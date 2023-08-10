We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
TrueSteam™ Direct Drive Dishwasher with SmartRack™ Technology (Stainless Steel)
All Spec
-
Capacity (Place Settings)
-
14
-
Panel Type
-
Semi
-
Colour
-
STS
-
Freestanding / Built-in / Integrated
-
Freestanding
-
Fully Electronic Control
-
Yes
-
Soil Sensor
-
Yes
-
Drying Type
-
Air Mixing
-
Water Softener
-
Yes
-
Hidden Heater
-
Yes
-
Vario Washing System
-
Yes
-
Triple Filter System
-
Yes
-
Aqua-Stop (Optional)
-
Yes
-
Rack-adjustable Upper Rack
-
One Touch Adj.
-
Upper Rack Handle
-
Yes
-
Lower Rack Handle
-
Yes
-
3rd Rack
-
Yes
-
Rack Colour
-
Metallic Grey
-
Display Type
-
LED
-
Running Time Indicator
-
1:88
-
Salt Refill Indicator
-
Yes
-
Rinse Refill Indicator
-
Yes
-
Child-Lock Indicator
-
Yes
-
Error Message Indication/Alarm
-
Yes
-
Steam Power
-
Yes
-
Steam Dual
-
Yes
-
Steam Care
-
Yes
-
Auto
-
Yes
-
Eco
-
Yes
-
Quick
-
Yes
-
Quick & Dry
-
Yes
-
Spray
-
Yes
-
Extra Hot
-
Yes
-
Rinse +
-
Yes
-
Half Load
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Delay Start (Hour)
-
Yes
-
Product
-
598 x 570 x 850
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A+++ to D scale)
-
A+++
-
Noise
-
38dB
-
Washing Energy Rating
-
A
-
Drying Energy Rating
-
A
-
Water Consumption (litres per cycle)
-
9
