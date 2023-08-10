About Cookies on This Site

Direct Drive Dishwasher with SmartRack™

Specs

Reviews

Support

Direct Drive Dishwasher with SmartRack™

D1483CF

Direct Drive Dishwasher with SmartRack™

TYPE

Capacity (Place Settings)

14

Colour

STS

PERFORMANCE

Energy Efficiency Class (A+++ to D scale)

A+++

Noise

43dB

Water Consumption (Litres Per Cycle)

9

RACK ASSY (OPTIONAL) WITH SMARTRACK™ SYSTEM

3rd Rack

Yes

PROGRAMMES

Dual Wash

Yes

Care

Yes

Quick

Yes

Auto

Yes

Eco

Yes

Quick & Dry

Yes

ADDITIONAL SELECTION

Spray

Yes

Extra Hot

Yes (two button)

Rinse +

Yes (two button)

Half Load

Yes

Child Lock (Two Button)

Yes (two button)

Delay Start (Hour)

Yes

DIMENSION (W X D X H)

Product

600 x 600 x 850

