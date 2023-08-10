About Cookies on This Site

A+ Energy Rated Multidoor Refrigerator with Plumbed Water & Ice Dispenser

Specs

Reviews

Support

A+ Energy Rated Multidoor Refrigerator with Plumbed Water & Ice Dispenser

GML916NSHV

A+ Energy Rated Multidoor Refrigerator with Plumbed Water & Ice Dispenser

LG GML916NSHV

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

CAPACITY (ℓ)- ISO GROSS

Total

705

Freezer

301

Refrigerator

404

CAPACITY (L, CU.FT.) STORAGE

Total

571

Freezer

200

Refrigerator

371

WEIGHT (KG)

Net / Packing

140 / 152

DIMENSION (MM)

Height (Net) to Top of Hinge (A)

1790

Height (Net) to Top of Case (B)

1797

Depth (Net) Without Door (C)

631

Depth (Net) Without Handle (D)

755

Depth (Net) Including Door & Handle (E)

758

Width (Net)

912

Width x Height x Depth ( Product)

912 x 1797 x 758

Width x Height x Depth ( Packing )

964 x 1887 x 813

GENERAL FEATURES

Temperature Control

Digital Sensors (RT Sensor)(4)/Express Freeze/Door Alarm

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Cooling System

No Frost

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Sound Power (dB)

40

Energy Efficiency Classbr (A+++ to D scale)

A+

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

471

Storage Time in Black-Out (Hour)

12hr

Freezing Capacity (kg)

10

Refrigerant

R600a

Linear Compressor

Yes

Star Rating

4 Stars

Climate Class

N/T

Finish (Door) br NS/PS3/SW/WB/Beige (Option)

NS

Finish (Case) - PET/ PCM (Option)

PCM (Embo)

Water Dispenser

Yes

Ice Dispenser (Cube Ice)

Yes

Crushed Ice Function

Yes

Home-Bar

Yes

Bio Shield (Gasket)

Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Lamp

LED

Pure N Fresh

Yes

Shelf - Tempered Glass

Yes (4)

Shelf - Folding Shelf

Yes

Door Basket - Transparent

Yes

Metallic Decorationbr (Hot Stamping) Shelf

Yes

Metallic Decoration br(Hot Stamping) Drawer

Yes

Veg Box Cover T/V Tempered Glass

Yes

Vegetable Box (Drawer) Separate

Yes (2)

Deodorizer

Yes

Egg Bank

Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Lamp

LED

Ice maker

Automatic - Indoor

Metallic Decoration (Hot stamping) Shelf

Yes

Metallic Decoration (Hot stamping) Drawer

Yes

Door Basket Transparent

Yes

Drawer Transparent

Yes

