES
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Others (Features)
N/A
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
48W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
65W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
-
USB A to B
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
HDMI Cable(2.0 version) DP Cable(1.4 version) Mouse Holder
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
