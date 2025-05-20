We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Financing on LG.com
Flexible payment plans that work for you
Pay in 3
Spread the cost of your purchase into 3 interest-free instalments. The first payment is made at point of purchase, with remaining instalments scheduled automatically every 30 days.
Financing
Financing allows you to pay for your purchase in several fixed monthly payments for up to 36 months.
1. Select the Financing option in the store’s checkout
2. Choose your preferred timeline and agreed interest rate
3. Follow the steps to complete the application
4. Get an instant approval decision
5. Complete your purchase
FAQ
Who is Klarna?
Klarna is the leading global payments and shopping service, providing smarter and more flexible shopping and purchase experiences to 150 million active consumers across more than 500,000 merchants in 45 countries. Klarna offers direct payments, pay after delivery options and instalment plans in a smooth one-click purchase experience that lets consumers pay when and how they prefer to. Learn more.
Am I eligible?
Check eligibility criteria
How do I place an order using financing with Klarna?
We have partnered with Klarna to bring you new ways to pay at checkout. It's a safe and simple way to get the stuff that you want, when you want it.
Here's how it works:
Step 1 - Add products to your basket and select 'Klarna' when you check out.
Step 2 - Enter a few personal details, and you'll know instantly if you've been approved.
Step 3 - Klarna will send you an email confirmation and reminders when it's time to pay. You can download the Klarna app to manage payments.
What details do I need to provide when I make my purchase?
If you want to make a purchase with Klarna you need to provide your name, address and email address. It is important to update your billing address in the checkout if it is different from your delivery address. For some orders you may need to provide your mobile number or date of birth, too. All information will be sent to your email address, including payment reminders and links to your online statements. It's very important, that you give us the correct details, as otherwise you will not receive the payment information.
If I apply for Klarna Financing, will this affect my credit score?
If you apply for financing options, Klarna performs soft searches and hard searches with credit reference agencies to complete your credit assessment. This is a requirement by the credit reference agencies for all regulated credit products. If in addition, you fail to make the agreed repayments, this will be reported to the credit reference agencies, impacting your credit file and score.
Using the ‘Pay in 3 instalments’ will not affect your credit score. However, existing, late and unpaid balances, and payment holidays, are visible on your credit file to other lenders. Making repayments on time consistently will help build a positive history when using our payment options. Learn more.
I have canceled my order. How long will it take until I receive my refund?
As soon as the store has registered your cancellation or your return, the refund will be processed within 5-7 business days.
Is my payment information safe?
Payment information is processed securely by Klarna. No card details are transferred to or held by LG. All transactions take place via connections secured with the latest industry standard security protocols.
I still have questions regarding payment, how can I get in touch?
Visit Klarna's Customer Service for a full list of FAQ's, live chat and telephone options.
*Our initial disclosure document can be found here https://www.lg.com/uk/initial-disclosure-document/.
*Klarna’s Pay in 3 instalments are unregulated credit agreements. Borrowing more than you can afford or paying late may negatively impact your financial status and ability to obtain credit. 18+, UK residents only. Subject to status. T&Cs and late fees apply.
*Late or missing repayments may have serious consequences for you and cause you serious money problems.
*Complaints information for customers can be found here https://www.lg.com/uk/complaints-information/.
