We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
American Style Fridge Freezer with Non-Plumbed Water and Ice Dispenser.
All Spec
-
Total
-
606
-
Lifestyle
-
Large Family
-
Total
-
538
-
Freezer
-
173
-
Refrigerator
-
365
-
Energy Class
-
A+
-
Energy Consumption (kWh)
-
464
-
Digital Display (LED/LCD)
-
LCD
-
Water Dispenser
-
Yes
-
Ice Dispenser
-
Yes
-
Ice Dispenser - Cruched Ice Function
-
Yes
-
Bottle Water Connectable
-
Yes
-
Temperature Control
-
Digital Sensors(6) / Express Freezing
-
Door Alarm
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Cooling System
-
No Frost
-
Bio Shield (Gasket)
-
Yes
-
Storage Time in Black-Out (Hour)
-
5.17
-
Freezing Capicity (kg)
-
12
-
Sound Power (dB)
-
40
-
Star Rating
-
4 Stars
-
Linear Compressor
-
Yes
-
Plumbing Required
-
Yes
-
Climate Class
-
SN-T
-
Refrigent
-
R600a
-
Lamp
-
LED (1)
-
Multi-Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Shelf - Tempered glass
-
Slide out Tempered glass (3)
-
Shelf - Bottle Rack
-
Plastic
-
Door basket - Transparent
-
Yes (4)
-
Door basket - Dairy Corner
-
Yes
-
Door basket - Bottle guide
-
Yes(1)
-
Door basket - Gallon Storage
-
Yes (2)
-
Egg tray
-
Yes
-
Veg Box Cover T/V - Tempered glass
-
Yes
-
Vegetable Box
-
One (2)
-
Vegetable Box - Moist Balance Crisper
-
Yes
-
Vegetable Box - Humidity Controller
-
Yes
-
Fresh 0 Zone
-
Yes
-
Lamp
-
LED (1)
-
Multi Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Ice Maker
-
Automatic
-
Door basket
-
Transparent (3)
-
Shelf
-
Tempered Glass(5), Wire
-
Door Mounted Ice Maker - Xtra Space
-
Yes
-
Twist Ice Tray
-
Yes (Automatic on door)
-
Drawers - Transparent
-
Yes (2 - 2 piece)
-
Net / Packing
-
118 / 128
-
Width x Height x Depth ( Product)
-
894 x 1753 x 753
-
Width x Height x Depth ( Packing )
-
960 x 1890 x 815
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.