We have partnered with Klarna to bring you new ways to pay at checkout. It's a safe and simple way to get the stuff that you want, when you want it.

Here's how it works:

Step 1 - Add products to your basket and select 'Klarna' when you check out.

Step 2 - Enter a few personal details, and you'll know instantly if you've been approved.

Step 3 - Klarna will send you an email confirmation and reminders when it's time to pay. You can download the Klarna app to manage payments.