About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
American Style Fridge Freezer in Super White with huge Gross Capacity of 591 Litres

Specs

Reviews

Support

American Style Fridge Freezer in Super White with huge Gross Capacity of 591 Litres

GS3159SWJV

American Style Fridge Freezer in Super White with huge Gross Capacity of 591 Litres

Print

All Spec

CAPACITY (LITRES)

Total

591

Lifestyle

Large Family

CAPACITY (L, CU.FT.) STORAGE

Total

527

Freezer

175

Refrigerator

352

ENERGY CONSUMPTION

Energy Consumption (kWh)

461

Energy Saving Rating

A+

EXTERIOR FEATURES

Finishing [Colour]

Super White

GENERAL FEATURES

Door Alarm

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Cooling System

No Frost

Bio Shield (Gasket)

Yes

Temperature Control

Digital Sensors(5) / Express Freezing

Storage Time in Black-Out (Hour)

5.5

Freezing Capicity (kg)

12

Sound Power (dB)

40

Star Rating

4 Star

INTERIOR FRIDGE COMPARTMENT FEATURES

Lamp

40W (1)

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Shelf - Tempered glass

Yes (3)

Door Basket

Non-transparent (4)

Diary Corner

Yes

Egg tray

Yes

Veg Box Cover T/V - Moist Balance Crisper (Plastic)

Yes

Vegetable Box

Separate, (2 - 2 piece)

Vegetable Box - Moist Balance Crisper

Yes

Vegetable Box - Humidity Controller

Yes

Vegetable Box - Temperature Controller

Yes

INTERIOR FREEZER COMPARTMENT FEATURES

Lamp

40W (1)

Multi Air Flow

Yes

Ice Maker

Normal Ice Tray

Door basket

Non-transparent (3)

Shelf

Tempered Glass(4), Plastic(1) & Wire

WEIGHT (KG)

Net / Packing

100 / 109

DIMENSION (MM)

Width x Height x Depth ( Product)

894 x 1753 x 725

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 